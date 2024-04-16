Skip to main content

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition comes with 18 inches of impalement

And doesn't include the base game.

Close up of Messmer, red-haired villain in red cloak holding flame in his hand
Image credit: FromSoftware
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
8 comments

The Collector's Edition of Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree comes with 18 inches of impalement.

The edition, priced at £224.99, includes the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, the soundtrack, a hardcover art book, and a statue of new nemesis Messmer the Impaler that's 18 inches tall.

Notably, this edition does not actually include the original Elden Ring game, unlike other versions.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Gameplay Reveal TrailerWatch on YouTube

Bandai Namco shared a short video of the statue on social media, giving us a fresh look at Messmer up close.

The bright scarlet of his cloak certainly stands out, swirling around the figure with a long snake. His lengthy staff accounts for most of the 18 inches.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition contents.
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition contents. | Image credit: Bandai Namco

Despite his size, though, Messmer the Impaler is shorter than other statues. 19 inches of Venom amusingly kicked off this latest trend, while Square Enix released a 19 inch statue of Sephiroth along with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Shadow of the Erdtree will be FromSoftware's biggest expansion to date and features a developed approach to field design that blurs the boundaries between open areas and dungeons.

The DLC announcement came with a new messmer-ising trailer (see above) that we analysed in full to find out more about the Impaler.

