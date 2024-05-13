Prison Architect 2 developer Double Eleven parts ways with Paradox Interactive after nine years on series

Paradox Interactive has announced it's parting ways with Prison Architect 2 developer Double Eleven after nine years on the popular management series, saying it "could not find a commercial agreement that worked for both parties".

Double Eleven first became involved with Prison Architect after it was hired to port the game to consoles, and the studio took full control of the series when original developer Introversion Software sold the rights to Paradox in 2019. Since then, it's released ten expansion packs, culminating in last year's Jungle Pack, and has led development of a fully 3D sequel, Prison Architect 2.

Prison Architect 2 was unveiled in January this year, promising a "greater degree of player freedom, impactful choices, and inmate simulation". It was originally due to launch in March but has since received two delays - once into May and then to September - most recently to address "unexpected issues occuring too often" despite the game being "certified on all platforms".

Prison Architect 2 | Announcement Trailer Prison Architect 2 has been delayed several times since its announcement in January.

And Paradox has now confirmed Prison Architect 2 will mark the end of Double Eleven's time on the series. "With the sequel passing certification on all platforms," the publisher wrote in a statement announcing the news, "the contract was fulfilled. However, we could not find a commercial agreement that worked for both parties moving forward and mutually agreed to part ways."

Paradox is handing the reins to Brazilian support studio Kokku, which is said to have been working on Prison Architect 2 alongside Double Eleven "since the autumn of last year". A separate post by Prison Architect game director Gaz Wright says Kokku fully took over the project in January this year, suggesting Paradox has been sitting on the news since Prison Architect 2's announcement.

Prison Architect 2's arrival follows a string of high-profile misses for Paradox - including the troubled development of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, the commercial failure of last year's The Lamplighters' League, and the disastrously premature launch of Cities: Skylines 2, which was recently forced to halt all DLC plans while its developer worked on addressing the "shortcomings of the game". Paradox will be wanting to avoid a similar misfire as it attempts to transition Prison Architect fans over to a sequel.

Prison Architect 2 is currently expected to launch for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 3rd September this year.