The Rogue Prince of Persia delayed to avoid popularity of Hades 2

The forthcoming The Rogue Prince of Persia has been delayed by developer Evil Empire to allow players more time with Hades 2.

The roguelite game was originally set for early access release next week on 14th May, but has now been delayed to later in the month, with a precise date coming on Monday.

Why? Hades 2 entered early access at the start of the week and Evil Empire doesn't want to compete.

"Seeing as everyone and their mum is playing that game (including our entire team...and their mums), we have decided to let people have their fun with it before we release The Rogue Prince of Persia," said Evil Empire in a statement.

"While we have every confidence in The Rogue Prince of Persia, it's not every day that a game in the same genre as you, which is one of the most anticipated upcoming games of 2024, will release into Early Access a week before you plan to do the same.

"We are not prideful enough to ignore the implications of that, and we truly believe that this short delay is the best decision for us and our Early Access journey."

What's more, it does allow the studio to polish the game further. Now the team can test the day one patch and add to it further.

"We completely understand that this is annoying news to hear for everyone who was eager to play the game, especially so close to the anticipated release," the statement concludes. "We can only hold our hands up, apologise and hope that you understand. It will be worth the wait!"

So we've got a little bit of news about The Rogue Prince of Persia, it's all in the big yellow box👇https://t.co/S3FiyGFfrY pic.twitter.com/9PXlw4J2MZ — Evil Empire (@Studio_Evil) May 10, 2024

Evil Empire previously worked on popular roguelite Metroidvania Dead Cells, but has now turned its talents to Prince of Persia.

"What it definitely gets from Dead Cells is an enviable forward momentum. The Prince is all leanness and athleticism, decked out like a modern Olympian but with a bright red sash that flows out behind him and highlights his swiftness, his elegance," said our Donlan after going hands-on with The Rogue Prince of Persia. "Even in the still moments he is consumed by movement."