How to complete Seluvis's questline in Elden Ring

Preceptor Seluvis is a character in Elden Ring that you meet for the first time in the Three Sisters sub-region of Liurnia of the Lakes.

He has his own tower there, which is initially locked. It only opens during the course of Ranni's quest and you can talk to the wizard there in private. His questline has some special features, so follow our step-by-step guide to complete Seluvis's mission.

Where to find Seluvis

You must first follow Ranni's quest to the point where you have spoken to the spirit form of Seluvis in Ranni's Rise. He will then invite you into his own tower.

Seluvis's tower is located here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

(To continue, you need to talk to all the ghost NPCs in Ranni's Rise - Blaidd (if present), Seluvis, Iji - and then again to Ranni herself. The barrier in front of the door will then disappear).

Go to Seluvis's Rise in the southern part of the area and accept his task, whereupon he will give you Seluvis's potion and ask you to hand it to Nepheli Loux.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

However, you have several options as to who you can actually give this potion to in order to progress Seluvis's quest:

Hand the potion to Nepheli Loux : Only when she is in the basement of the Roundtable Hold (see Nepheli Loux's quest).

: Only when she is in the basement of the Roundtable Hold (see Nepheli Loux's quest). Hand the potion to Gideon : Only when he is standing in his office and you have talked about Nepheli.

: Only when he is standing in his office and you have talked about Nepheli. Hand the potion to Dung Eater: Only when you have to give the Seedbed Curses to his body (see Dung Eater's quest).

Option 1: Give the potion to Nepheli Loux

For this option, you must first meet the warrior Nepheli Loux in Stormveil Castle, then defeat Godrick (with or without her help) and finally talk to her at the Village of the Albinaurics in Liurnia.

She will then move to the cellar of the Roundtable Hold, where she will accept the potion. If you don't have this option, you'll need to talk to Sir Gideon Ofnir again beforehand and select the corresponding dialogue option.

Important: If you decide to give Seluvis's potion to Nepheli Loux as requested, her quest will end at this point and you will miss out on an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, among other things.

If you go ahead with this option, though, you will then find Nepheli in Seluvis's hidden doll's house, behind what appears to be a wall, and right next to Sellen's body (see Sellen's quest).

Her ashes or doll can then be found next to Pidia's corpse after Seluvis is dead. Pidia is the hidden merchant in Caria Manor, and is also accessible via the Three Sisters area.

Option 2: Give the potion to Gideon

Nepheli's adoptive father Gideon will also accept the potion after he has gone to his study, where he spends his days researching.

Talk to him about Nepheli and you should be given the option to show him the potion as soon as Nepheli is in the basement of the Roundtable Hold.

Gideon disposes of the potion and Seluvis assumes that you have completed his mission as requested.

Option 3: Give the potion to the Dung Eater

Dung Eater is one of the least likeable NPCs in Elden Ring. He appears in the Roundtable Hold as soon as you enter the Altus Plateau.

You'll have to follow his quest for a while until you find five Seedbed Curses and pass them on to his body. At this point, you will have the opportunity to give him the potion. Doing this lets you obtain the Dung Eater Puppet, but locks you out of getting one of the alternate Elden Ring endings, so you'll need to choose what's more important to you.

Buy Seluvis's offer

Ultimately, it doesn't matter too much who receives the potion. When you return to Seluvis empty-handed, he will assume that you have fulfilled his request and made Nepheli "happy" with the potion.

You can then buy spells from him. Get all four spells and look for his secret doll's cellar north-east of Ranni's Rise. You'll need to roll across the floor at the spot in the ruins or hit it to discover a staircase.

The secret doll's cellar is hidden here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Go into the basement, examine Seluvis's note to the right of the apparent wall, return to him and select the dialogue option about his chambers. He will offer you a doll from his inventory. Select one and use it once. Now you need to find a Starlight Shard and buy another doll.

Note: If the quest doesn't continue, try buying his entire inventory. A new dialogue option should then appear.

Find the Amber Starlight shard

Finally, he wants to make a potion that turns even a demigod into a doll. To do this, you need to find a Starlight Amber shard. It can be found on the Altus Plateau at this location:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

East of the Site of Grace "Altus Highway Junction", you can walk through a subway and find the Starlight Amber in front of a structure that looks like an altar.

Complete Seluvis's quest and betray Ranni

Travel back to Seluvis's Rise and hand over the Starlight Amber you found. In return, Seluvis will give you the Magical Scorpion Charm.

Important: At this point you can finish the quest and don't run the risk of messing up Ranni's quest. If you continue and betray the witch, she will turn against you.

If you wish to betray Ranni, you can reload the area, and Seluvis should then give you the Amber Draught. Give it to Ranni (this only works when she is sleeping in her tower upstairs).

The witch is not very impressed by the potion and its effects. You can speak to her several times, but if you do this too often, she will kill you on the spot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Seluvis will also be dead after you return to his tower. You will find his equipment by the corpse: Seluvis's Bell Bearing and the Preceptor's Set. That's it for Seluvis and his quest.

Ranni has also disappeared from her tower afterwards, but you can at least try to undo your misdeeds with the help of Absolution and Celestial Dew. Either way, Seluvis's quest is now complete.