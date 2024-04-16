How to complete the Nepheli Loux quest in Elden Ring

Nepheli Loux is an NPC in Elden Ring that you meet for the first time in Stormveil Castle.

She is the adopted daughter of Sir Gideon Ofnir and the supposed biological daughter of one of the last bosses in the game. Her quest runs through a large part of the game and at the end she can give you a rare Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. Follow our step by step guide in order to complete her mission.

Where to find Nepheli Loux

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The first time you see Nepheli Loux is in a cell not far from the arena of Godrick the Grafted in Stormveil Castle (just before the tree with the Golden Seed).

Keep talking to her until she has nothing new to say. Eventually, she'll offer to help you in the upcoming fight against Godrick.

Talk to Nepheli in the small chamber to summon her for the fight against Godrick.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Optional: In front of the fog gate leading to Godrick, you will find Nepheli's summon sign, which you can use to call her as support.

Second meeting in the Roundtable Hold

The next meeting takes place in the Roundtable Hold, where Nepheli ends up after Godrick has been defeated.

Talk to Nepheli here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Important: You must have spoken to Gideon Ofnir beforehand and rested at the "Godrick the Grafted" Site of Grace, otherwise you won't be able to find her. Do this and reload the area, then she will appear inside the Hold.

Exhaust her dialogue, and Nepheli will give you the Arsenal Charm, which increases your maximum equipment weight.

Seluvis's Potion

If you've been following Seluvis's quest, then this will affect how you complete Nepheli Loux's quest. You meet the devious Seluvis in the Three Sisters area as part of Ranni's quest. He gives you a potion to hand it over to Nepheli, but we suggest you don't do this.

If you do decide to give Nepheli the potion, though, bear in mind this will only work after she has returned from the Village of the Albinaurics (see the next step). She will refuse the potion if you try giving it to her the first time you meet.

Third meeting in the Village of the Albinaurics

Talk to Nepheli here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll next meet Nepheli Loux on the slope leading up to the Albinauric Village in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Talk to her there, exhaust the dialogue until she has nothing new to say, and defeat the Omenkiller in the village - who is at the other end of the bridge.

Afterwards, you'll find Nepheli Loux back in the Roundtable Hold. She is crouching on the lower floor, not far from the fog gate (for which you need to use a Stonesword Key).

What to do with the potion?

You now have several options for what to do next:

Talk to Nepheli's adoptive father Sir Gideon about the potion you received from Seluvis (if you have it) and he offers to get rid of it.

Alternatively, you can fulfill Seluvis's request and give the potion to Nepheli. She will then leave the Roundtable Hold and can be found in Seluvis's secret room in the Three Sisters area, transformed into a doll.

You can also use the potion in the Dung Eater's quest to obtain his puppet for summoning, among other things.

Let's assume you keep the potion or give it to Gideon to dispose it. You can then bring the Stormhawk King to Nepheli. You can find it by travelling back to the Chapel of Anticipation via the Four Belfries in Liurnia and walking to the (formerly locked) door where the game began. It has opened.

Here you will find the Stormhawk King. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Before that, Roderika's quest must have progressed to the point where she upgrades Ghost Ashes. Only then you can hand over the Stormhawk King to Nepheli Loux.

Complete Nepheli Loux's quest

To complete the mission, you must have first followed Kenneth Haight's quest to the point where he stands in Fort Haight and says that he is looking for a suitable ruler of Limgrave.

You will then meet Nepheli, Kenneth and Gostoc in Godrick's throne room, which is located behind his arena. If they don't show up, start at the Site of Grace "Godrick the Grafted" and rest again at the "Secluded Cell" checkpoint without using the teleport.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Otherwise, you can also travel to Fort Haight again, where Kenneth should be hanging around. This is the trigger for him and Nepheli to go to the throne room.

There are also a few more requirements you'll need to do first:

Morgott in the Royal Capital Leyndell must have been defeated.

Talk to Gideon again about Nepheli, and when you have the appropriate dialogue option, say that you would like to help her.

You will receive an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone from Nepheli Loux as a reward and you can buy another one from Gostoc for 20,000 runes.

Her quest is now complete, and you'll be able to summon Nepheli for the boss fight against Godfrey the First Elden Lord in the Ashen Capital Leyndell.