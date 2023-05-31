Pokémon Go Hidden Gems hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date explained

The Season of Hidden Gems is the eleventh game-wide season in Pokémon Go.

The highlight of this season is, of course, Go Fest 2023, but it also promises to bring a selection of new features to Pokémon Go. A number of new Pokémon have already been announced, along with some of the upcoming in-game events.

Like past seasons, the Season of Hidden Gems includes changes to the egg charts, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in the northern and southern hemisphere.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Season of Hidden Gems end date: When will the Season of Hidden Gems end? The Season of Hidden Gems has a start time of Thursday 1st June at 10am (local time) and an end date of Friday 1st September at 10am (local time). Season 15 of the Go Battle League will be running throughout this time period and, as usual, it will contain the three leagues and a selection of special cups.

Season of Hidden Gems bonuses in Pokémon Go There are three bonuses running throughout the Season of Hidden Gems and they’re all related to trading Pokémon. The first gives every player the chance to conduct an additional Special Trade per day meaning, during this Season, you can do two Special Trades per day. The second and third bonuses, meanwhile, are related to the Candy you receive from trading - you’ll receive an additional Candy when trading Pokémon and, if you’re Level 31 or above, you’ll receive one guaranteed Candy XL per trade. It’s also important to note that one of the previous Season’s bonuses - having the damage dealt by Pokémon attending raid remotely be the same as the Pokémon participating in raid in-person - is now a permanent feature. Finally, there are multiple Pokémon available as Research Breakthrough rewards in the Season of Hidden Gems! From Thursday 1st June to Friday 1st September, you’ll have the chance to earn an encounter with either Sableye, Beldum, Audino, Furfrou, Goomy or Noibat. This isn’t the only change to Field Research tasks though. From the start of the Season of Hidden Gems, the ones which rotated monthly will now change on a seasonal basis. The only exception to this is the Spinda field research task.

Season of Hidden Gems hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal and biome spawn changes The Season of Hidden Gems brings changes to which Pokémon spawn in the northern and southern hemisphere, including which creatures appear in the Pokémon Go biomes: Area Pokémon Northern Hemisphere Paras

Alolan Exeggutor

Dratini

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip Southern Hemipshere Meowth

Alolan Marowak

Beldum

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup Cities Alolan Meowth

Kadabra

Magneton

Koffing

Aipom

Galarian Zigzagoon

Patrat Forests Paras

Exeggutor

Scyther

Cacnea

Sewaddle

Phantump Mountains Onix

Dunsparce

Loudred

Boldore

Ferroseed

Stunfisk

Helioptile Beaches and Water Galarian Slowpoke

Shellder

Staryu

Pelipper

Alomomola

Binacle

Bruxish It will also include a number of changes to the egg pool, but, as always, it should be noted that the lists below do not show the complete Pokémon list for each egg pool during the Season of Hidden Gems and certain in-game events may change the egg pools too: Egg Pokémon 2km Staryu

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Magby

Azurill 5km Omanyte

Kabuto

Shuckle

Sableye

Roggenrola

Mareanie 5km Adventure Sync Cranidos

Shieldon

Mantyke

Stunfisk 7km Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel 10km Mawile

Bagon

Emolga

Deino 10km Adventure Sync Riolu

Galarian Yamask

Goomy

Rockruff