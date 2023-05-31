Pokémon Go Hidden Gems hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date explained
Everything you need to know about the Season of Hidden Gems.
The Season of Hidden Gems is the eleventh game-wide season in Pokémon Go.
The highlight of this season is, of course, Go Fest 2023, but it also promises to bring a selection of new features to Pokémon Go. A number of new Pokémon have already been announced, along with some of the upcoming in-game events.
Like past seasons, the Season of Hidden Gems includes changes to the egg charts, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in the northern and southern hemisphere.
On this page:
Pokémon Go Season of Hidden Gems end date: When will the Season of Hidden Gems end?
The Season of Hidden Gems has a start time of Thursday 1st June at 10am (local time) and an end date of Friday 1st September at 10am (local time).
Season 15 of the Go Battle League will be running throughout this time period and, as usual, it will contain the three leagues and a selection of special cups.
Season of Hidden Gems bonuses in Pokémon Go
There are three bonuses running throughout the Season of Hidden Gems and they’re all related to trading Pokémon. The first gives every player the chance to conduct an additional Special Trade per day meaning, during this Season, you can do two Special Trades per day.
The second and third bonuses, meanwhile, are related to the Candy you receive from trading - you’ll receive an additional Candy when trading Pokémon and, if you’re Level 31 or above, you’ll receive one guaranteed Candy XL per trade.
It’s also important to note that one of the previous Season’s bonuses - having the damage dealt by Pokémon attending raid remotely be the same as the Pokémon participating in raid in-person - is now a permanent feature.
Finally, there are multiple Pokémon available as Research Breakthrough rewards in the Season of Hidden Gems!
From Thursday 1st June to Friday 1st September, you’ll have the chance to earn an encounter with either Sableye, Beldum, Audino, Furfrou, Goomy or Noibat.
This isn’t the only change to Field Research tasks though. From the start of the Season of Hidden Gems, the ones which rotated monthly will now change on a seasonal basis. The only exception to this is the Spinda field research task.
Season of Hidden Gems roadmap in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find everything we currently know about the Season of Hidden Gems roadmap in Pokémon Go.
Let’s begin with the new Pokémon arriving in Pokémon Go, because, so far, three have been confirmed.
The first two are Sandygast and, its evolution, Palossand from Gen 7. Both of these Pokémon will be debuting in Pokémon Go during the Water Festival: Beach Week event, which begins on Tuesday 6th June at 10am (local time).
The third is Carbink - the fairy and rock-type Pokémon from Gen 6. At the time of writing, we don’t know when this new Pokémon will be debuting in the game. We will, however, be updating you when it does arrive so keep an eye out!
Outside of new Pokémon, the Season of Hidden Gems will focus on bringing new features to Pokémon Go. So far we’ve had Shadow Raids and the Pokémon Go web store, but there are four ‘Coming Soon’ slots left on the official Pokémon Go blog. It will be interesting to see what arrives next! (A sticker book would be nice…)
When it comes to events, the Season of Hidden Gems contains the most important event of the year - Go Fest 2023. At the time of writing, we don’t know much about Go Fest 2023, but promotional material does hint at the upcoming release of the mythical Pokémon, Diancie.
Celebrations for Go Fest 2023 will begin with three in-person events, which you can find below:
- London, England - Friday 4th August, Saturday 5th August and Sunday 6th August
- Osaka, Japan - Friday 4th August, Saturday 5th August and Sunday 6th August
- New York City, USA - Friday 18th August, Saturday 19th August and Sunday 20th August
The Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global is happening on Saturday 26th August and Sunday 27th August.
The Season of Hidden Gems will, of course, contain a regular selection of in-game events to keep you busy, with the first being the Searching for Gold Research Day event.
The Searching for Gold Research Day event is happening on Saturday 3rd June between 2pm to 5pm (local time). During this event, PokéStops may turn gold without the use of a Golden Lure Module and, when this happens, you’ll be able to collect Gimmighoul Coins. It’s important to note though that Roaming Form Gimmighoul will not be appearing at these PokéStops.
The event will also include event-exclusive field research tasks, a selection of Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild and a pay-to-play timed research quest.
Next up is the Water Festival: Beach Week event from Tuesday 6th June at 10am (local time) to Monday 12th June at 8pm (local time). This event sees the release of Sandygast and Palossand in Pokémon Go.
You will also be able to partake in a global challenge, collect event-exclusive field research tasks, catch a range of water-type Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild, new avatar items in the in-game store and water-type Pokémon in raids. There will also be a pay-to-play timed research quest.
Below lies all of the currently confirmed events for the Season of Hidden Gems:
- Searching for Gold Research Day - Saturday 3rd June between 2pm to 5pm (local time)
- Water Festival: Beach Week - Tuesday 6th June to Monday 12th June
- June Community Day - Saturday 10th June (Pokémon unknown at the time of writing)
- Solstice Horizons + Team Go Rocket Takeover - Friday 16th June to Sunday 25th June
- First July Community Day - Sunday 9th July (Pokémon unknown at the time of writing)
- Second July Community Day - Sunday 30th July (Pokémon unknown at the time of writing)
- August Community Day - Sunday 13th August (Pokémon unknown at the time of writing)
Remember - at the time of writing, we don’t know which Pokémon will be appearing during the Community Day events. They will be announced closer to the release dates.
Season 15 of the Go Battle League also runs throughout the Season of Hidden Gems.
The following Pokémon have been confirmed for raids so far:
- Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf - Thursday 1st June to Thursday 15th June
- Nihilego - Thursday 15th June to Thursday 29th June
- Heatran - Thursday 29th June to Thursday 6th July
- Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres - Thursday 6th July to Thursday 13th July
- Regieleki - Thursday 13th July to Tuesday 25th July
- Regidrago - Tuesday 25th July to Friday 4th August
- Cresselia - Friday 4th August to Wednesday 16th August
- Unannounced Pokémon - Wednesday 16th August to Wednesday 23rd August
You will also be able to battle Shadow Articuno in Shadow Raids on the weekends starting for Monday 5th June. During the weekdays, you’ll be able to battle in one-star and three-star Shadow Raids.
Meanwhile, the following Mega Raids have been confirmed:
- Mega Swampert - Thursday 1st June to Thursday 15th June
- Mega Sceptile - Thursday 15th June to Thursday 29th June
- Unannounced Mega Evolution - Thursday 29th June to Thursday 6th July
We also know the Spotlight Hour Pokémon for June:
- Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, Clauncher, Crabrawler and x3 catch XP - Tuesday 6th June
- Binacle and double catch candy - Tuesday 13th June
- Sunkern and double transfer candy - Tuesday 20th June
- Doduo and double evolution XP - Tuesday 27th June
Finally, there will be a selection of new stickers for you to collect throughout the Season of Hidden Gems.
Season of Hidden Gems hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal and biome spawn changes
The Season of Hidden Gems brings changes to which Pokémon spawn in the northern and southern hemisphere, including which creatures appear in the Pokémon Go biomes:
|Area
|Pokémon
|Northern Hemisphere
|Paras
Alolan Exeggutor
Dratini
Treecko
Torchic
Mudkip
|Southern Hemipshere
|Meowth
Alolan Marowak
Beldum
Turtwig
Chimchar
Piplup
|Cities
|Alolan Meowth
Kadabra
Magneton
Koffing
Aipom
Galarian Zigzagoon
Patrat
|Forests
|Paras
Exeggutor
Scyther
Cacnea
Sewaddle
Phantump
|Mountains
|Onix
Dunsparce
Loudred
Boldore
Ferroseed
Stunfisk
Helioptile
|Beaches and Water
|Galarian Slowpoke
Shellder
Staryu
Pelipper
Alomomola
Binacle
Bruxish
It will also include a number of changes to the egg pool, but, as always, it should be noted that the lists below do not show the complete Pokémon list for each egg pool during the Season of Hidden Gems and certain in-game events may change the egg pools too:
|Egg
|Pokémon
|2km
|Staryu
Cleffa
Igglybuff
Magby
Azurill
|5km
|Omanyte
Kabuto
Shuckle
Sableye
Roggenrola
Mareanie
|5km Adventure Sync
|Cranidos
Shieldon
Mantyke
Stunfisk
|7km
|Hisuian Growlithe
Hisuian Voltorb
Hisuian Qwilfish
Hisuian Sneasel
|10km
|Mawile
Bagon
Emolga
Deino
|10km Adventure Sync
|Riolu
Galarian Yamask
Goomy
Rockruff
What are seasons in Pokémon Go?
Originally introduced in December 2021, seasons are in-game periods - three months long - which tie together various events to a theme and add a selection of new features and quality of life changes in Pokémon Go.
This includes:
- Changes to how Pokemon spawn season-to-season, which may see some creatures appearing more regularly or become rarer in the wild for limited periods of time.
- Changes to the egg pools and raids.
- Northern and southern hemisphere-specific spawning, coinciding with the real world seasons themselves.
- Highlight specific Mega Evolutions, giving them a power boost throughout the season.
- Change to Deerling forms.
- A new Go Battle League season, which will be the same length as the season itself.
- XP boosts for completing specific activities, such as five-star raids for example.
- Introduce other general quality of life improvements.
- A range of in-game events.
- New Pokémon.
If you’d like to learn more about some of the past Pokémon Gos seasons, visit our pages on the Season of Rising Heroes, Season of Mythical Wishes and Season of Light.
Good luck during the Season of Hidden Gems!