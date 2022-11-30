Pokémon Go Mythical Wishes hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date explained

The Season of Mythical Wishes is the ninth game-wide season in Pokémon Go and will conclude with Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn.

This season also experiments with how Research Breakthroughs work, introduces a new Pokémon Go feature and has a focus on Gen 3 Pokémon as we travel towards the third Go Tour event.

Like past seasons, the Season of Mythical Wishes sees changes to the egg charts, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in the northern and southern hemisphere.

Pokémon Go Season of Mythical Wishes end date: When will the Season of Mythical Wishes end? The Season of Mythical Wishes has a start time of Thursday, 1st December at 10am (local time) and an end date of Wednesday, 1st March at 10am (local time). Season 13 of the Go Battle League will be running throughout this time period and, as usual, it will contain the three leagues and a selection of special cups.

Season of Mythical Wishes bonuses in Pokémon Go There are five bonuses running throughout the Season of Mythical Wishes in Pokémon Go, such as Pokémon participating in Remote Raids once again having increased damage. There are also two candy based bonuses, with all players receiving an additional Candy per trade and anyone Level 31 or above earning a guaranteed XL Candy per candy. In keeping with the season, there’s also two Gift bonuses, with everyone being able to open 40 Gifts and send 125 Gifts everyday. Two bonuses - guaranteed Gifts from PokéStops and Incense having being more effective while walking - are also now permanently in effect. The Season of Mythical Wishes marks the first time multiple Pokémon will be available from completing a Research Breakthrough! From Thursday, 1st December to Wednesday, 1st March you’ll have the chance to encounter a Galarian Mr. Mime, Delibird, Bagon, Deino, Furfrou or Goomy from completely a Research Breakthrough. Galarian Mr. Mime’s shiny form will also be released to celebrate this change, which means you can also add a shiny Mr. Rime to your collection!

Research tasks will also be a special highlight for three of the events running throughout the Season of Mythical Wishes. These events will allow you to select a bonus from three different Timed Research Tasks, which will then be added to the event's existing bonuses. The first event to utilise this feature will be the Winter Holiday Part 2, which will run from Friday, 23rd December to Saturday, 31st December. During this event, you'll be able to choose one of three bonuses - double catch XP, double catch Stardust or having the hatch distance of any egg added to an Incubator during the event halved. Remember - you can only have one additional bonus, so choose wisely! Season 13 of the Go Battle League will also be running throughout the Season of Mythical Wishes. The first event to occur during the Season of Mythical Wishes, however, is the Hoenn Mega Raid Day, which is running on Saturday, 3rd December between 2pm to 5pm (local time). This event marks the release of Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken and Mega Swampert, so, if you want to add these Pokémon to your Mega Dex, make sure you partake in some Mega Raids! Below you'll find the full event lineup for December:

- Saturday, 3rd December (2pm to 5pm local time) Mythic Blade - Tuesday, 6th December to Sunday, 11th December

- Tuesday, 6th December to Sunday, 11th December Elite Raids - Saturday, 10th December (11am, 2pm and 5pm local time)

- Saturday, 10th December (11am, 2pm and 5pm local time) Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research - Saturday, 10th December to Sunday, 11th December

- Saturday, 10th December to Sunday, 11th December Winter Holiday Part 1 - Thursday, 15th December to Friday, 23rd December

- Thursday, 15th December to Friday, 23rd December December Community Day - Saturday, 17th December to Sunday, 18th December

- Saturday, 17th December to Sunday, 18th December Winter Holiday Part 2 - Friday, 23rd December to Saturday, 31st December

- Friday, 23rd December to Saturday, 31st December Winter Wonderland - Saturday, 24th December to Sunday, 25th December

- Saturday, 24th December to Sunday, 25th December Hisuain Avalugg Raid Day - Saturday, 24th December (2pm to 5pm local time) While we don’t know much about the events occurring after December, we do know that both the Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day events will return. What the Season of Mythical Wishes is building to, however, is Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn. The global event will run on Saturday, 25th February and Sunday, 26th February, with a live event in Las Vegas occurring the week before on Saturday, 18th February and Sunday, 19th February. During Go Tour: Hoenn, every player will have a chance to pick a side - Ruby or Sapphire - reflecting the original titles the region first appeared in. Ticket holders, meanwhile, will be able to unlock a new Masterwork Research quest which will lead them to a shiny Jirachi. Best of all, however, Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will be making their first appearances in Pokémon Go. We’ll learn more about Go Tour: Hoenn during January and February of 2023! A new feature is also coming to Pokémon Go during the Season of Mythical Wishes in the form of XXS and XXL Pokémon. These are two new Pokémon sizes and, if you catch a Pokémon which is one of these two sizes, you’ll be able to show them off as your buddy Pokémon. When it comes to raids, we can expect to see the following legendary Pokémon in five-star raids during December: Virizon - Thursday, 1st December to Thursday, 8th December

- Thursday, 1st December to Thursday, 8th December Terrakion - Thursday, 8th December to Thursday, 15th December

- Thursday, 8th December to Thursday, 15th December Cobalion - Thursday, 15th December to Friday, 23rd December

- Thursday, 15th December to Friday, 23rd December Kyurem - Friday, 23rd December to Sunday, 1st January Meanwhile, we’ll see the the following Mega Evolutions in Mega Raids: Mega Abomasnow - Thursday, 1st December to Thursday, 8th December

- Thursday, 1st December to Thursday, 8th December Mega Aggron - Thursday, 8th December to Thursday, 15th December

- Thursday, 8th December to Thursday, 15th December Mega Glalie - Thursday, 15th December to Sunday, 1st January We’ll have to wait till the end of December to learn which Pokémon will be taking the realm in both five-star and Mega Raids during January! Finally, the Season of Mythical Wishes will see a new collection of themed stickers available in the in-game shop and from spinning PokéStops. Currently available is the Astral Eclipse event, which brings the A Cosmic Companion special research quest of the Season of Light to a close. You can also finally evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala! Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres.