Pokémon Go Mythical Wishes hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date explained

Pokémon Go Mythical Wishes hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date explainedEverything you need to know about the Season of Mythical Wishes.
The Season of Mythical Wishes is the ninth game-wide season in Pokémon Go and will conclude with Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn.
This season also experiments with how Research Breakthroughs work, introduces a new Pokémon Go feature and has a focus on Gen 3 Pokémon as we travel towards the third Go Tour event.
Like past seasons, the Season of Mythical Wishes sees changes to the egg charts, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in the northern and southern hemisphere.
On this page:
Pokémon Go Season of Mythical Wishes end date: When will the Season of Mythical Wishes end?
The Season of Mythical Wishes has a start time of Thursday, 1st December at 10am (local time) and an end date of Wednesday, 1st March at 10am (local time).
Season 13 of the Go Battle League will be running throughout this time period and, as usual, it will contain the three leagues and a selection of special cups.
Season of Mythical Wishes bonuses in Pokémon Go
There are five bonuses running throughout the Season of Mythical Wishes in Pokémon Go, such as Pokémon participating in Remote Raids once again having increased damage. There are also two candy based bonuses, with all players receiving an additional Candy per trade and anyone Level 31 or above earning a guaranteed XL Candy per candy.
In keeping with the season, there’s also two Gift bonuses, with everyone being able to open 40 Gifts and send 125 Gifts everyday.
Two bonuses - guaranteed Gifts from PokéStops and Incense having being more effective while walking - are also now permanently in effect.
The Season of Mythical Wishes marks the first time multiple Pokémon will be available from completing a Research Breakthrough!
From Thursday, 1st December to Wednesday, 1st March you’ll have the chance to encounter a Galarian Mr. Mime, Delibird, Bagon, Deino, Furfrou or Goomy from completely a Research Breakthrough. Galarian Mr. Mime’s shiny form will also be released to celebrate this change, which means you can also add a shiny Mr. Rime to your collection!
Season of Mythical Wishes roadmap in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find everything we currently know about the roadmap for the Season of Mythical Wishes in Pokémon Go:
Research tasks will also be a special highlight for three of the events running throughout the Season of Mythical Wishes. These events will allow you to select a bonus from three different Timed Research Tasks, which will then be added to the event’s existing bonuses.
The first event to utilise this feature will be the Winter Holiday Part 2, which will run from Friday, 23rd December to Saturday, 31st December. During this event, you’ll be able to choose one of three bonuses - double catch XP, double catch Stardust or having the hatch distance of any egg added to an Incubator during the event halved.
Remember - you can only have one additional bonus, so choose wisely!
Season 13 of the Go Battle League will also be running throughout the Season of Mythical Wishes.
The first event to occur during the Season of Mythical Wishes, however, is the Hoenn Mega Raid Day, which is running on Saturday, 3rd December between 2pm to 5pm (local time). This event marks the release of Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken and Mega Swampert, so, if you want to add these Pokémon to your Mega Dex, make sure you partake in some Mega Raids!
Below you’ll find the full event lineup for December:
- Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day - Saturday, 3rd December (2pm to 5pm local time)
- Mythic Blade - Tuesday, 6th December to Sunday, 11th December
- Elite Raids - Saturday, 10th December (11am, 2pm and 5pm local time)
- Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research - Saturday, 10th December to Sunday, 11th December
- Winter Holiday Part 1 - Thursday, 15th December to Friday, 23rd December
- December Community Day - Saturday, 17th December to Sunday, 18th December
- Winter Holiday Part 2 - Friday, 23rd December to Saturday, 31st December
- Winter Wonderland - Saturday, 24th December to Sunday, 25th December
- Hisuain Avalugg Raid Day - Saturday, 24th December (2pm to 5pm local time)
While we don’t know much about the events occurring after December, we do know that both the Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day events will return.
What the Season of Mythical Wishes is building to, however, is Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn.
The global event will run on Saturday, 25th February and Sunday, 26th February, with a live event in Las Vegas occurring the week before on Saturday, 18th February and Sunday, 19th February.
During Go Tour: Hoenn, every player will have a chance to pick a side - Ruby or Sapphire - reflecting the original titles the region first appeared in. Ticket holders, meanwhile, will be able to unlock a new Masterwork Research quest which will lead them to a shiny Jirachi. Best of all, however, Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will be making their first appearances in Pokémon Go.
We’ll learn more about Go Tour: Hoenn during January and February of 2023!
A new feature is also coming to Pokémon Go during the Season of Mythical Wishes in the form of XXS and XXL Pokémon. These are two new Pokémon sizes and, if you catch a Pokémon which is one of these two sizes, you’ll be able to show them off as your buddy Pokémon.
When it comes to raids, we can expect to see the following legendary Pokémon in five-star raids during December:
- Virizon - Thursday, 1st December to Thursday, 8th December
- Terrakion - Thursday, 8th December to Thursday, 15th December
- Cobalion - Thursday, 15th December to Friday, 23rd December
- Kyurem - Friday, 23rd December to Sunday, 1st January
Meanwhile, we’ll see the the following Mega Evolutions in Mega Raids:
- Mega Abomasnow - Thursday, 1st December to Thursday, 8th December
- Mega Aggron - Thursday, 8th December to Thursday, 15th December
- Mega Glalie - Thursday, 15th December to Sunday, 1st January
We’ll have to wait till the end of December to learn which Pokémon will be taking the realm in both five-star and Mega Raids during January!
Finally, the Season of Mythical Wishes will see a new collection of themed stickers available in the in-game shop and from spinning PokéStops.
Currently available is the Astral Eclipse event, which brings the A Cosmic Companion special research quest of the Season of Light to a close. You can also finally evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala! Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres.
Season of Mythical Wishes hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal and biome spawn changes
The Season of Mythical Wishes brings changes to which Pokémon spawn in the northern and southern hemisphere, including which creatures appear in the Pokémon Go biomes:
|Area
|Pokémon
|Northern Hemisphere
|Spinarak
Snowy Form Castform
Beldum
Turtwig
Chimchar
Piplup
Pidove
|Southern Hemipshere
|Ledyba
Treecko
Torchic
Mudkip
Sunny Form Castform
Starly
Gible
|Cities
|Pidgey
Meowth
Alolan Grimer
Granbull
Gulpin
Patrat
Lillipup
|Forests
|Venonat
Victreebel
Scyther
Trash Cloak Burmy
Cottonee
Formantis
Morelull
|Mountains
|Ponyta
Rhydon
Pupitar
Makuhita
Drilbur
Archen
Rufflet
|Beaches and Water
|Poliwhirl
Goldeen
Vaporeon
Clamperl
Tirtouga
Inkay
Mareanie
There will also be a number of changes to the egg pools, but, it should be noted, that the lists below do not show the complete list of Pokémon appearing in each egg pool during the Season of Mythical Wishes:
|Egg
|Pokémon
|2km
|Smoochum
Azurill
Budew
Mantyke
Bergmite
|5km
|Chingling
Snover
Rowlet
Litten
Popplio
Mareanie
|5km Adventure Sync
|Shinx
Cranidos
Shieldon
Happiny
|10km
|Tirtouga
Archen
Noibat
Rockruff
Togedemaru
Jangmo-o
|10km Adventure Sync
|Bagon
Beldum
Gible
Deino
Goomy
Rockruff
What are seasons in Pokémon Go?
Originally introduced in December 2022, seasons are in-game periods - three months long - which tie together various events to a theme and add a selection of new features and quality of life changes to Pokémon Go.
This includes:
- Changes to how Pokémon spawn season-to-season, which may see some creatures appearing more regularly or become rarer in the wild for limited periods of time.
- Changes to egg pools and raids.
- Northern and southern hemisphere-specific spawning, coinciding with the real world seasons themselves.
- Highlight specific Mega Evolutions, giving them a power boost throughout the season.
- Changes to Deerling forms.
- A new Go Battle League season, which will be the same length as those seasons.
- XP boosts for completing specific activities, such as five-star raids for example.
- Introduce other general quality of life improvements.
- A range of in-game events.
- New Pokémon.
If you’d like to learn about the past Pokémon Go seasons, visit our pages on the Season of Celebration, Season of Legends, Season of Discovery, Season of Mischief, Season of Heritage, Season of Alola, Season of Go and Season of Light.
Hope you enjoy the Season of Mythical Wishes!