Pokémon Go Adventures Abound hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date

The Season of Adventures Abound is the twelfth game-wide season in Pokémon Go.

The highlight of Adventures Abound is the true release of Gen 9 Pokémon from Paldea into Pokémon Go. Before we even reach the halfway point of September, 20 new Pokémon will be released so make sure you’re stocked up on Poké Balls!

Like past seasons, the Season of Adventures Abound includes changes to the egg pools, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in the northern and southern hemisphere.

On this page:

Pokémon Go Season of Adventures Abound end date: When will the Season of Adventures Abound end? The Season of Adventures Abound has a start time of Friday 1st September at 10am (local time) and it will end on Friday 1st December at 10am (local time). Season 16 of the Go Battle League will be running throughout this time period, and, as is tradition, it will contain the three leagues and a selection of special cups. Image credit: Niantic

Season of Adventures Abound bonuses in Pokémon Go There are four bonuses running throughout the Season of Adventures Abound in Pokémon Go and they all relate to activities you can do with your friends. Not only will you receive increased XP from going up a Friendship Level, but you can open and send up to 40 Gifts daily. You will also deal increased damage when fighting alongside a friend in a raid! The Pokémon encounters available through Research Breakthroughs have also changed and, like last Season, there are multiple Pokémon on offer. From Friday 1st September to Friday 1st December, you’ll have the chance to earn an encounter with either Galarian Farfetch’d, Larvitar, Sableye, Bagon, Furfrou and Goomy. Image credit: Niantic It’s important to note that, like last Season, Field Research Tasks now change on a seasonal basis with the only exception being the Spinda field research task. So get ready for some new Field Research Tasks!

Season of Adventures Abound roadmap in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find everything we currently know about the Season of Adventures Abound in Pokémon Go. Let’s begin with the new Pokémon arriving this Season and there’s a lot of them, because Adventures Abound is the true debut of Gen 9 Pokémon from Paldea. Sure Gimmighoul and Gholdengo were released back in February, but now you can properly start filling in the Paldea Pokédex. The Gen 9 Pokémon releases are divided into two waves, with the first occurring on Tuesday 5th September brings: Sprigatito

Floragato

Meowscarada

Fuecoco

Crocalor

Skeledirge

Quaxly

Quaxwell

Quaquaval

Lechonk

Oinkologne - both male and female forms The second wave on Sunday 10th September sees the release of: Nymble

Lokix

Pawmi

Pawmo

Pawmot

Bombirdier

Frigibax

Arctibax

Baxcalibur To help you add these new Pokémon to your Pokédex, there will be a new Special Research available throughout the Season. It will let you choose one of the Gen 9 starter Pokémon - Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly - and will be available from Tuesday 5th September at 10am (local time) until Friday 1st December at 9:59am (local time). So make sure you log into Pokémon Go at least once during this period to unlock this quest! This isn’t the only research quest running throughout the Season of Adventures Abound though. Timed Investigation: Master Ball will give you another chance to collect a Master Ball in Pokémon Go! You have until Tuesday 21st November at 8pm (local time) to complete this set of challenges if you want to earn the best Poké Ball there ever was. Once you have the Master Ball, you can use it to ensure a guaranteed catch on a Pokémon be it found in the wild, a raid or via Daily Adventure Incense. The first event of the Season is A Paldean Adventure, which is running from Tuesday 5th September at 10am (local time) to Sunday 10th September at 10am (local time). This event will see the first set of Gen 9 Pokémon arrive in Pokémon Go, along with Unowns A, D, E, L and P appearing globally as part of an Ultra Unlock. There will also be a timed research quest which will reward with Lechonk encounters, alongside event-exclusive field research tasks, bonuses and a Collection Challenge. Image credit: Niantic The second event, Ultra Unlock: Paldea, is running between Sunday 10th September at 10am (local time) to Friday 15th September at 8pm (local time). This is when the second wave of Gen 9 Pokémon will arrive, alongside event-exclusive field research tasks rewarding Pawmi encounters and a pay-to-play special research quest. You’ll also still be able to catch the Unowns in the wild and complete the Lechonk-themed timed research quest. Image credit: Niantic Below lies all of the currently confirmed events for the Season of Adventures Abound so far: Charmander Community Day Classic - Saturday 2nd September

- Saturday 2nd September A Paldean Adventure - Tuesday 5th September to Sunday 10th September

- Tuesday 5th September to Sunday 10th September Ultra Unlock: Paldea - Sunday 10th September to Wednesday 13th September

- Sunday 10th September to Wednesday 13th September Oddish Research Day - Sunday 17th September

- Sunday 17th September Psychic Spectacular - Wednesday 20th September to Sunday 24th September

- Wednesday 20th September to Sunday 24th September September Community Day - Saturday 23rd September (Pokémon unknown at the time of writing)

- Saturday 23rd September (Pokémon unknown at the time of writing) Out to Play - Wednesday 27th September to Monday 2nd October

- Wednesday 27th September to Monday 2nd October Azurill Hatch Day - Saturday 30th September

- Saturday 30th September October Community Day - Sunday 15th October (Pokémon unknown at the time of writing)

- Sunday 15th October (Pokémon unknown at the time of writing) First November Community Day - Sunday 5th November (Pokémon unknown at the time of writing)

- Sunday 5th November (Pokémon unknown at the time of writing) Second November Community Day - Saturday 25th November (Pokémon unknown at the time of writing) Remember - at the time of writing, we don’t know some of the Pokémon which will be appearing during the Community Day events. They will be announced closer to the release dates. Season 16 of the Go Battle League will also be running throughout the Season of Adventures Abound. There are also three in-person Pokémon Go City Safari events running during this Season in the following locations: Seoul, South Korea - Saturday 7th October and Sunday 8th October

- Saturday 7th October and Sunday 8th October Barcelona, Spain - Friday 13th October and Saturday 14th October

- Friday 13th October and Saturday 14th October Mexico City, Mexico - Saturday 4th November and Sunday 5th November Meanwhile, the following Pokémon have been confirmed for raids so far: Kartana (Northern Hemisphere) - Friday 1st September to Friday 8th September

- Friday 1st September to Friday 8th September Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere) - Friday 1st September to Friday 8th September

- Friday 1st September to Friday 8th September Kartana (Southern Hemisphere) - Friday 8th September to Saturday 16th September

- Friday 8th September to Saturday 16th September Celesteela (Northern Hemisphere) - Friday 8th September to Saturday 16th September

- Friday 8th September to Saturday 16th September Genesect (Burn Drive) - Saturday 16th September to Saturday 23rd September

- Saturday 16th September to Saturday 23rd September Raikou, Entei and Suicune - Saturday 23rd September to Friday 6th October You’ll also be able to battle Shadow Zapdos in Shadow Raids over the weekends. During the weekdays, Pokémon will be appearing in one-star and three-star Shadow Raids. The following Mega Raids have been confirmed: Mega Manectric - Friday 1st September to Saturday 16th September

- Friday 1st September to Saturday 16th September Mega Gardevoir - Saturday 16th September to Friday 6th October We also know the Spotlight Hour Pokémon for September: Wooper and double evolution XP - Tuesday 5th September

- Tuesday 5th September Mankey and double catch candy - Tuesday 12th September

- Tuesday 12th September Girafarig and double catch XP - Tuesday 19th September

- Tuesday 19th September Growlithe and double catch Stardust - Tuesday 26th September Finally, as always, there will be a new selection of stickers for you to collect throughout the Season of Adventures Abound. The Season of Hidden Gems is drawing to a close. Before it goes try to finish the Fascinating Facets and Sky High special research quests. You can also complete a Routeand fight in the Go Battle League. Be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Season of Adventures Abound hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal and biome spawn changes The Season of Adventures Abound brings changes to which Pokémon spawn in the northern and southern hemisphere, including which creatures appear in the Pokémon Go biomes: Area Pokémon Northern Hemisphere Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Larvitar

Autumn Deerling

Tyrunt

Amaura Southern Hemipshere Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Tirtouga

Archen

Spring Deerling

Deino Cities Gengar

Gulpin

Beldum

Tranquill

Scraggy

Gothita

Dedenne Forests Chansey

Staravia

Lopunny

Croagunk

Shelmet

Morelull

Oranguru Mountains Onix

Sableye

Aggron

Darumaka

Golett

Fletchinder

Togedemaru Beaches and Water Slowbro

Shellder

Pelipper

Karrablast

Goomy

Dewpider

Sandygast It will also include a number of changes to the egg pool, but it should be noted that the lists below do not show the complete Pokémon list for each egg pool during the Season of NAME and certain in-game events may change the egg pools too: Egg Pokémon 2km Chinchou

Meditite

Larvesta

Fomantis

Lechonk (From 15th September at 8pm local time) 5km Lickitung

Gligar

Larvesta

Sprigatito (From 15th September at 8pm local time)

Fuecoco (From 15th September at 8pm local time)

Quaxly (From 15th September at 8pm local time) 5km Adventure Sync Cranidos

Shieldon

Happiny

Munchlax

Alomomola 7km Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel 10km Larvesta

Carbink

Goomy

Jangmo-o

Frigibax (From 15th September at 8pm local time) 10km Adventure Sync Gible

Goomy

Rockruff

Jangmo-o