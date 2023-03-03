Pokémon Go Gen 9 Pokémon list released so far, every creature from Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region listed

Gen 9 consists of 110 Pokémon who will be gradually released in Pokémon Go.

Unlike previous generations - Gen 1, Gen 2, Gen 3, Gen 4, Gen 5, Gen 6, Gen 7 and Gen 8 - the first Gen 9 Pokémon to appear in Pokémon Go, Roaming Form Gimmighoul, wasn’t actually catchable playable during its first appearance in the game. Instead, players had to wait roughly three months to add it to their collection.

Gen 9 arrived in the Pokémon universe alongside the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch. Its ranks then increased as part of the Pokémon Day celebrations in 2023 and we can also expect to see more new Gen 9 Pokémon in the Scarlet and Violet DLC - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

This generation also includes a variety of original creatures, Paldean variants and reimagined versions of Pokémon from Gen 1.

On this page:

