Pokémon Go Gen 9 Pokémon list released so far, every creature from Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region listed

Everything you need to know about Gen 9 in Pokémon Go.

Guide by Lottie Lynn
Gen 9 consists of 110 Pokémon who will be gradually released in Pokémon Go.

Unlike previous generations - Gen 1, Gen 2, Gen 3, Gen 4, Gen 5, Gen 6, Gen 7 and Gen 8 - the first Gen 9 Pokémon to appear in Pokémon Go, Roaming Form Gimmighoul, wasn’t actually catchable playable during its first appearance in the game. Instead, players had to wait roughly three months to add it to their collection.

Gen 9 arrived in the Pokémon universe alongside the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch. Its ranks then increased as part of the Pokémon Day celebrations in 2023 and we can also expect to see more new Gen 9 Pokémon in the Scarlet and Violet DLC - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

This generation also includes a variety of original creatures, Paldean variants and reimagined versions of Pokémon from Gen 1.

Which Gen 9 Pokémon are in Pokémon Go so far

The Gen 9 Pokémon will, like previous generations such as Gen 7, be released into Pokémon Go in stages. Their arrival, however, was hinted at during November 2022 when Roaming Form Gimmighoul appeared on the in-game map after players spun special Golden PokéStops.

Gimmighoul and Gholdengo were the first Gen 9 Pokémon to be released into the Pokémon Go and it will be interesting to see which Pokémon follow them!

Here are the Gen 9 Pokémon which are currently available in Pokémon Go:

February 2023 (2 released):

Below you’ll find the Gen 9 Pokémon released in Pokémon Go during March 2023:

No.PokémonType, Evolution and Predicted Catch Method
999Gimmighoul
Ghost
Debuted on Monday, 27th February
1000Gholdengo
Steel / Ghost
Evolves from Gimmighoul after collecting 999 Gimmighoul Coins
Debuted on Monday, 27th February

What we know about the Gen 9 Pokémon

Originating from the Paldea region, inspired by the Iberian Peninsula, Gen 9 originally introduced 103 Pokémon when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released in November 2022. This collection includes new legendary Pokémon, Paldean variants, the Paradox Pokémon, reimagined versions of Gen 1 Pokémon and, of course, three starter Pokémon.

These were not, however, the last Gen 9 Pokémon to be released and, on Pokémon Day 2023, the number of Gen 9 rose to 105 with the release of two new Paradox Pokémon - Walking Wake and Iron Leaves - as part of the version 1.2.0 update for Scarlet and Violet.

Five more Gen 9 Pokémon will be introduced in the The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Scarlet and Violet, bringing the total number of Gen 9 Pokémon to 110. These Pokémon are Ogerpon, Terapagos, Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti.

Below you’ll find nine interesting facts about what makes Gen 9 unique amongst the other Pokémon generations:

Scream Tail.
  • Gen 9 is the first generation to have Pokémon with the Bug / Dark, Grass / Fire and Electric / Fighting type combinations.
  • The Paradox Pokémon were first introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and, as their name suggests, these Pokemon are out of place in the present-day Pokémon world. Each one resembles a Pokémon from a past generation, but are versions of them from either the distant past or far future. Paradox Pokémon from the past, like Roaring Moon and Scream Tail, appear exclusively in Scarlet, while the ones which hail from the future, like Iron Thorns or Iron Bundle, only appear in Violet.
  • Gen 9 is the first generation to not include a new set of Fossil Pokémon.
  • There are two Paldean regional variants - Paldean Tauros and Paldean Wooper. When it comes to Paldean Tauros, there are three breeds for you to collect - Aqua, Blaze and Combat.
    • Toadscool.
  • Gen 9 includes several reimagined versions of Gen 1 Pokémon, such as Wiglett and Toadscool. These Pokémon are not to be confused with Paldean Pokémon, because, even though they have different types and designs which harken back to those original creatures, they are considered whole new Pokémon in their own right.
  • Both Dudunsparce and Maushold can evolve into two different forms, with the exact one being decided randomly upon evolution.
  • There are no new baby Pokémon introduced in Gen 9.
  • Gen 9 introduced the Terastallizing mechanic into the Pokémon universe. In Scarlet and Violet, each Pokémon has a Tera type, which can be different from their main type, and, when Terastallized, this becomes their main type.
  • Varoom and Revavroom are both inspired by types of internal combustion engines. They have also dethroned Binacle as my most loathed Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Gen 9 Pokémon list

While the majority of the Gen 9 evolutions in Pokémon Go will, like previous generations such as Gen 8, require a specific amount of candy, Gen 9 has a number of special evolution methods.

Gholdengo.

We’ve already seen how one of these methods will be translated into Pokémon Go in the form of evolving Gimmighoul into Gholdengo. Here, like in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to collect 999 Gimmighoul Coins, but in a similar manner to encountering Meltan, the Roaming Form Gimmighoul who may grant you a coin will only appear for 30 minutes after you’ve used the Coin Bag.

At the time of writing, the only way to recharge the Coin Bag is to send a Postcard from Pokémon Go to Scarlet or Violet, which is achieved by connecting Pokémon Go to the Nintendo Switch.

Gimmighoul, however, isn’t the only Pokémon to have a unique evolution method in Gen 9 though.

Pokémon like Annihilape, Kingambit and Farigiraf all require a Pokémon to know a specific move for their evolution, while Cetitan and Bellibolt need specific evolution stones in the main series. Charcadet, meanwhile, will evolve into either Armarouge or Ceruledge depending on which type of armor you give it. Not to forget how Finizen will only evolve when you’re using a Union Circle to visit another player’s game!

Whether these Pokémon will gain unique evolution methods in Pokémon Go or if a new evolution stone, like the Sinnoh and Unova Stone, will be introduced is yet to be seen.

Annihilape, Kingambit and Farigiraf.

We can hazard a good guess at what the evolution method for Pawmot, Brambleghast and Rabsca will be in Pokémon Go since, in the main series, all three Pokémon evolve after you’ve walked 1000 steps with them in the Let’s Go mode. For this reason, we wouldn’t be surprised if they have a similar distance requirement in Pokémon Go.

It also wouldn’t be surprising if, like in the Scarlet and Violet, Greavard can only evolve into Houndstone at night in Pokémon Go.

Gen 9 also includes two Pokémon - Maushold and Dudunsparce - whose form will be randomly selected upon their evolution, so it will be interesting to see if this mechanic is kept in Pokémon Go.

It’s important to note that we have not listed the five Gen 9 Pokémon announced as part of the The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Scarlet and Violet. These Pokémon are Ogerpon, Terapagos, Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti.

This is because, at the time of writing, we neither know the typing or National Dex numbers for these Pokémon. They will, however, be added once we know this information.

Oherpon, Terapagos, Fezandipiti, Okidogi and Munkidori.

We have listed Walking Wake and Iron Leaves - the two Paradox Pokémon announced as part of the Pokémon Day 2023 celebrations - but have placed them at the bottom of the table since, at the time of writing, we don’t know their National Pokédex numbers.

Below you’ll find the complete list of Gen 9 Pokémon released alongside Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

No.PokémonType, Evolution and Predicted Catch Method
906Sprigatito
Grass
907Floragato
Grass
Evolves from Sprigatito (using Candy)
908Meowscarada
Grass / Dark
Evolves from Floragato (using Candy)
909Fuecoco
Fire
910Crocalor
Fire
Evolves from Fuecoco (using Candy)
911Skeledirge
Fire / Ghost
Evolves from Crocalor (using Candy)
912Quaxly
Water
913Quaxwell
Water
Evolves from Quaxly (using Candy)
914Quaquaval
Water / Fighting
Evolves from Quaxwell (using Candy)
915Lechonk
Normal
916Oinkologne
Female Oinkologne.
Normal
Evolves from Lechonk (using Candy)
917Tarountula
Bug
918Spidops
Bug
Evolves from Tarountula (using Candy)
919Nymble
Bug
920Lokix
Bug / Dark
Evolves from Nymble (using Candy)
921Pawmi
Electric
922Pawmo
Electric / Fighting
Evolves from Pawmi (using Candy)
923Pawmot
Electric / Fighting
Evolves from Pawmot after walking 1000 steps in the Let's Go mode and levelling up in the main series
924Tandemaus
Normal
925Maushold
Normal
Evolves from Tandemaus (using Candy)
Form is randomly selected in the main series
926Fidough
Fairy
927Dachsbun
Fairy
Evolves from Fidough (using Candy)
928Smoliv
Grass / Normal
929Dolliv
Grass / Normal
Evolves from Smoliv (using Candy)
930Arboliva
Grass / Normal
Evolves from Dolliv (using Candy)
931Squawkabilly
Normal / Flying
932Nacli
Rock
933Naclstack
Rock
Evolves from Nacli (using Candy)
934Garganacl
Rock
Evolves from Naclstack (using Candy)
935Charcadet
Fire
936Armarouge
Fire / Psychic
Evolves from Charcadet using the Auspicious Armor in the main series
937Ceruledge
Fire / Ghost
Evolves from Charcadet using the Malicious Armor in the main series
938Tadbulb
Electric
939Bellibolt
Electric
Evolves from Tadbulb using a Thunder Stone in the main series
940Wattrel
Electric / Flying
941Kilowattrel
Electric / Flying
Evolves from Wattrel (using Candy)
942Maschiff
Dark
943Mabosstiff
Dark
Evolves from Maschiff (using Candy)
944Shroodle
Poison / Normal
945Grafaiai
Poison / Normal
946Bramblin
Grass / Ghost
947Brambleghast
Grass / Ghost
Evolves from Bramblin after walking 1000 steps in the Let's Go mode and levelling up in the main series
948Toadscool
Ground / Grass
949Toedscruel
Ground / Grass
Evolves from Toadscool (using Candy)
950Klawf
Rock
951Capsakid
Grass
952Scovillain
Grass / Fire
Evolves from Capsakid (using Candy)
953Rellor
Bug
954Rabsca
Bug / Psychic
Evolves from Rellor after walking 1000 steps in the Let's Go mode in the main series
955Flittle
Psychic
956Espathra
Psychic
Evolves from Flittle (using Candy)
957Tinkatink
Fairy / Steel
958Tinkatuff
Fairy / Steel
Evolves from Tinkatink (using Candy)
959Tinkaton
Fairy / Steel
Evolves from Tinkatuff (using Candy)
960Wiglett
Water
961Wugtrio
Water
Evolves from Wiglett (using Candy)
962Bombirdier
Flying / Dark
963Finizen
Water
964Palafin
Water
Evolves from Finizen by using a Union Circle to visit another player's game before levelling Finizen to Level 38 or above
965Varoom
Steel / Poison
966Revavroom
Steel / Poison
Evolves from Varoom (using Candy)
967Cyclizar
Dragon / Normal
968Orthworm
Steel
969Glimmet
Rock / Poison
970Glimmora
Rock / Poison
Evolves from Glimmet (using Candy)
971Greavard
Ghost
972Houndstone
Ghost
Evolves from Greavard at night in the main series (using Candy)
973Flamigo
Flying / Fighting
974Cetoddle
Ice
975Cetitan
Ice
Evolves from Cetoddle after using an Ice Stone in the main series
976Veluza
Water / Psychic
977Dondozo
Water
978Tatsugiri
Dragon / Water
979Annihilape
Fighting / Ghost
Evolves from Primape after using Rage Fist, which is learnt at Level 35, has been used 20 times in the main series
980Clodsire
Poison / Ground
Evolves from Paldean Wooper (using Candy)
981Farigiraf
Normal / Psychic
Evolves from Girfarig after learning Twin Beam at Level 32 and levelled up in the main series
982Dudunsparce
Normal
Evolves from Dundunsparce after learning Hyper Drill at Level 32 and levelled up in the main series
Form randomly selected in the main series
983Kingambit
Dark / Steel
Evolves from Bisharp when holding a Leader's Crest after defeating three Bisharps which are surrounded by Pawniard and then levelled up in the main series
984Great Tusk
Ground / Fighting
985Scream Tail
Fairy / Psychic
986Brute Bonnet
Grass / Dark
987Flutter Mane
Ghost / Fairy
988Slither Wing
Bug / Fighting
989Sandy Shocks
Electric / Ground
990Iron Treads
Ground / Steel
991Iron Bundle
Ice / Water
992Iron Hands
Fighting / Electric
993Iron Jugulis
Dark / Flying
994Iron Moth
Fire / Poison
995Iron Thorns
Rock / Electric
996Frigibax
Dragon / Ice
997Arctibax
Dragon / Ice
Evolves from Frigibax (using Candy)
998Baxcalibur
Dragon / Ice
Evolves from Arctibax (using Candy)
999Gimmighoul
Ghost
1000Gholdengo
Steel / Ghost
Evolves from Gimmighoul after collecting 999 Gimmighoul Coins
1001Wo-Chien
Dark / Grass
1002Chien-Pao
Dark / Ice
1003Ting-Lu
Dark / Ground
1004Chi-Yu
Dark / Fire
1005Roaring Moon
Dragon / Dark
1006Iron Valiant
Fairy / Fighting
1007Koraidon
Fighting / Dragon
1008Miraidon
Electric / Dragon
TBAIron Leaves
Grass / Psychic
TBAWalking Wake
Water / Dragon

Good luck collecting the Gen 9 Pokémon in Pokémon Go!

