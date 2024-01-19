Annihilape is the evolution for Primeape released as part of Gen 9 which made its Pokémon Go debut during the Season of Timeless Travels.

Like many of the new evolutions for Gen 1 Pokémon, like Sirfetch'd, you need to meet a special requirement to evolve a Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Go. (Not to forget about the candy you need to gather as well.)

Below we cover how to get Annihilape in Pokémon Go, along with taking a look at shiny Annihilape and Annihilape's moveset.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

How to get Annihilape in Pokémon Go To get Annihilape in Pokémon Go, you need 100 Mankey Candy and defeat 30 Ghost or Psychic-type Pokémon while your chosen Primeape is your buddy. You do not have to defeat these Pokémon with Primeape - it just needs to be your buddy. Unlike the rest of its evolution line, Annihilape is a Fighting and Ghost-type. | Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company You can defeat those 30 Ghost or Psychic-type Pokémon in either by battling a friend, raids, Team Go Rocket battles or in the Go Battle League. The easiest way is, of course, finding a friend who will let you beat up their Ghost or Psychic-type Pokémon 30 times. You can also take on the Master League version of Blanche as she has a Metagross, though you may find yourself wanting to do something different after a while... When it comes to raids, you'll have to wait until a Pokémon with one of these types appears in the rotation, but finding these Pokémon in Go Battle League and Team Go Rocket battles can be done whenever you. Admittedly, outside of special cups, you're very much subject to the luck of the draw when using the Go Battle League as you never know what Pokémon your opponent has chosen for their team. With the Team Go Rocket Grunts, however, things are a little easier as the tagline each Grunt says before the fight reveals which Pokémon type they will use: For Ghost-types, this line is 'Ke...ke...ke...ke...ke...ke!'

For Psychic-types, this line is 'Are you scared of psychic that use unseen power?' The downside is that you will still have to find the Grunts using that type of Pokémon, which, again, is very much subject to luck. You should also keep in mind what the current lineups for the Team Go Rocket Leaders and Giovanni are, because they might include a Ghost or Psychic Pokémon. Image credit: Niantic Just remember that you don't have to defeat these Pokémon with your chosen Primeape - it just has to be your buddy. You can keep track of how many Ghost or Psychic-type Pokémon you've defeated for evolving a specific Primeape by visiting its page in your Pokémon storage. When it comes to gathering the required Mankey Candy, we recommend using Pinap Berries when attempting to catch either a Mankey or Primape to double the amount of candy you'll earn from the catch. You can further increase the candy yield by having a Fighting-type Pokémon Mega Evolved, such as Mega Medicham, or by using Rare Candy. (Though we recommend saving that for a rarer Pokémon like Larvesta.) Having Mankey or Primeape as your buddy will also allow you to passively earn candy.

Annihilape moveset in Pokémon Go When it comes to Annihilape's best moveset in Pokémon Go, we recommend using Counter as a Fast Move and Close Combat as a Charged Move. You may also want to consider unlocking its second Charged Move to further diversify its moveset. Here's Annihilape's full moveset in Pokémon Go: Possible Fast Moves Counter (Fighting)

Low Kick (Fighting) Possible Charged Moves Close Combat (Fighting)

Ice Punch (Ice)

Low Sweep (Fighting)

Night Slash (Dark)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)