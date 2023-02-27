Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC details, including new and returning Pokémon

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC has been announced, grouped together as The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which contains two adventures - The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

Each part of the Scarlet and Violet DLC will not only take you on new Pokémon adventures, but will also introduce you to new Pokémon and see the return of over 230 Pokémon from previous generations.

Here you'll be able to find everything we currently know about both Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLCs, including locations, story details, and lists of confirmed new and returning Pokémon.

Everything we know about The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC consists of two different adventures: The Teal Mask, and The Indigo Disk.

The first Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Teal Mask, is set to release in Fall 2023 and includes:

New Kitakami region, described as a land where 'a great mountain towers over the land and the people live at its base'.

Returning Pokémon from past generations that were not included in the base game (230 in total over the two DLCs).

New Pokémon Okidogi, Munkidori, Fezandipiti and Legendary Pokémon Ogerpon.

New characters (including Trainers Carmine and Kieron as seen in official artwork).

New outfit.

New story involving joining an outdoors study program held between your academy and another school, and unraveling mysteries behind the folktales that have been passed down in Kitakami.

New outfits and Trainer Carmine.

The new Pokémon Okidogi, Munkidori, Fezandipiti and Ogerpon are beloved by the people of a village as heroes that protected the land of Kitakami in the past, with stone statues made in their likeness to express the people's gratitude

There will also be a festival to experience, as one is regularly held in the village in Kitakami during the season The Teal Mask is set in, so the village will be bustling with various street vendors and stalls to experience.

The second Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Indigo Disk, is set to release in Winter 2023 and includes:

Traveling to new school Blueberry Academy, which most of is located under the ocean, and its curriculum emphasizes Pokémon battling.

More returning Pokémon from past generations that were not included in the base game (230 in total over the two DLCs).

New Legendary Pokémon Terapagos

New outfit.

New characters.

Continuing the story of the first Teal Mask DLC.

Another new outfit and Trainer Kieron.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC cost and how each version works explained

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hidden Treasure of Area Zero costs £31.49, and includes both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLC expansions.

You need to have begun the Treasure Hunt in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet to experience The Teal Mask DLC, which takes a few hours if playing from the beginning.

The Indigo Disk DLC has more requirements, so you need to reach the ending of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet, and complete the main story of The Teal Mask before you can start it.

It doesn't matter whether you've got the Scarlet or Violet version of the game, as you'll be able to play both of expansions no matter what one you have - but you do need to make sure that you're buying the correct version of the DLC that is compatible with the game, Scarlet or Violet, that you originally brought.

This is likely because each DLC will have a set of Pokémon which are exclusive to the version, be it Scarlet or Violet, that they're compatible with.

If you buy the wrong expansion version, then you won't be able to play it! So be careful when you purchase the DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hidden Treasure of Area Zero pre-order rewards

Additionally, if you buy The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC before Tuesday, 31st October, 2023, you will get a Mystery Gift code that will give you a Hisuian Zoroark. It knows the move Happy Hour, which it cannot learn through normal gameplay, along with Tera Blast, Bitter Malice, and Nasty Plot. It has the Charismatic Mark and a Dark Tera Type. The code will only be valid until Thursday, 29th February, 2024.

A more immediate reward is the new uniform set you can use in Scarlet or Violet as soon as you pre-order the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC pack. The colour of the new clothes are different, depending on what version of the game you own. If you'd like to change into this snazzy new outfit, you have to press the 'X' button and select 'Downloadable Content' located in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

New Pokémon in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hidden Treasure of Area Zero listed

We only know of five new Pokémon included in the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC so far:

Okidogi

Munkidori

Fezandipiti

Legendary Pokémon Ogerpon

Legendary Pokémon Terapagos

Okidogi, Munkidori, Fezandipiti, and Legendary Ogerpon are included in the first part of the DLC, The Teal Mask, with the Legendary Terapagos debuting in the second part, The Indigo Disk.

The five new Pokémon: Munkidori, Okidogi, Fezandipiti, and the two Legendaries, Ogerpon and Terapagos.

There might be new Pokémon not announced coming in either part of Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, but we'll have to wait for an official announcement about them if there is more to come.

Returning Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC listed

Both parts of Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will give you the opportunity to add old Pokémon to your Paldean Pokédex.

You'll also be able to bring Pokémon across using Pokémon Home, or those received in trades. Home support for Scarlet and Violet is scheduled to be released in "early 2023" according to the most recent Pokémon Presents on February 27th.

We only have one picture from the same Pokémon Presents when it comes to listing all of the returning Pokémon in The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, so in the below lists we've also included the pre and post-evolutions for these Pokémon, even though they haven't been directly confirmed.

With that in mind, here's what we know so far:

Returning Pokémon in The Teal Mask DLC for Scarlet and Violet listed

Here's every returning Pokémon we know so far included in The Teal Mask:

Vulpix

Ninetails (Directly confirmed)

Yanma (Directly confirmed)

Yanmega

Feebas

Milotic (Directly confirmed)

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry (Directly confirmed)

Chingling (Directly confirmed)

Chimecho

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt (Directly confirmed)

Returning Pokémon in The Indigo Disk DLC for Scarlet and Violet listed

Here's every returning Pokémon we know so far included in The Indigo Disk:

Beldum

Metang

Metagross (Directly confirmed)

Seel

Dewgong (Directly confirmed)

Espurr (Directly confirmed)

Meowstic

Cottonee

Whimsicott (Directly confirmed)

Blitzle

Zebstrika (Directly confirmed)

Milcery

Alcremie (Directly confirmed)

Good luck filling that expanded Pokédex when the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLCs release!