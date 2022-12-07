Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex, all Pokémon locations in the Paldea Pokédex listed

2 Floragato Grass Evolves from Sprigatito at Level 16

3 Meowscarada Grass / Dark Evolves from Floragato at Level 36

5 Crocalor Fire Evolves from Fuecoco at Level 16

6 Skeledirge Fire / Ghost Evolves from Crocalor at Level 36

8 Quaxwell Water Evolves from Quaxly at Level 16

9 Quaquaval Water / Fighting Evolves from Quaquaval at Level 36

10 Lechonk Normal

11 Oinkologne Normal Evolves from Lechonk at Level 18



12 Tarountula Bug

13 Spidops Bug Evolves from Tarountula at Level 15



14 Nymble Bug

15 Lokix Bug / Dark Evolves from Nymble at Level 24

Found in Area Zero



16 Hoppip Grass / Flying

17 Skiploom Grass / Flying Evolves from Hoppip at Level 18



18 Jumpluff Grass / Flying Evolves from Skiploom at Level 27

Found in Area Zero



19 Fletchling Normal / Flying

20 Fletchinder Fire / Flying Evolves from Fletchling at Level 17



21 Talonflame Fire / Flying Evolves from Fletchinder at Level 35

Found in Area Zero

22 Pawmi Electric Area Zero



23 Pawmo Electric / Fighting Evolves from Pawmi at Level 18

Found in Area Zero



24 Pawmot Electric / Fighting Evolves from Pawmo after walking 1000 steps in Let's Go mode and levelling up

25 Houndour Dark / Fire

26 Houndoom Dark / Fire Evolves from Houndour at Level 24



27 Yungoos Normal

28 Gumshoos Normal Evolves from Yungoos at Level 20 during the day



29 Skwovet Normal

30 Greedent Normal Evolves from Skwovet at Level 24



31 Sunkern Grass

32 Sunflora Grass Evolves from Sunkern using Sun Stone



33 Kricketot Bug

34 Kricketune Bug Evolves from Kricketot at Level 10



35 Scatterbug Bug

36 Spewpa Bug Evolves from Scatterbug at Level 9



37 Vivillon Bug / Flying Evolves from Spewpa at Level 12



38 Combee Bug / Flying

39 Vespiquen Bug / Flying Evolves from a female Combee at Level 21



40 Rookidee Flying

41 Corvisquire Flying Evolves from Rookiedee at Level 18



42 Corviknight Flying / Steel Evolves from Corvisquire at Level 38

Found in Area Zero

44 Chansey Normal Evolves by levelling up a Happiny holding an Oval Stone during the day

Found in Area Zero



45 Blissey Normal Evolves from a Chansey with high friendship



46 Azurill Normal / Fairy

47 Marill Water / Fairy Evolves from a Azurill with high friendship



48 Azumarill Water / Fairy Evolves froma Marill at Level 18



49 Surskit Bug / Flying

50 Masquerain Bug / Flying Evolves from Surskit at Level 22

Found in Area Zero



51 Buizel Water Found in Area Zero



52 Floatzel Water Evolves from Buizel at Level 26

Found in Area Zero



53 Wooper Paldean Form - Poison / Ground

Johto Form - Water / Ground

Johto Form - Trade in Cascarrafa

54 Clodsire Poison / Ground Evolves from Paldean Wooper at Level 20



55 Psyduck Water

56 Golduck Water Evolves from Psyduck at Level 33

Found in Area Zero



57 Chewtle Water

58 Drednaw Water / Rock Evolves from Chewtle at Level 22



59 Igglybuff Normal / Fairy

60 Jigglypuff Normal / Fairy Evolves from Igglybuff with high friendship



61 Wigglytuff Normal / Fairy Evolves from Jigglypuff using Moon Stone



62 Ralts Psychic / Fairy

63 Kirlia Psychic / Fairy Evolves from Ralts at Level 20



64 Gardevoir Psychic / Fairy Evolves from Kirlia at Level 30



65 Gallade Psychic / Fighting Evolves from male Kirlia using a Dawn Stone



66 Drowzee Psychic

67 Hypno Psychic Evolves from Drowzee at Level 26

Found in Area Zero



68 Gastly Ghost / Poison

69 Haunter Ghost / Poison Evolves from Gastly at Level 25



70 Gengar Ghost / Poison Evolves from Haunter through trading

From trade in Levincia

71 Tandemaus Normal

72 Maushold Normal Evolves from Tandemaus randomly after Level 25

Form is selected randomly



73 Pichu Electric

74 Pikachu Electric Evolves from Pichu with high friendship



75 Raichu Electric Evolves from Pikachu using a Thunder Stone

Found in Area Zero



76 Fidough Fairy

77 Dachsbun Fairy Evolves from Fidough at Level 26



78 Slakoth Normal

79 Vigoroth Normal Evolves from Slakoth at Level 18



80 Slaking Normal Evolves from Vigoroth at Level 36



82 Steenee Grass Evolves from Bounsweet at Level 18



83 Tsareena Grass Evolves from Steenee after learning Stomp at Level 28 and levelling up

84 Smoliv Grass / Normal

85 Dolliv Grass / Normal Evolves from Smoliv at Level 25



86 Arboliva Grass / Normal Evolves from Dolliv at Level 35



87 Bonsly Rock

88 Sudowoodo Rock Evolves from Bonsly after learning Mimic at Level 16 and levelling up



90 Lycanroc Rock Found in Area Zero

Evolves from Rockruff at Level 25: Day means Midday Form

Night means Midnight Form

Evening means Dusk Form

91 Rolycoly Rock

92 Carkol Rock / Fire Evolves from Rolycoly at Level 18



93 Coalossal Rock / Fire Evolves from Carkol at Level 34

94 Shinx Electric

95 Luxio Electric Evolves from Shinx at Level 15



96 Luxray Electric Evolves from Luxray at Level 30



97 Starly Normal / Flying

98 Staravia Normal / Flying Evolves from Starly at Level 14



99 Staraptor Normal / Flying Evolves from Staravia at Level 34



100 Oricorio Baile Style - Fire / Flying

Pa'u Style - Psychic / Flying

Pom-Pom Style - Electric / Flying

Sensu Style - Ghost / Flying Changes style using Red, Yellow, Pink or Purple Nectar



101 Mareep Electric

102 Flaaffy Electric Evolves from Mareep at Level 15



103 Ampharos Electric Evolves from Flaaffy at Level 30



104 Petilil Grass

105 Lilligant Grass Evolves from Petilil using a Sun Stone



106 Shroomish Grass

107 Breloom Grass / Fighting Evolves from Shroomish at Level 23



108 Applin Grass / Dragon

109 Flapple Grass / Dragon Evolves from Applin using a Tart Apple

110 Appletun Grass / Dragon Evolves from Applin using a Sweet Apple

111 Spoink Psychic

112 Grumpig Psychic Evolves from Spoink at Level 32



113 Squawkabilly Normal / Flying

114 Misdreavus Ghost Violet Exclusive



115 Mismagius Ghost Violet Exclusive

Evolves from Misdreavus using a Dusk Stone



116 Makuhita Fighting

117 Hariyama Fighting Evolves from Makuhita at Level 24



118 Crabrawler Fighting

119 Crabominable Fighting / Ice Evolves from Crabominable using an Ice Stone



120 Salandit Poison / Fire Found in Area Zero



121 Salazzle Poison / Fire Evolves from a female Salandit at Level 33

Found in Area Zero



122 Phanpy Ground Found in Area Zero



123 Donphan Ground Evolves from Phanpy at Level 25

Found in Area Zero



124 Cufant Steel Area Zero



125 Copperajah Steel Evolves from Cufant at Level 34

Found in Area Zero



126 Gible Dragon / Ground Found in Area Zero



127 Gabite Dragon / Ground Evolves from Gible at Level 24

Found in Area Zero



128 Garchomp Dragon / Ground Evolves from Gabite at Level 48

Found in Area Zero

129 Nacli Rock Found in Area Zero



130 Naclstack Rock Evolves from Nacli at Level 24

Found in Area Zero



131 Garganacl Rock Evolves from Naclstack at Level 38

Found in Area Zero

132 Wingull Water / Flying

133 Pelipper Water / Flying Evolves from Wingull at Level 25



134 Magikarp Water

135 Gyarados Water / Flying Evolves from Magikarp at Level 20



136 Arrokuda Water

137 Barraskewda Water Evolves from Arrokuda at Level 26



138 Basculin Water

139 Gulpin Poison Violet Exclusive



140 Swalot Poison Violet Exclusive

Evolves from Gulpin at Level 26



141 Meowth Kanto Form - Normal

Galarian Form - Steel

Galarian Form - Receive from Salvadore after completing the Languages lessons at the Academy

142 Persian Normal Evolves from Meowth at Level 28



143 Drifloon Ghost / Flying Scarlet Exclusive



144 Drifblim Ghost / Flying Scarlet Exclusive

Evolves from Drifloon at Level 28



145 Flabébé Fairy Five different flower colours



146 Floette Fairy Evolves from Flabébé at Level 19

Five different flower colours

Area Zero



147 Florges Fairy Evolves from Floette using a Shiny Stone

Five different flower colours



148 Diglett Ground

149 Dugtrio Ground Evolves from Diglett at Level 26

Found in Area Zero



150 Torkoal Fire

151 Numel Fire / Ground Found in Area Zero



152 Camerupt Fire / Ground Evolves from Numel at Level 33

Found in Area Zero



153 Bronzor Steel / Psychic

154 Bronzong Steel / Psychic Evolves from Bronzor at Level 33



155 Axew Dragon

156 Fraxure Dragon Evolves from Axew at Level 38



157 Haxorus Dragon Evolves from Haxorus at Level 48

159 Primeape Fighting Evolves from Mankey at Level 28



160 Annihilape Fighting / Ghost Evolves from Primape after Rage Fist, learned at Level 35, has been used 20 times

161 Meditite Fighting / Psychic Found in Area Zero



162 Medicham Fighting / Psychic Evolves from Meditite at Level 37

Found in Area Zero



164 Lucario Fighting / Steel Evolves from Riolu with high friendship during the day



165 Charcadet Fire

166 Armarouge Fire / Psychic Scarlet Exclusive

Evolve from Charcadet using Auspicious Armor

167 Ceruledge Fire / Ghost Violet Exclusive

Evolve from Charcadet using Malicious Armor

168 Barboach Water / Ground

169 Whiscash Water / Ground Evolves from Barboach at Level 30



170 Tadbulb Electric Found in Area Zero



171 Bellibolt Electric Evolves from Tadbulb using a Thunder Stone

Found in Area Zero



172 Goomy Dragon

173 Sliggoo Dragon Evolves from Goomy at Level 40



174 Goodra Dragon Evolves from Sliggoo at Level 50 during the rain

175 Croagunk Poison / Fighting

176 Toxicroak Poison / Fighting Evolves from Croagunk at Level 37



177 Wattrel Electric / Flying

178 Kilowattrel Electric / Flying Evolves from Wattrel at Level 25



180 Vaporeon Water Evolves from Eevee using a Water Stone

Found in Area Zero



181 Jolteon Electric Evolves from Eevee using a Thunder Stone



182 Flareon Fire Evolves from Eevee using a Fire Stone



183 Espeon Psychic Evolves from Eevee with high friendship during the day

Found in Area Zero



184 Umbreon Dark Evolves from Eevee with high friendship during the night

Found in Area Zero



185 Leafeon Grass Evolves from Eevee using a Leaf Stone



186 Glaceon Ice Evolves from Eevee using an Ice Stone



187 Sylveon Fairy Evolves from Eevee which knows a Fairy-type move and has high friendship



188 Dunsparce Normal Found in Area Zero



189 Dudunsparce Normal Evolves by levelling up Dunsparce after learning Hyper Drill at Level 32

Form randomly selected

Found in Area Zero

190 Deerling Normal / Grass Spring Form - South Provinces

- South Provinces Summer Form - East Provinces

- East Provinces Autumn Form - West Provinces

- West Provinces Winter Form - North Paldea

191 Sawsbuck Normal / Grass Evolves from Deerling at Level 34

Spring Form - South Provinces

- South Provinces Summer Form - East Provinces

- East Provinces Autumn Form - West Provinces

- West Provinces Winter Form - North Paldea

192 Girafarig Normal / Psychic Found in Area Zero



193 Farigiraf Normal / Psychic Evolves by levelling up Girafarig after learning Twin Beam at Level 32

Found in Area Zero

194 Grimer Poison

195 Muk Poison Evolves from Grimer at Level 38

196 Maschiff Dark

197 Mabosstiff Dark Evolves from Maschiff at Level 30



198 Toxel Electric / Poison

199 Toxtricity Electric / Poison Evolves from Toxel at Level 30 into either Amped Form or Low Key Form depending on nature



200 Dedenne Electric / Fairy

201 Pachirisu Electric

202 Shroodle Poison / Normal

203 Grafaiai Poison / Normal

204 Stantler Normal

205 Foongus Grass / Poison

206 Amoonguss Grass / Poison Evolves from Foongus at Level 39



207 Voltorb Electric

208 Electrode Electric Evolves from Voltorb at Level 30



209 Magnemite Electric

210 Magneton Electric Evolves from Magnemite at Level 30



211 Magnezone Electric / Steel Evolves from Magneton using a Thunder Stone

Found in Area Zero

213 Growlithe Fire

214 Arcanine Fire Evolves from Gowlithe using a Fire Stone



215 Teddiursa Normal

216 Ursaring Normal Evolves from Teddiursa at Level 30



217 Zangoose Normal

218 Seviper Poison

219 Swablu Normal / Flying Found in Area Zero



220 Altaria Dragon / Flying Evolves from Swablu at Level 35

Found in Area Zero



221 Skiddo Grass

222 Gogoat Grass Evolves from Skiddo at Level 32

Found Area Zero



223 Tauros Paldean Form - Fighting

Scarlet (Blaze Breed) - Fighting / Fire

Violet (Aqua Breed) - Fighting / Water Paldea Form:

Blaze (Scarlet Exclusive) and Aqua Breed (Violet Exclusive): Paldea Form:

Blaze Form:

Aqua Form:

224 Litleo Fire / Normal

225 Pyroar Fire / Normal Evolves from Litleo at Level 35



226 Stunky Poison / Dark Scarlet Exclusive



227 Skuntank Poison / Dark Scarlet Exclusive

Evolves from Stunky at Level 34



228 Zorua Dark

229 Zoroark Dark Evolves from Zorua at Level 30



230 Sneasel Dark / Ice Found in Area Zero



231 Weavile Dark / Ice Evolves from levelling up a Sneasel holding a Razor Claw at night

Found in Area Zero



232 Murkrow Dark / Flying Found in Area Zero



233 Honchkrow Dark / Flying Evolves from Murkrow using a Dusk Stone

Found in Area Zero



234 Gothita Psychic

235 Gothorita Psychic Evolves from Gothita at Level 32



236 Gothitelle Psychic Evolves from Gothorita at Level 41



237 Sinistea Ghost Phony and Antique forms available



238 Polteageist Ghost Evolves from a Sinistea with a Cracked Pot if Phony form or Chipped Pot if Antique form

239 Mimikyu Ghost / Fairy

240 Klefki Steel / Fairy

241 Indeedee Psychic / Normal

242 Bramblin Grass / Ghost

243 Brambleghast Grass / Ghost Evolves from Bramblin after walking 1000 steps in Let's Go mode and levelling up



244 Toedscool Ground / Grass

245 Toedscruel Ground / Grass Evolves from a Toedscool at Level 30



246 Tropius Grass / Flying

247 Fomantis Grass

248 Lurantis Grass Evolves from Fomantis at Level 34 during the day



249 Klawf Rock

251 Scovillain Grass / Fire Evolves from Capsakid using a Fire Stone



252 Cacnea Grass

253 Cacturne Grass / Dark Evolves from Cacnea at Level 32

Found in Asado Desert

255 Rabsca Bug / Psychic Evolves from Rellor after walking 1000 steps in Let's Go mode and levelling up

256 Venonat Bug / Poison

257 Venomoth Bug / Poison Evolves from Venonat at Level 31

Found in Area Zero



258 Pineco Bug

259 Forretress Bug / Steel Evolves from Pineco at Level 31



260 Scyther Bug / Flying

261 Scizor Bug / Steel Evolves from Scyther when traded holding a Metal Coat

262 Heracross Bug / Fighting

263 Flittle Psychic

264 Espathra Psychic Evolves from Flittle at Level 35

Found in Area Zero



265 Hippopotas Ground

266 Hippowdon Ground Evolves from Hippopotas at Level 34

Found in Asado Desert

267 Sandile Ground / Dark

268 Krokorok Ground / Dark Evolves from Sandile at Level 29



269 Krookodile Ground / Dark Evolves from Krokorok at Level 40



270 Silicobra Ground

271 Sandaconda Ground Evolves from Silicobra at Level 36

Found in Asado Desert

272 Mudbray Ground

273 Mudsdale Ground Evolves from Mudbray at Level 30



274 Larvesta Bug / Fire

275 Volcarona Bug / Fire Evolves from Larvesta at Level 59

Found in Area Zero

276 Bagon Dragon Violet Exclusive



277 Shelgon Dragon Violet Exclusive

Evolves from Bagon at Level 30



278 Salamence Dragon / Flying Violet Exclusive

Evolves from Shelgon at Level 50

279 Tinkatink Fairy / Steel

280 Tinkatuff Fairy / Steel Evolves from Tinkatink at Level 24



281 Tinkaton Fairy / Steel Evolves from Tinkatuff at Level 38

282 Hatenna Psychic

283 Hattrem Psychic Evolves from Hatenna at Level 32



284 Hatterene Psychic / Fairy Evolves from Hattrem at Level 42

285 Impidimp Dark / Fairy

286 Morgrem Dark / Fairy Evolves from Impidimp at Level 32



287 Grimmsnarl Dark / Fairy Evolves from Morgrem at Level 42



288 Wiglett Water

289 Wugtrio Water Evolves from Wiglett at Level 26



290 Bombirdier Flying / Dark

292 Palafin Water Use a Union Circle and then level up Finizen to Level 38 or above

Form changed when called into battle Zero Form:

Hero Form:

293 Varoom Steel / Poison

294 Revavroom Steel / Poison Evolves from Varoom at Level 40



295 Cyclizar Dragon / Normal

296 Orthworm Steel

297 Sableye Dark / Ghost Found in Area Zero



298 Shuppet Ghost

299 Banette Ghost Evolves from Shuppet at Level 37



300 Falinks Fighting

301 Hawluncha Fighting / Flying Found in Area Zero



302 Spiritomb Ghost / Dark Found on Glaseado Mountain

303 Noibat Flying / Dragon

304 Noivern Flying / Dragon Evolves from Noibat at Level 48



305 Dreepy Dragon / Ghost Violet Exclusive

Found in Area Zero





306 Drakloak Dragon / Ghost Violet Exclusive

Evolves from Dreepy at Level 50

Found in Area Zero



307 Dragapult Dragon / Ghost Violet Exclusive

Evolves from Drakloak at Level 60



308 Glimmet Rock / Poison Found in Area Zero



309 Glimmora Rock / Poison Evolves from Glimmet at Level 35

Found in Area Zero

310 Rotom Electric / Ghost

311 Greavard Ghost Found in Area Zero



312 Houndstone Ghost Evolves from Greavard at Level 30 during the night

Found in Area Zero



313 Oranguru Normal / Psychic Scarlet Exclusive



314 Passimian Fighting Violet Exclusive



315 Komala Normal

316 Larvitar Rock / Ground Scarlet Exclusive



317 Pupitar Rock / Ground Scarlet Exclusive

Evolves from Larvitar at Level 30



318 Tyranitar Rock / Dark Scarlet Exclusive

Evolves from Pupitar at Level 55

319 Stonjourner Rock Scarlet Exclusive



320 Eiscue Ice Violet Exclusive



321 Pincurchin Electric

322 Sandygast Ghost / Ground

323 Palossand Ghost / Ground Evolves from Sandygast at Level 42



324 Slowpoke Water / Psychic

325 Slowbro Water / Psychic Evolves from Slowpoke at Level 37



326 Slowking Water / Psychic Evolves from Slowpoke when traded holding a King's Rock

327 Shellos Water West Sea Form - Cortondo

- Cortondo East Sea Form - East Province Area One and South Province Area Five

328 Gastrodon Water / Ground Evolves from Shellos at Level 30

West Sea Form - Casseroya Lake

- Casseroya Lake East Sea Form - North Province Area One

329 Shellder Water

330 Cloyster Water / Ice Evolves from Shellder using a Water Stone



331 Qwilfish Water / Poison

332 Luvdisc Water

333 Finneon Water

334 Lumineon Water Evolves from Finneon at Level 31



335 Bruxish Water / Psychic

336 Alomomola Water

337 Skrelp Poison / Water Scarlet Exclusive



338 Dragalge Poison / Dragon Scarlet Exclusive

Evolves from Skrelp at Level 48



339 Clauncher Water Violet Exclusive



340 Clawitzer Water Violet Exclusive

Evolves from Clauncher at Level 37



341 Tynamo Electric

342 Eelektrik Electric Evolves from Tynamo at Level 39



344 Mareanie Poison / Water

345 Toxapex Poison / Water Evolves from Mareanie at Level 38

346 Flamigo Flying / Fighting Found in Area Zero



347 Dratini Dragon

348 Dragonair Dragon Evolves from Dratini at Level 30



349 Dragonite Dragon / Flying Evolves from Dragonair at Level 55

North Provine - Area Two and Casseroya Lake

350 Snom Ice / Bug

351 Frosmoth Ice / Bug Evolves from Snom with high friendship during the night

Found in Area Zero



352 Snover Grass / Ice

353 Abomasnow Grass / Ice Evolves from Snover at Level 40



354 Delibird Ice / Flying

355 Cubchoo Ice

356 Beartic Ice Evolves from Cubchoo at Level 37



357 Snorunt Ice

358 Glalie Ice Evolves from Snorunt at Level 42



359 Froslass Ice / Ghost Evolves from female Snorunt using a Dawn Stone



360 Cryogonal Ice

362 Cetitan Ice Evolves from Cetoddle using an Ice Stone



363 Bergmite Ice

364 Avalugg Ice Evolves from Bergmite at Level 37



365 Rufflet Normal / Flying

366 Braviary Normal / Flying Evolves from Rufflet at Level 54

Found in Area Zero



367 Pawniard Dark / Steel Found in Area Zero



368 Bisharp Dark / Steel Evolves from Pawniard at Level 52

Found in Area Zero



369 Kingambit Dark / Steel Evolves from a Bisharp holding a Leader's Crest after defeating three Bisharps which are surrounded by Pawniard and then levelled up

370 Deino Dark / Dragon Scarlet Exclusive

Found in Area Zero



371 Zweilous Dark / Dragon Scarlet Exclusive

Evolve from Deino at Level 50

Found in Area Zero



372 Hydreigon Dark / Dragon Scarlet Exclusive

Evolve from Zweilous at Level 64

373 Veluza Water / Psychic

374 Dondozo Water

375 Tatsugiri Dragon / Water

376 Great Tusk Ground / Fighting Scarlet Exclusive

Area Zero - Underground Biome after completing The Way Home

377 Scream Tail Fairy / Psychic Scarlet Exclusive

Area Zero - Grass and Underground Biome after completing The Way Home

378 Brute Bonnet Grass / Dark Scarlet Exclusive

Area Zero - Grass and Underground Biome after completing The Way Home

379 Flutter Mane Ghost / Fairy Scarlet Exclusive

Area Zero - Cave and Underground Biome after completing The Way Home

380 Slither Wing Bug / Fighting Scarlet Exclusive

Area Zero - Grass Biome after completing The Way Home

381 Sandy Shocks Electric / Ground Scarlet Exclusive

Area Zero - Near Research Station 1 after completing The Way Home

382 Iron Treads Ground / Steel Violet Exclusive

Area Zero - Underground Biome after completing The Way Home

383 Iron Bundle Ice / Water Violet Exclusive

Area Zero - Grass and Underground Biome after completing The Way Home

384 Iron Hands Fighting / Electric Violet Exclusive

Area Zero - Grass and Underground Biome after completing The Way Home

385 Iron Jugulis Dark / Flying Violet Exclusive

Area Zero - Cave and Underground Biome after completing The Way Home

386 Iron Moth Fire / Poison Violet Exclusive

Area Zero - Grass Biome after completing The Way Home

387 Iron Thorns Rock / Electric Violet Exclusive

Area Zero - Underground Biome after completing The Way Home

388 Frigibax Dragon / Ice

389 Arctibax Dragon / Ice Evolve from Frigibax at Level 35



390 Baxcalibur Dragon / Ice Evolve from Arctibax at Level 54



391 Gimmighoul Ghost Scattered across Paldea in reoccuring locations

392 Gholdengo Steel / Ghost Evolve from Gimmighoul after collecting 999 Gimmighoul Coins

393 Wo-Chien Dark / Ghost Legendary Pokémon

Grasswither Shrine - South Province (Area One)

394 Chien-Pao Dark / Ice Legendary Pokémon

Icerend Shrine - West Province (Area One)

395 Ting-Lu Dark / Ground Legendary Pokémon

Groundblight Shrine - Socarrat Trail

396 Chi-Yu Dark / Fire Legendary Pokémon

Firescourge Shrine - North Province (Area Two)

397 Roaring Moon Dragon / Dark Scarlet Exclusive

Area Zero - in the hidden cave by the tree left of Research Station 3 after completing The Way Home

398 Iron Valiant Fairy / Fighting Violet Exclusive

Area Zero - in the hidden cave by the tree left of Research Station 3 after completing The Way Home

399 Koraidon Fighting / Dragon Scarlet Exclusive

Legendary Pokémon

Added to Pokédex after finishing the main campaign

Second Koraidon found behind Zero Lab after finishing The Way Home