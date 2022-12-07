Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex, all Pokémon locations in the Paldea Pokédex listed

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex, all Pokémon locations in the Paldea Pokédex listedCan you catch every Pokémon in Paldea?
The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex records all of the 400 Pokémon you can encounter across Paldea.
On your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet journey, you’ll encounter new Gen 9 Pokémon, Paldean forms, legendaries and maybe even a shiny or two. Yet, don’t forget that some Pokémon will be version exclusives!
Below you’ll find all of the Pokémon in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex listed, along with their locations.
Scarlet and Violet Pokédex size: How many Pokémon are there in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
There are 400 Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with each one being recorded in the Paldean Pokédex.
Remember - if you want to catch them all you’ll have to do some trading, because a number of Pokémon are version exclusives.
Gen 9 introduces 103 new creatures to the Pokémon universe, but you can also find a selection of Pokémon from past generations in Scarlet and Violet, which are listed below in the Pokédex below.
Unlike past Pokémon games, the Paldea Pokédex has the ability to collect notes on Pokémon you haven’t seen or battled yet in the game. Sometimes you’ll gather notes on a Pokémon’s evolution, but you may also gain information on a random Pokémon entirely.
While this note doesn’t reveal much about the Pokémon, it will tell you where it can be found, which makes hunting them down in Paldea’s open-world a little easier.
The Paldea Pokédex will also reward you for every 10 new entries you complete. These rewards range from different types of Poké Balls, evolution stones, Exp.Candy and items you can sell for money, like Nuggets. All of these rewards will come in handy during your Pokémon adventure, so remember to collect them!
Finally, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex will also record the appearance of any shiny Pokémon you encounter.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex: All new and returning Pokémon
Below lies the complete Paldean Pokédex for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet arranged in chronological order, along with the Pokémon’s types and their locations:
|Num.
|Pokémon
|Type
|Evolution and Location
|1
|Sprigatito
|Grass
|Starter Pokémon
|2
|Floragato
|Grass
|Evolves from Sprigatito at Level 16
|3
|Meowscarada
|Grass / Dark
|Evolves from Floragato at Level 36
|4
|Fuecoco
|Fire
|Starter Pokémon
|5
|Crocalor
|Fire
|Evolves from Fuecoco at Level 16
|6
|Skeledirge
|Fire / Ghost
|Evolves from Crocalor at Level 36
|7
|Quaxly
|Water
|Starter Pokémon
|8
|Quaxwell
|Water
|Evolves from Quaxly at Level 16
|9
|Quaquaval
|Water / Fighting
|Evolves from Quaquaval at Level 36
|10
|Lechonk
|Normal
|11
|Oinkologne
|Normal
|Evolves from Lechonk at Level 18
|12
|Tarountula
|Bug
|13
|Spidops
|Bug
|Evolves from Tarountula at Level 15
|14
|Nymble
|Bug
|15
|Lokix
|Bug / Dark
|Evolves from Nymble at Level 24
Found in Area Zero
|16
|Hoppip
|Grass / Flying
|17
|Skiploom
|Grass / Flying
|Evolves from Hoppip at Level 18
|18
|Jumpluff
|Grass / Flying
|Evolves from Skiploom at Level 27
Found in Area Zero
|19
|Fletchling
|Normal / Flying
|20
|Fletchinder
|Fire / Flying
|Evolves from Fletchling at Level 17
|21
|Talonflame
|Fire / Flying
|Evolves from Fletchinder at Level 35
Found in Area Zero
|22
|Pawmi
|Electric
|Area Zero
|23
|Pawmo
|Electric / Fighting
|Evolves from Pawmi at Level 18
Found in Area Zero
|24
|Pawmot
|Electric / Fighting
|Evolves from Pawmo after walking 1000 steps in Let's Go mode and levelling up
|25
|Houndour
|Dark / Fire
|26
|Houndoom
|Dark / Fire
|Evolves from Houndour at Level 24
|27
|Yungoos
|Normal
|28
|Gumshoos
|Normal
|Evolves from Yungoos at Level 20 during the day
|29
|Skwovet
|Normal
|30
|Greedent
|Normal
|Evolves from Skwovet at Level 24
|31
|Sunkern
|Grass
|32
|Sunflora
|Grass
|Evolves from Sunkern using Sun Stone
|33
|Kricketot
|Bug
|34
|Kricketune
|Bug
|Evolves from Kricketot at Level 10
|35
|Scatterbug
|Bug
|36
|Spewpa
|Bug
|Evolves from Scatterbug at Level 9
|37
|Vivillon
|Bug / Flying
|Evolves from Spewpa at Level 12
|38
|Combee
|Bug / Flying
|39
|Vespiquen
|Bug / Flying
|Evolves from a female Combee at Level 21
|40
|Rookidee
|Flying
|41
|Corvisquire
|Flying
|Evolves from Rookiedee at Level 18
|42
|Corviknight
|Flying / Steel
|Evolves from Corvisquire at Level 38
Found in Area Zero
|43
|Happiny
|Normal
|44
|Chansey
|Normal
|Evolves by levelling up a Happiny holding an Oval Stone during the day
Found in Area Zero
|45
|Blissey
|Normal
|Evolves from a Chansey with high friendship
|46
|Azurill
|Normal / Fairy
|47
|Marill
|Water / Fairy
|Evolves from a Azurill with high friendship
|48
|Azumarill
|Water / Fairy
|Evolves froma Marill at Level 18
|49
|Surskit
|Bug / Flying
|50
|Masquerain
|Bug / Flying
|Evolves from Surskit at Level 22
Found in Area Zero
|51
|Buizel
|Water
|Found in Area Zero
|52
|Floatzel
|Water
|Evolves from Buizel at Level 26
Found in Area Zero
|53
|Wooper
|Paldean Form - Poison / Ground
Johto Form - Water / Ground
|54
|Clodsire
|Poison / Ground
|Evolves from Paldean Wooper at Level 20
|55
|Psyduck
|Water
|56
|Golduck
|Water
|Evolves from Psyduck at Level 33
Found in Area Zero
|57
|Chewtle
|Water
|58
|Drednaw
|Water / Rock
|Evolves from Chewtle at Level 22
|59
|Igglybuff
|Normal / Fairy
|60
|Jigglypuff
|Normal / Fairy
|Evolves from Igglybuff with high friendship
|61
|Wigglytuff
|Normal / Fairy
|Evolves from Jigglypuff using Moon Stone
|62
|Ralts
|Psychic / Fairy
|63
|Kirlia
|Psychic / Fairy
|Evolves from Ralts at Level 20
|64
|Gardevoir
|Psychic / Fairy
|Evolves from Kirlia at Level 30
|65
|Gallade
|Psychic / Fighting
|Evolves from male Kirlia using a Dawn Stone
|66
|Drowzee
|Psychic
|67
|Hypno
|Psychic
|Evolves from Drowzee at Level 26
Found in Area Zero
|68
|Gastly
|Ghost / Poison
|69
|Haunter
|Ghost / Poison
|Evolves from Gastly at Level 25
|70
|Gengar
|Ghost / Poison
|Evolves from Haunter through trading
From trade in Levincia
|71
|Tandemaus
|Normal
|72
|Maushold
|Normal
|Evolves from Tandemaus randomly after Level 25
Form is selected randomly
|73
|Pichu
|Electric
|74
|Pikachu
|Electric
|Evolves from Pichu with high friendship
|75
|Raichu
|Electric
|Evolves from Pikachu using a Thunder Stone
Found in Area Zero
|76
|Fidough
|Fairy
|77
|Dachsbun
|Fairy
|Evolves from Fidough at Level 26
|78
|Slakoth
|Normal
|79
|Vigoroth
|Normal
|Evolves from Slakoth at Level 18
|80
|Slaking
|Normal
|Evolves from Vigoroth at Level 36
|81
|Bounsweet
|Grass
|82
|Steenee
|Grass
|Evolves from Bounsweet at Level 18
|83
|Tsareena
|Grass
|Evolves from Steenee after learning Stomp at Level 28 and levelling up
|84
|Smoliv
|Grass / Normal
|85
|Dolliv
|Grass / Normal
|Evolves from Smoliv at Level 25
|86
|Arboliva
|Grass / Normal
|Evolves from Dolliv at Level 35
|87
|Bonsly
|Rock
|88
|Sudowoodo
|Rock
|Evolves from Bonsly after learning Mimic at Level 16 and levelling up
|89
|Rockruff
|Rock
|90
|Lycanroc
|Rock
|Found in Area Zero
Evolves from Rockruff at Level 25:
|91
|Rolycoly
|Rock
|92
|Carkol
|Rock / Fire
|Evolves from Rolycoly at Level 18
|93
|Coalossal
|Rock / Fire
|Evolves from Carkol at Level 34
|94
|Shinx
|Electric
|95
|Luxio
|Electric
|Evolves from Shinx at Level 15
|96
|Luxray
|Electric
|Evolves from Luxray at Level 30
|97
|Starly
|Normal / Flying
|98
|Staravia
|Normal / Flying
|Evolves from Starly at Level 14
|99
|Staraptor
|Normal / Flying
|Evolves from Staravia at Level 34
|100
|Oricorio
|Baile Style - Fire / Flying
Pa'u Style - Psychic / Flying
Pom-Pom Style - Electric / Flying
Sensu Style - Ghost / Flying
|Changes style using Red, Yellow, Pink or Purple Nectar
|101
|Mareep
|Electric
|102
|Flaaffy
|Electric
|Evolves from Mareep at Level 15
|103
|Ampharos
|Electric
|Evolves from Flaaffy at Level 30
|104
|Petilil
|Grass
|105
|Lilligant
|Grass
|Evolves from Petilil using a Sun Stone
|106
|Shroomish
|Grass
|107
|Breloom
|Grass / Fighting
|Evolves from Shroomish at Level 23
|108
|Applin
|Grass / Dragon
|109
|Flapple
|Grass / Dragon
|Evolves from Applin using a Tart Apple
|110
|Appletun
|Grass / Dragon
|Evolves from Applin using a Sweet Apple
|111
|Spoink
|Psychic
|112
|Grumpig
|Psychic
|Evolves from Spoink at Level 32
|113
|Squawkabilly
|Normal / Flying
|114
|Misdreavus
|Ghost
|Violet Exclusive
|115
|Mismagius
|Ghost
|Violet Exclusive
Evolves from Misdreavus using a Dusk Stone
|116
|Makuhita
|Fighting
|117
|Hariyama
|Fighting
|Evolves from Makuhita at Level 24
|118
|Crabrawler
|Fighting
|119
|Crabominable
|Fighting / Ice
|Evolves from Crabominable using an Ice Stone
|120
|Salandit
|Poison / Fire
|Found in Area Zero
|121
|Salazzle
|Poison / Fire
|Evolves from a female Salandit at Level 33
Found in Area Zero
|122
|Phanpy
|Ground
|Found in Area Zero
|123
|Donphan
|Ground
|Evolves from Phanpy at Level 25
Found in Area Zero
|124
|Cufant
|Steel
|Area Zero
|125
|Copperajah
|Steel
|Evolves from Cufant at Level 34
Found in Area Zero
|126
|Gible
|Dragon / Ground
|Found in Area Zero
|127
|Gabite
|Dragon / Ground
|Evolves from Gible at Level 24
Found in Area Zero
|128
|Garchomp
|Dragon / Ground
|Evolves from Gabite at Level 48
Found in Area Zero
|129
|Nacli
|Rock
|Found in Area Zero
|130
|Naclstack
|Rock
|Evolves from Nacli at Level 24
Found in Area Zero
|131
|Garganacl
|Rock
|Evolves from Naclstack at Level 38
Found in Area Zero
|132
|Wingull
|Water / Flying
|133
|Pelipper
|Water / Flying
|Evolves from Wingull at Level 25
|134
|Magikarp
|Water
|135
|Gyarados
|Water / Flying
|Evolves from Magikarp at Level 20
|136
|Arrokuda
|Water
|137
|Barraskewda
|Water
|Evolves from Arrokuda at Level 26
|138
|Basculin
|Water
|139
|Gulpin
|Poison
|Violet Exclusive
|140
|Swalot
|Poison
|Violet Exclusive
Evolves from Gulpin at Level 26
|141
|Meowth
|Kanto Form - Normal
Galarian Form - Steel
Galarian Form - Receive from Salvadore after completing the Languages lessons at the Academy
|142
|Persian
|Normal
|Evolves from Meowth at Level 28
|143
|Drifloon
|Ghost / Flying
|Scarlet Exclusive
|144
|Drifblim
|Ghost / Flying
|Scarlet Exclusive
Evolves from Drifloon at Level 28
|145
|Flabébé
|Fairy
|Five different flower colours
|146
|Floette
|Fairy
|Evolves from Flabébé at Level 19
Five different flower colours
Area Zero
|147
|Florges
|Fairy
|Evolves from Floette using a Shiny Stone
Five different flower colours
|148
|Diglett
|Ground
|149
|Dugtrio
|Ground
|Evolves from Diglett at Level 26
Found in Area Zero
|150
|Torkoal
|Fire
|151
|Numel
|Fire / Ground
|Found in Area Zero
|152
|Camerupt
|Fire / Ground
|Evolves from Numel at Level 33
Found in Area Zero
|153
|Bronzor
|Steel / Psychic
|154
|Bronzong
|Steel / Psychic
|Evolves from Bronzor at Level 33
|155
|Axew
|Dragon
|156
|Fraxure
|Dragon
|Evolves from Axew at Level 38
|157
|Haxorus
|Dragon
|Evolves from Haxorus at Level 48
|158
|Mankey
|Fighting
|159
|Primeape
|Fighting
|Evolves from Mankey at Level 28
|160
|Annihilape
|Fighting / Ghost
|Evolves from Primape after Rage Fist, learned at Level 35, has been used 20 times
|161
|Meditite
|Fighting / Psychic
|Found in Area Zero
|162
|Medicham
|Fighting / Psychic
|Evolves from Meditite at Level 37
Found in Area Zero
|163
|Riolu
|Fighting
|164
|Lucario
|Fighting / Steel
|Evolves from Riolu with high friendship during the day
|165
|Charcadet
|Fire
|166
|Armarouge
|Fire / Psychic
|Scarlet Exclusive
Evolve from Charcadet using Auspicious Armor
|167
|Ceruledge
|Fire / Ghost
|Violet Exclusive
Evolve from Charcadet using Malicious Armor
|168
|Barboach
|Water / Ground
|169
|Whiscash
|Water / Ground
|Evolves from Barboach at Level 30
|170
|Tadbulb
|Electric
|Found in Area Zero
|171
|Bellibolt
|Electric
|Evolves from Tadbulb using a Thunder Stone
Found in Area Zero
|172
|Goomy
|Dragon
|173
|Sliggoo
|Dragon
|Evolves from Goomy at Level 40
|174
|Goodra
|Dragon
|Evolves from Sliggoo at Level 50 during the rain
|175
|Croagunk
|Poison / Fighting
|176
|Toxicroak
|Poison / Fighting
|Evolves from Croagunk at Level 37
|177
|Wattrel
|Electric / Flying
|178
|Kilowattrel
|Electric / Flying
|Evolves from Wattrel at Level 25
|179
|Eevee
|Normal
|180
|Vaporeon
|Water
|Evolves from Eevee using a Water Stone
Found in Area Zero
|181
|Jolteon
|Electric
|Evolves from Eevee using a Thunder Stone
|182
|Flareon
|Fire
|Evolves from Eevee using a Fire Stone
|183
|Espeon
|Psychic
|Evolves from Eevee with high friendship during the day
Found in Area Zero
|184
|Umbreon
|Dark
|Evolves from Eevee with high friendship during the night
Found in Area Zero
|185
|Leafeon
|Grass
|Evolves from Eevee using a Leaf Stone
|186
|Glaceon
|Ice
|Evolves from Eevee using an Ice Stone
|187
|Sylveon
|Fairy
|Evolves from Eevee which knows a Fairy-type move and has high friendship
|188
|Dunsparce
|Normal
|Found in Area Zero
|189
|Dudunsparce
|Normal
|Evolves by levelling up Dunsparce after learning Hyper Drill at Level 32
Form randomly selected
Found in Area Zero
|190
|Deerling
|Normal / Grass
|191
|Sawsbuck
|Normal / Grass
|Evolves from Deerling at Level 34
|192
|Girafarig
|Normal / Psychic
|Found in Area Zero
|193
|Farigiraf
|Normal / Psychic
|Evolves by levelling up Girafarig after learning Twin Beam at Level 32
Found in Area Zero
|194
|Grimer
|Poison
|195
|Muk
|Poison
|Evolves from Grimer at Level 38
|196
|Maschiff
|Dark
|197
|Mabosstiff
|Dark
|Evolves from Maschiff at Level 30
|198
|Toxel
|Electric / Poison
|199
|Toxtricity
|Electric / Poison
|Evolves from Toxel at Level 30 into either Amped Form or Low Key Form depending on nature
|200
|Dedenne
|Electric / Fairy
|201
|Pachirisu
|Electric
|202
|Shroodle
|Poison / Normal
|203
|Grafaiai
|Poison / Normal
|204
|Stantler
|Normal
|205
|Foongus
|Grass / Poison
|206
|Amoonguss
|Grass / Poison
|Evolves from Foongus at Level 39
|207
|Voltorb
|Electric
|208
|Electrode
|Electric
|Evolves from Voltorb at Level 30
|209
|Magnemite
|Electric
|210
|Magneton
|Electric
|Evolves from Magnemite at Level 30
|211
|Magnezone
|Electric / Steel
|Evolves from Magneton using a Thunder Stone
Found in Area Zero
|212
|Ditto
|Normal
|213
|Growlithe
|Fire
|214
|Arcanine
|Fire
|Evolves from Gowlithe using a Fire Stone
|215
|Teddiursa
|Normal
|216
|Ursaring
|Normal
|Evolves from Teddiursa at Level 30
|217
|Zangoose
|Normal
|218
|Seviper
|Poison
|219
|Swablu
|Normal / Flying
|Found in Area Zero
|220
|Altaria
|Dragon / Flying
|Evolves from Swablu at Level 35
Found in Area Zero
|221
|Skiddo
|Grass
|222
|Gogoat
|Grass
|Evolves from Skiddo at Level 32
Found Area Zero
|223
|Tauros
|Paldean Form - Fighting
Scarlet (Blaze Breed) - Fighting / Fire
Violet (Aqua Breed) - Fighting / Water
|Paldea Form:
Blaze (Scarlet Exclusive) and Aqua Breed (Violet Exclusive):
|Paldea Form:
Blaze Form:
Aqua Form:
|224
|Litleo
|Fire / Normal
|225
|Pyroar
|Fire / Normal
|Evolves from Litleo at Level 35
|226
|Stunky
|Poison / Dark
|Scarlet Exclusive
|227
|Skuntank
|Poison / Dark
|Scarlet Exclusive
Evolves from Stunky at Level 34
|228
|Zorua
|Dark
|229
|Zoroark
|Dark
|Evolves from Zorua at Level 30
|230
|Sneasel
|Dark / Ice
|Found in Area Zero
|231
|Weavile
|Dark / Ice
|Evolves from levelling up a Sneasel holding a Razor Claw at night
Found in Area Zero
|232
|Murkrow
|Dark / Flying
|Found in Area Zero
|233
|Honchkrow
|Dark / Flying
|Evolves from Murkrow using a Dusk Stone
Found in Area Zero
|234
|Gothita
|Psychic
|235
|Gothorita
|Psychic
|Evolves from Gothita at Level 32
|236
|Gothitelle
|Psychic
|Evolves from Gothorita at Level 41
|237
|Sinistea
|Ghost
|Phony and Antique forms available
|238
|Polteageist
|Ghost
|Evolves from a Sinistea with a Cracked Pot if Phony form or Chipped Pot if Antique form
|239
|Mimikyu
|Ghost / Fairy
|240
|Klefki
|Steel / Fairy
|241
|Indeedee
|Psychic / Normal
|242
|Bramblin
|Grass / Ghost
|243
|Brambleghast
|Grass / Ghost
|Evolves from Bramblin after walking 1000 steps in Let's Go mode and levelling up
|244
|Toedscool
|Ground / Grass
|245
|Toedscruel
|Ground / Grass
|Evolves from a Toedscool at Level 30
|246
|Tropius
|Grass / Flying
|247
|Fomantis
|Grass
|248
|Lurantis
|Grass
|Evolves from Fomantis at Level 34 during the day
|249
|Klawf
|Rock
|250
|Capsakid
|Grass
|251
|Scovillain
|Grass / Fire
|Evolves from Capsakid using a Fire Stone
|252
|Cacnea
|Grass
|253
|Cacturne
|Grass / Dark
|Evolves from Cacnea at Level 32
Found in Asado Desert
|254
|Rellor
|Bug
|255
|Rabsca
|Bug / Psychic
|Evolves from Rellor after walking 1000 steps in Let's Go mode and levelling up
|256
|Venonat
|Bug / Poison
|257
|Venomoth
|Bug / Poison
|Evolves from Venonat at Level 31
Found in Area Zero
|258
|Pineco
|Bug
|259
|Forretress
|Bug / Steel
|Evolves from Pineco at Level 31
|260
|Scyther
|Bug / Flying
|261
|Scizor
|Bug / Steel
|Evolves from Scyther when traded holding a Metal Coat
|262
|Heracross
|Bug / Fighting
|263
|Flittle
|Psychic
|264
|Espathra
|Psychic
|Evolves from Flittle at Level 35
Found in Area Zero
|265
|Hippopotas
|Ground
|266
|Hippowdon
|Ground
|Evolves from Hippopotas at Level 34
Found in Asado Desert
|267
|Sandile
|Ground / Dark
|268
|Krokorok
|Ground / Dark
|Evolves from Sandile at Level 29
|269
|Krookodile
|Ground / Dark
|Evolves from Krokorok at Level 40
|270
|Silicobra
|Ground
|271
|Sandaconda
|Ground
|Evolves from Silicobra at Level 36
Found in Asado Desert
|272
|Mudbray
|Ground
|273
|Mudsdale
|Ground
|Evolves from Mudbray at Level 30
|274
|Larvesta
|Bug / Fire
|275
|Volcarona
|Bug / Fire
|Evolves from Larvesta at Level 59
Found in Area Zero
|276
|Bagon
|Dragon
|Violet Exclusive
|277
|Shelgon
|Dragon
|Violet Exclusive
Evolves from Bagon at Level 30
|278
|Salamence
|Dragon / Flying
|Violet Exclusive
Evolves from Shelgon at Level 50
|279
|Tinkatink
|Fairy / Steel
|280
|Tinkatuff
|Fairy / Steel
|Evolves from Tinkatink at Level 24
|281
|Tinkaton
|Fairy / Steel
|Evolves from Tinkatuff at Level 38
|282
|Hatenna
|Psychic
|283
|Hattrem
|Psychic
|Evolves from Hatenna at Level 32
|284
|Hatterene
|Psychic / Fairy
|Evolves from Hattrem at Level 42
|285
|Impidimp
|Dark / Fairy
|286
|Morgrem
|Dark / Fairy
|Evolves from Impidimp at Level 32
|287
|Grimmsnarl
|Dark / Fairy
|Evolves from Morgrem at Level 42
|288
|Wiglett
|Water
|289
|Wugtrio
|Water
|Evolves from Wiglett at Level 26
|290
|Bombirdier
|Flying / Dark
|291
|Finizen
|Water
|292
|Palafin
|Water
|Use a Union Circle and then level up Finizen to Level 38 or above
Form changed when called into battle
|Zero Form:
|293
|Varoom
|Steel / Poison
|294
|Revavroom
|Steel / Poison
|Evolves from Varoom at Level 40
|295
|Cyclizar
|Dragon / Normal
|296
|Orthworm
|Steel
|297
|Sableye
|Dark / Ghost
|Found in Area Zero
|298
|Shuppet
|Ghost
|299
|Banette
|Ghost
|Evolves from Shuppet at Level 37
|300
|Falinks
|Fighting
|301
|Hawluncha
|Fighting / Flying
|Found in Area Zero
|302
|Spiritomb
|Ghost / Dark
|Found on Glaseado Mountain
|303
|Noibat
|Flying / Dragon
|304
|Noivern
|Flying / Dragon
|Evolves from Noibat at Level 48
|305
|Dreepy
|Dragon / Ghost
|Violet Exclusive
Found in Area Zero
|306
|Drakloak
|Dragon / Ghost
|Violet Exclusive
Evolves from Dreepy at Level 50
Found in Area Zero
|307
|Dragapult
|Dragon / Ghost
|Violet Exclusive
Evolves from Drakloak at Level 60
|308
|Glimmet
|Rock / Poison
|Found in Area Zero
|309
|Glimmora
|Rock / Poison
|Evolves from Glimmet at Level 35
Found in Area Zero
|310
|Rotom
|Electric / Ghost
|311
|Greavard
|Ghost
|Found in Area Zero
|312
|Houndstone
|Ghost
|Evolves from Greavard at Level 30 during the night
Found in Area Zero
|313
|Oranguru
|Normal / Psychic
|Scarlet Exclusive
|314
|Passimian
|Fighting
|Violet Exclusive
|315
|Komala
|Normal
|316
|Larvitar
|Rock / Ground
|Scarlet Exclusive
|317
|Pupitar
|Rock / Ground
|Scarlet Exclusive
Evolves from Larvitar at Level 30
|318
|Tyranitar
|Rock / Dark
|Scarlet Exclusive
Evolves from Pupitar at Level 55
|319
|Stonjourner
|Rock
|Scarlet Exclusive
|320
|Eiscue
|Ice
|Violet Exclusive
|321
|Pincurchin
|Electric
|322
|Sandygast
|Ghost / Ground
|323
|Palossand
|Ghost / Ground
|Evolves from Sandygast at Level 42
|324
|Slowpoke
|Water / Psychic
|325
|Slowbro
|Water / Psychic
|Evolves from Slowpoke at Level 37
|326
|Slowking
|Water / Psychic
|Evolves from Slowpoke when traded holding a King's Rock
|327
|Shellos
|Water
|328
|Gastrodon
|Water / Ground
|Evolves from Shellos at Level 30
|329
|Shellder
|Water
|330
|Cloyster
|Water / Ice
|Evolves from Shellder using a Water Stone
|331
|Qwilfish
|Water / Poison
|332
|Luvdisc
|Water
|333
|Finneon
|Water
|334
|Lumineon
|Water
|Evolves from Finneon at Level 31
|335
|Bruxish
|Water / Psychic
|336
|Alomomola
|Water
|337
|Skrelp
|Poison / Water
|Scarlet Exclusive
|338
|Dragalge
|Poison / Dragon
|Scarlet Exclusive
Evolves from Skrelp at Level 48
|339
|Clauncher
|Water
|Violet Exclusive
|340
|Clawitzer
|Water
|Violet Exclusive
Evolves from Clauncher at Level 37
|341
|Tynamo
|Electric
|342
|Eelektrik
|Electric
|Evolves from Tynamo at Level 39
|343
|Eelektross
|Electric
|Evolves from Eelektrik using a Thunder Stone
North Province - Area One
|344
|Mareanie
|Poison / Water
|345
|Toxapex
|Poison / Water
|Evolves from Mareanie at Level 38
|346
|Flamigo
|Flying / Fighting
|Found in Area Zero
|347
|Dratini
|Dragon
|348
|Dragonair
|Dragon
|Evolves from Dratini at Level 30
|349
|Dragonite
|Dragon / Flying
|Evolves from Dragonair at Level 55
North Provine - Area Two and Casseroya Lake
|350
|Snom
|Ice / Bug
|351
|Frosmoth
|Ice / Bug
|Evolves from Snom with high friendship during the night
Found in Area Zero
|352
|Snover
|Grass / Ice
|353
|Abomasnow
|Grass / Ice
|Evolves from Snover at Level 40
|354
|Delibird
|Ice / Flying
|355
|Cubchoo
|Ice
|356
|Beartic
|Ice
|Evolves from Cubchoo at Level 37
|357
|Snorunt
|Ice
|358
|Glalie
|Ice
|Evolves from Snorunt at Level 42
|359
|Froslass
|Ice / Ghost
|Evolves from female Snorunt using a Dawn Stone
|360
|Cryogonal
|Ice
|361
|Cetoddle
|Ice
|362
|Cetitan
|Ice
|Evolves from Cetoddle using an Ice Stone
|363
|Bergmite
|Ice
|364
|Avalugg
|Ice
|Evolves from Bergmite at Level 37
|365
|Rufflet
|Normal / Flying
|366
|Braviary
|Normal / Flying
|Evolves from Rufflet at Level 54
Found in Area Zero
|367
|Pawniard
|Dark / Steel
|Found in Area Zero
|368
|Bisharp
|Dark / Steel
|Evolves from Pawniard at Level 52
Found in Area Zero
|369
|Kingambit
|Dark / Steel
|Evolves from a Bisharp holding a Leader's Crest after defeating three Bisharps which are surrounded by Pawniard and then levelled up
|370
|Deino
|Dark / Dragon
|Scarlet Exclusive
Found in Area Zero
|371
|Zweilous
|Dark / Dragon
|Scarlet Exclusive
Evolve from Deino at Level 50
Found in Area Zero
|372
|Hydreigon
|Dark / Dragon
|Scarlet Exclusive
Evolve from Zweilous at Level 64
|373
|Veluza
|Water / Psychic
|374
|Dondozo
|Water
|375
|Tatsugiri
|Dragon / Water
|376
|Great Tusk
|Ground / Fighting
|Scarlet Exclusive
Area Zero - Underground Biome after completing The Way Home
|377
|Scream Tail
|Fairy / Psychic
|Scarlet Exclusive
Area Zero - Grass and Underground Biome after completing The Way Home
|378
|Brute Bonnet
|Grass / Dark
|Scarlet Exclusive
Area Zero - Grass and Underground Biome after completing The Way Home
|379
|Flutter Mane
|Ghost / Fairy
|Scarlet Exclusive
Area Zero - Cave and Underground Biome after completing The Way Home
|380
|Slither Wing
|Bug / Fighting
|Scarlet Exclusive
Area Zero - Grass Biome after completing The Way Home
|381
|Sandy Shocks
|Electric / Ground
|Scarlet Exclusive
Area Zero - Near Research Station 1 after completing The Way Home
|382
|Iron Treads
|Ground / Steel
|Violet Exclusive
Area Zero - Underground Biome after completing The Way Home
|383
|Iron Bundle
|Ice / Water
|Violet Exclusive
Area Zero - Grass and Underground Biome after completing The Way Home
|384
|Iron Hands
|Fighting / Electric
|Violet Exclusive
Area Zero - Grass and Underground Biome after completing The Way Home
|385
|Iron Jugulis
|Dark / Flying
|Violet Exclusive
Area Zero - Cave and Underground Biome after completing The Way Home
|386
|Iron Moth
|Fire / Poison
|Violet Exclusive
Area Zero - Grass Biome after completing The Way Home
|387
|Iron Thorns
|Rock / Electric
|Violet Exclusive
Area Zero - Underground Biome after completing The Way Home
|388
|Frigibax
|Dragon / Ice
|389
|Arctibax
|Dragon / Ice
|Evolve from Frigibax at Level 35
|390
|Baxcalibur
|Dragon / Ice
|Evolve from Arctibax at Level 54
|391
|Gimmighoul
|Ghost
|Scattered across Paldea in reoccuring locations
|392
|Gholdengo
|Steel / Ghost
|Evolve from Gimmighoul after collecting 999 Gimmighoul Coins
|393
|Wo-Chien
|Dark / Ghost
|Legendary Pokémon
Grasswither Shrine - South Province (Area One)
|394
|Chien-Pao
|Dark / Ice
|Legendary Pokémon
Icerend Shrine - West Province (Area One)
|395
|Ting-Lu
|Dark / Ground
|Legendary Pokémon
Groundblight Shrine - Socarrat Trail
|396
|Chi-Yu
|Dark / Fire
|Legendary Pokémon
Firescourge Shrine - North Province (Area Two)
|397
|Roaring Moon
|Dragon / Dark
|Scarlet Exclusive
Area Zero - in the hidden cave by the tree left of Research Station 3 after completing The Way Home
|398
|Iron Valiant
|Fairy / Fighting
|Violet Exclusive
Area Zero - in the hidden cave by the tree left of Research Station 3 after completing The Way Home
|399
|Koraidon
|Fighting / Dragon
|Scarlet Exclusive
Legendary Pokémon
Added to Pokédex after finishing the main campaign
Second Koraidon found behind Zero Lab after finishing The Way Home
|400
|Miraidon
|Electric / Dragon
|Violet Exclusive
Legendary Pokémon
Added to Pokédex after finishing the main campaign
Miraidon found behind Zero Lab after finishing The Way Home
