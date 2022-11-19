How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet, including Malicious Armor location

Ceruledge is a new dual Fire and Ghost-type who debuted in the Pladea region of Gen 9 that is exclusive to Pokémon Violet, with Pokémon Scarlet getting Armarouge instead.

To evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet, you need the Malicious Armor evolution item.

Below, we've detailed exactly how to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge, along with how to get Charcadet, and where to find Malicious Armor.

On this page:

Where to find Charcadet in Pokémon Violet

The Pokédex says that you can find Charcadet in 'many parts of Paldea', which isn't very helpful.

While you can locate it in other areas, the earliest we were able to find Charcadet in Pokémon Violet was in the West Province (Area One) location, just north of Cortondo.

Follow the main path northwest from Cortondo and you should see its black-and-red icon pop up on your mini-map when you get close enough to a Charcadet.

The exact location might differ for you, but we found a Charcadet in a dead end corner near the river running through the middle of West Province (Area One).

So if you're struggling to spot one even though you can see it on the mini-map, you might want to search for Charcadet around this area.

How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet and Malicious Armor location

To evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet, you need to collect 10 Sinistea Chips then take them to the town of Zapapico to trade for a 'curio'.

Once you have 10 Sinistea Chips, take them to the woman by a fountain in Zapapico, who will then give you the curio, which is actually a set of 'Malicious Armor'.

Go to the woman by the fountain in Zapapico to get Malicious Armor.

Once you have the Malicious Armor, go to the 'Others' tab in your inventory and use it on Charcadet, who will then evolve into Ceruledge.

There's no limit to the amount of times you can trade for Malicious Armor in Violet, so if you want multiple Ceruledges for yourself, or to trade with a friend, then you can continue to collect Sinistea Chips.

We've got more information in our dedicated Sinistea page, but in general if you want to find Sinistea to get Sinistea Chips, then we recommend forging a path to Zapapico by working your way up the eastern area of Paldea.

You need to reach the town to get the Malicious Armor anyway, and you'll also be able to find Sinistea around Zapapico at night time. We found lots around the eastern Pokémon Center.

Remember, as Ceruledge is a Violet-exclusive Pokémon, you can't get it in Pokémon Scarlet, but you can evolve Charcadet into Armarouge instead.

