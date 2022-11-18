Best Titan order for Path of Legends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Best Titan order for Path of Legends in Pokémon Scarlet and VioletLearn the secrets of Paldea’s Titan Pokémon!
Path of Legends is one of the three storylines you’ll unlock during Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s opening chapter, The First Day of School.
Alongside Arven, you’ll investigate the Titan Pokémon of the Paldea region and learn the secret of their power. You’ll also unlock some useful abilities for Koraidon and Miraidon.
While you’re free to battle any Titan you choose, there is a best Titan order in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which we’ve outlined below.
Best Titan order: All Titans in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet listed
While Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows you to tackle the Titans in any order, there is a preferred path you can take through the Path of Legends storyline based upon the Titan’s hidden levels.
It’s important to note that one of the Titan’s is version dependent, with you facing the Great Tusk Titan in Scarlet and the Iron Treads Titan in Violet.
Here’s the path we recommend taking in the Path of Legends storyline:
- Klawf, the Stony Cliff Titan - Recommended Level 16 to 20
- Bombirdier, the Open Sky Titan - Recommended Level 19 to 24
- Orthworm, the Lurking Steel Titan - Recommended Level 28 to 33
- The Quaking Earth Titan - Recommended Level 44 to 50
- Dondozo, the False Dragon Titan - Recommended Level 55 to 60
- Battle Arven
Remember - it’s a good idea to take the time to train your Pokémon while you complete this storyline to ensure you’re not overpowered.
How the Path of Legends storyline works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
To complete the Path of Legends storyline in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to find and defeat the five Titan Pokémon spread across the Paldea region. After doing so, you’ll face Arven in battle for a second time and, upon his defeat, this storyline will come to a close.
Scarlet and Violet’s open world nature does mean you can challenge the Titans in any order you like. It’s important to keep in mind, however, that, while not shown on screen, each Titan does have a level. This means it’s a good idea to train your Pokémon alongside this storyline to ensure you’re not overpowered.
Finally, defeating the Titans will unlock a new traversal ability for Koraidon and Miradion. Each ability is tied to a specific Titan, so, if there’s an ability you desperately want your legendary mount to have, you can skip ahead to that Titan.
The only Titan you can’t do this with, however, is Dondozo, the False Dragon Titan, because, to reach it, Koraidon / Miraidon needs to be able to swim. For this reason, you will have to Bombirdier, the Open Sky Titian first.
