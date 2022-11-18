Best Titan order for Path of Legends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Path of Legends is one of the three storylines you’ll unlock during Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s opening chapter, The First Day of School.

Alongside Arven, you’ll investigate the Titan Pokémon of the Paldea region and learn the secret of their power. You’ll also unlock some useful abilities for Koraidon and Miraidon.

While you’re free to battle any Titan you choose, there is a best Titan order in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which we’ve outlined below.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW

