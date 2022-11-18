Stony Cliff Titan location, Klawf weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Klawf - also known as the Stony Cliff Titan - is one of five Titan Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Discovering and defeating Klawf is required as part of the Path of Legends storyline - and is our recommended opening Titan Pokémon to face in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Regardless of whatever order you tackle them, you'll want to know more about the Stony Cliff Titan location, as well as Klawf weaknesses - especially if you are approaching underleveled.

Stony Cliff Titan recommended level

It's recommended you have a team around level 15-20 before you take on the Stony Cliff Titan. If you are under this, ensure you focus on rock weaknesses - which are explained later on this page - to get the upper hand.

Stony Cliff Titan location

The Stony Cliff Titan is found in the middle of the road leading from Mesagoza to Artazon in South Province (Area Three) - you’ll receive a call from Arven the first time you travel down this path.

You know you’re in the right place as there’s a giant crab on a cliff. It's pretty hard to miss!

Stony Cliff Titan encounter explained

Get close enough, and they'll flee up the cliff to the right. Follow this right-hand path up round to the top of the cliff to find it again.

Approach, and they'll lock some very large eyes, and begin battle.

This initial fight is just a practice run with no level requirement - as after Klawf is defeated, they'll flee back down the cliff. Give chase, and they'll eat a glowing herb and be fully healed.

Arven now shows up, and helps you battle with a level 16 Shellder in tow.

Once the battle is over - see below for weaknesses if you want to get the upper hand easily - you'll enter the cave and discover a Herba Mystica. This will unlock a new exploration ability for Koraidon or Miraidon - the ability to dash.

Klawf weaknesses

Klawf is a pure rock-type, meaning you'll want to counter with with grass, water, fighting, ground or steel moves.

In our case, we quickly took down Klawf with starter Sprigatito's super effective grass moves.

Once you have defeated this Titan Pokémon and earned the Herba Mystica reward, our best Titan Pokemon order recommends you tackle Open Sky Titan next.

