Open Sky Titan location, Bombirdier weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bombirdier - also known as the Open Sky Titan - is one of five Titan Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Discovering and defeating Bombirdier is required as part of the Path of Legends storyline - and is our recommended opening Titan Pokémon to face in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Regardless of whatever order you tackle them, you'll want to know more about the Open Sky Titan location, as well as Bombirdier weaknesses - especially if you are approaching underleveled.

Open Sky Titan recommended level

It's recommended you have a team level in the early to mid 20s before you take on the Open Sky Titan. If you are under, ensure you focus on flying and dark weaknesses - which are explained later on this page.

Open Sky Titan location

The Open Sky Titan is located to the north-west of Cortondo / south-west of Cascarrafa in West Province (Area One). The closest PokeCentre is WPA1 Central.

Follow the hill north, past the windmills, and you’ll receive a call saying you are close to the Titan, but to be aware of boulders. That's what we're looking for - a mountain with lots of Malteser-looking rocks coming your way.

Open Sky Titan encounter explained

We recommend using dash to avoid boulders - assuming you have already taken down another Titan to unlock this - until you reach a point where you will be confronted by Bombirdier, the Open Sky Titan.

As with all Titans, after an initial fight, it'll retreat before eating a herb. Time to then battle again, with Arven in tow - who comes equipped with a level 19 Nacli.

Once the battle is over - see below for weaknesses if you want to get the upper hand easily - you'll enter the cave and discover a Herba Mystica. This will unlock a new exploration ability for Koraidon or Miraidon - the ability to swim.

Bombirdier weaknesses

Bombirdier is a dark / flying-type, meaning you'll want to counter with electric, ice, rock and fairy moves.

In our case, we quickly took down Klawf with Pawmo's super effective electric moves.

Once you have defeated this Titan Pokémon and earned the Herba Mystica reward, our best Titan Pokemon order can recommend who to face next.

