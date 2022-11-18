How to fly, swim, climb, dash and high jump in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The ability to fly, swim, climb and dash in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is locked at the start of the game.

Finding these abilities for Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon will allow you to explore the world much easier, and encounter new discoveries.

The good news is all of them are on the critical path to the end game, assuming you're hoping to tackle all three storylines - with all these abilities unlocking as you complete Path of Legends.

On this page:

How to fly, swim, climb and dash in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To unlock new abilities for Koraidon and Miraidon, you must play the Path of Legends storyline.

This has you find and defeat five Titans in the search of Herba Mystica - which each Titan giving you a unique ability.

The abilities, and the Titans which are required to unlock them, are as follows:

Our best Path of Legends order can recommend the best order for you to tackle these in - but essentially, the above is broadly what you should be aiming for - especially as one, False Dragon, requires you to swim first.

Titan locations at a glance.

Of course, if you want to unlock a specific ability first - you could argue the most useful are swimming, flying / gliding and climbing - then you can skip ahead to any you choose. But know you might have to level up a little first!

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, and how to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge.

Flying, swimming, climbing, dashing and high jump controls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You'll be introduced to how to control each ability once you unlock them - but if you skip past these tutorials, or simply forget, here's screens of all five for a recap:

Dash controls:

Swimming controls:

Gliding controls:

High jump controls:

Climbing controls:

Whatever abilities you opt for first - enjoy exploring the world of Paldera!

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.