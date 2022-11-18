False Dragon Titan location, Dondozo weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dondozo - also known as the False Dragon Titan - is one of five Titan Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Discovering and defeating Dondozo is required as part of the Path of Legends storyline in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Regardless of whatever order you tackle the Titans, you'll want to know more about the False Dragon Titan location, as well as Dondozo weaknesses - especially if you are approaching underleveled.

On this page:

False Dragon Titan recommended level

Before you take on the False Dragon Titan, we recommend you have a team levelled in the mid to high 50s.

You'll also need to have completed enough Titans to unlock the swim ability to reach this Titan.

If you are facing it before then, then focusing on Dondozo's weaknesses as a water type is highly recommended.

False Dragon Titan location and encounter

This Titan is located in the middle of Casseroya Lake - you can find this by heading north from Medali. This means you need to have unlocked swimming first - which requires you to beat at least two other Titans first.

As usual, you'll get a call from Arven as you approach. You'll want to look for the small, orange fish Pokémon saying "Taitaaan!" on the southern-most tip of the south-east island:

Talk, and the Titan will appear.

After the first encounter, head to the northern coast of the island further west.

This will see Dondozo knock down the entrance to the cave, and start the main battle with Arven in tow, who will come with a level 55 Greedent.

After that - surprise! - you'll then fight the small, orange fish Pokémon. This is Tatsugiri - with Arven speculating that perhaps these two together are the Titan.

Once the battles are over - see below for weaknesses if you want to get the upper hand easily - you'll enter the cave and discover a Herba Mystica. This will unlock a new exploration ability for Koraidon or Miraidon - the ability to climb.

Dondozo and Tatsugiri weaknesses

Dondozo is a pure water-type, meaning you'll want to counter with electric or grass moves.

Meanwhile, Tatsugiri is a dragon / water type, so we'd recommend going for dragon or fairy type moves. Electric and grass, if you are keeping the same team from the previous encounter, also won't go a miss.

Once you have defeated this Titan Pokémon and earned the Herba Mystica reward, our best Titan Pokemon order recommends what to do next - though if you defeated Dondozo, you are high enough level to tackle any you like!

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.