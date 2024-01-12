Pokémon Mochi Mayhem walkthrough for Scarlet and Violet epilogue
How to complete the epilogue for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.
Mochi Mayhem is the epilogue for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.
Here you'll return to the Kitakami region, bringing your friends from Paldea along with you, to reunite with Kieran. Yet something seems amiss in the peaceful Mossui Town and it's up to you to solve this final mystery in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Below you'll find our Mochi Mayhem walkthrough to help you complete the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue.
Mochi Mayhem walkthrough for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue
Below you'll find our Mochi Mayhem walkthrough covering everything you need to do in order to complete the epilogue for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Before you get started, however, make sure you get the Mythical Pecha Berry as, without it, you won't be able to access Mochi Mayhem. You also need to ensure you've fully completed both the main campaign for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including The Way Home, and The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.
Once you've done that, or if you've already done so already, it's time to experience Mochi Mayhem! Spoilers lie below...
- Visit the shop in Mossui Town, in the Kitakami region, and interact with the stall to the left of the shopkeeper.
- Return to your house at Cabo Poco.
- Talk to Arven, standing alongside Nemona and Penny, outside of your house.
- Go to the south Mesagoza gate.
- Visit Kieran's house in the north-western corner of Mossui Town.
- Head back to the Community Centre and talk to Kieran.
- Go inside the Community Centre.
- Find the TV Remote hidden inside the plant pot on the far right-hand side of the room.
- Go outside.
- Talk to the villagers near the Community Centre.
- Battle Pokémon Trainer Shige and Pokémon Trainer Aya alongside Kieran in a double battle.
- Pokémon Trainer Shige's team:
- Ariados - Level 79 (Bug and Poison-type)
- Noctowl - Level 79 (Normal and Flying-type)
- Pokémon Trainer Aya's team:
- Salazzle - Level 79 (Poison and Fire-type)
- Victreebel - Level 79 (Grass and Poison-type)
- Go to the bottom of the stairs leading to Kitakami Hall and its festival grounds.
- Battle Grandma Hideko and Grandpa Yukito alongside Kieran in a double battle.
- Grandma Hideko's team:
- Chandelure - Level 82 (Ghost and Fire-type)
- Weezing - Level 80 (Poison-type)
- Grandpa Yukito's team:
- Arbok - Level 80 (Poison-type)
- Mamoswine - Level 82 (Ice and Ground-type)
- Return to Peachy's, the store in Mossui Town, and talk to Arven and Penny who are standing in front of it.
- Battle Arven and Penny alongside Kieran in a double battle.
- Arven's team:
- Greedent - Level 82 (Normal-type)
- Mabosstiff - Level 83 (Dark-type)
- Cloyster - Level 82 (Water and Ice-type)
- Penny's team:
- Umbreon - Level 84 (Dark-type)
- Sylveon - Level 85 (Fairy-type)
- Leafeon - Level 84 (Grass-type)
- Follow the mysterious Pokémon to the entrance of Loyalty Plaza.
You now need to battle Nemona and Kieran will not join you in this battle. Nemona's team depends on which starter Pokémon you chose right back at the beginning of Scarlet or Violet.
Here are the three possible teams Nemona can have:
If you chose Sprigatitio:
- Lycanroc - Level 86 (Rock-type)
- Kommo-o - Level 86 (Dragon and Fighting-type)
- Goodra - Level 86 (Dragon-type)
- Ribombee - Level 86 (Bug and Fairy-type)
- Pawmot - Level 86 (Electric and Fighting-type)
- Quaquaval - Level 87 (Water and Fighting-type, with Fighting as a Tera Type)
If you chose Fuecoco:
- Lycanroc - Level 86 (Rock-type)
- Kommo-o - Level 86 (Dragon and Fighting-type)
- Goodra - Level 86 (Dragon-type)
- Milotic - Level 86 (Water-type)
- Pawmot - Level 86 (Electric and Fighting-type)
- Meowscarada - Level 87 (Grass and Dark-type, with Dark as a Tera Type)
If you chose Quaxly:
- Lycanroc - Level 86 (Rock-type)
- Kommo-o - Level 86 (Dragon and Fighting-type)
- Goodra - Level 86 (Dragon-type)
- Dusknoir - Level 86 (Ghost-type)
- Pawmot - Level 86 (Electric and Fighting-type)
- Skeledirge - Level 87 (Fire and Ghost-type, with Ghost as a Tera Type)
Once you've defeated Nemona, it's time to catch Pecharunt!
With Pecharunt caught, you're left with one final task in Mochi Mayhem - leave the Community Centre.
Congratulations! You've completed Mochi Mayhem and, with it, the storyline of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as a whole. You'll find yourself in the lobby for the academy in Paldea and now have the ability to invite Nemona, Arven and Penny to the Clubroom in Blueberry Academy.
Hope you enjoy Mochi Mayhem!