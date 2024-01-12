Pokémon Mochi Mayhem walkthrough for Scarlet and Violet epilogue

Mochi Mayhem is the epilogue for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Here you'll return to the Kitakami region, bringing your friends from Paldea along with you, to reunite with Kieran. Yet something seems amiss in the peaceful Mossui Town and it's up to you to solve this final mystery in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Below you'll find our Mochi Mayhem walkthrough to help you complete the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings