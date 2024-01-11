How to start the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue and get Mythical Pecha Berry

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue concludes both the main storyline and the one running through The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

After undertaking the Treasure Hunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with your additional DLC adventures, it's time to return to Kitakami for one last adventure. First, however, you need to get the Mythical Pecha Berry.

Below we cover how to start the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue, along with how to get the Mythical Pecha Berry, to help you bring this Pokémon journey to a close.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you'd like to learn more about your adventure in Paldea, check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

How to start the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue If you want to play through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's epilogue, bringing its story to a close, then you first need to purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pass if you haven't done so already. This can be purchased from the Nintendo Switch eshop and includes both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLC. There are two versions of the Expansion Pass - one for Scarlet and one for Violet - so make sure you purchase the version which matches the base game you've been playing. Whether you need to purchase the DLC or not, there are two additional requirements you need to meet before accessing the epilogue for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These requirements are: Complete a certain postgame event in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet

Complete the main stories of The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk Image credit: Nintendo/The Pokémon Company While the 'certain postgame event' for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet hasn't been named, we wouldn't be surprised if it's completed The Way Home chapter, which unlocks after defeating the Elite Four. Personally, I also recommend visiting the Crystal Pool in the Kitakami region after completing The Indigo Disk before getting underway with the epilogue as this ties parts of the story together.