How to start the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue and get Mythical Pecha Berry
Bringing an end to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s adventure.
The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue concludes both the main storyline and the one running through The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.
After undertaking the Treasure Hunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with your additional DLC adventures, it's time to return to Kitakami for one last adventure. First, however, you need to get the Mythical Pecha Berry.
Below we cover how to start the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue, along with how to get the Mythical Pecha Berry, to help you bring this Pokémon journey to a close.
How to start the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue
If you want to play through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's epilogue, bringing its story to a close, then you first need to purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pass if you haven't done so already.
This can be purchased from the Nintendo Switch eshop and includes both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLC. There are two versions of the Expansion Pass - one for Scarlet and one for Violet - so make sure you purchase the version which matches the base game you've been playing.
Whether you need to purchase the DLC or not, there are two additional requirements you need to meet before accessing the epilogue for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
These requirements are:
- Complete a certain postgame event in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet
- Complete the main stories of The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk
While the 'certain postgame event' for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet hasn't been named, we wouldn't be surprised if it's completed The Way Home chapter, which unlocks after defeating the Elite Four.
Personally, I also recommend visiting the Crystal Pool in the Kitakami region after completing The Indigo Disk before getting underway with the epilogue as this ties parts of the story together.
How to get the Mythical Pecha Berry in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Once you've met these requirements, it's time to get the Mythical Pecha Berry to unlock the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue.
First, you need to open the Poké Portal and, from there, select Mystery Gift followed by 'Get via Internet'. You will now be able to select the 'Mythical Pecha Berry Gift' and it will be automatically downloaded. We do recommend saving after receiving this gift.
You do not need a Nintendo Switch Online Membership to use this feature.
You'll now be able to find the Mythical Pecha Berry in the Key Items section of your bag and, to start the epilogue, you need to visit the shop in the Kitakami region. Once there, rather than talking to the shopkeeper, you need to interact with the stand slightly to her left.
This will cause you to look at an old decoration on display. Your antiquing will be interrupted, however, by Arven who wants to meet you at your house at Cabo Poco. It's a place you might not have returned to since the start of the game, so it's time to head back there and properly begin Mochi Mayhem - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero epilogue.
Hope you enjoy the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue!