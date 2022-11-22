Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Way Home quest steps

The Way Home is the final storyline in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s main campaign.

To reach it, you need to have completed the other three storylines - Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends - in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Below you’ll learn how to complete The Way Home in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - just be wary of spoilers! We have tried to keep it as vague as possible.

If, however, you’d like to learn more about a certain battle which occurs during this final chapter, then please visit this guide.

If you’d like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

How to complete The Way Home in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After you’ve completed the Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends storylines in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll get a call from Arven telling you it’s time to enter Area Zero.

Before you go, however, we recommend that all of your team is Level 65 at the minimum, because you’ll face a number of high-levelled Pokémon in Area Zero. You'll also want to stock up on healing items, like Max Potions, because you'll be facing a number of inescapable story battles throughout this chapter.

He’ll be waiting for you at the Zero Gate, but, first, you need to assemble your team.

Que the music.

Though, in truth, you don’t actually need to do any recruiting and can instead head directly to the Zero Gate, which is located south of Medali. To reach it, fly to either of the Medali Pokémon Centers and then climb the hill directly south of it.

Where to find the Zero Gate in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

If you’ve explored this area previously, you might have noticed a large, closed, gate. This leads to the Zero Gate and is now open, so head through to find Arven.

Penny and Nemona will arrive once you’re inside the Zero Gate and, when you’re ready to go, talk to Arven.

Welcome to Paldea’s greatest secret - Area Zero!

Your first task here is to disable the four locks on the lab and, since Koraidon / Miraidon is refusing to leave its ball, get ready to do a lot of running.

To reach the first research station, you need to follow the path downwards, which involves crossing a waterfall.

When you reach the first research station, you’ll be attacked by a Glimmora and battle it alongside Nemona. This Pokémon is Level 62 and Rock and Poison-type. Once you’ve defeated this Pokémon, head into the research station.

Next, you need to interact with the green panel inside the research station to disable one of the locks. All of the research stations also have teleport pads, which will teleport you between stations and back to the Zero Gate, and a bed where you can heal your Pokémon.

With one lock disabled, leave the research station and continue down the hill. You’ll soon reach a landslide, which you can slide down, and, at the bottom, the research station will be directly opposite you.

Continue down the hill and go down the rock slide.

In Scarlet, you and Penny will need to defeat a Scream Tail to enter the lab. This Pokémon will be Level 62 and is Fairy and Psychic-type Pokémon.

Meanwhile, in Violet, you’ll be facing an Iron Bundle, which will be at Level 62 and is a Ice and Water-type Pokémon.

After defeating the Pokémon, head into the research station and disabled the lock. This is also where Arven will give you the Scarlet or Violet Book depending on which version you’re playing.

Next, you need to leave the research station and go down the hill. You’ll find yourself crossing another waterfall and need to head towards the large tree before turning to your left.

Go left at the tree.

This route will lead you to the third research station, but, before you enter, you must defeat a Pokémon alongside Arven. He decides to send out his recently healed Mabosstiff in the place it originally got sick, which seems a little unwise to me…

In Scarlet, you’ll be facing a Great Tusk, which is Level 63 and a Ground and Fighting-type Pokémon.

In Violet, you’ll be battling an Iron Treads, which is Level 63 and a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon.

With that Pokémon vanished, you’ll need to disable the lock inside the research station and, afterwards, head into the tunnel opposite the building.

Continue following the tunnel down into the crater until you reach the fourth research station, which is slowly being encased in crystal. Here you can disabled the last lock so you can finally enter the Zero Lab. What could go wrong?

Go through this tunnel and follow the path until you reach the fourth research station.

If needed, we recommend healing your team using the bed before leaving this station, because you’ve got a number of battles coming your way. When you’re ready, leave the research station and continue down the slope. When you reach the plaque, take the left-hand path and keep going until you reach the Zero Lab.

Go left at this plaque.

When you reach the lab, press the button to open the door and prepare yourself for three Pokémon battles. While you will be fighting these Pokémon alongside your friends, you won’t have the chance to heal your Pokémon in-between these three fights. For this reason, we recommend ensuring your Pokémon are at full health and aren’t experiencing any status effects before the battles begin.

In Scarlet, you’ll face the following three Pokémon in this order:

Great Tusk - Level 64 and a Ground and Fighting-type

Brute Bonnet - Level 64 and a Grass and Dark-type

Flutter Mane - Level 64 and a Ghost and Fairy-type

Meanwhile, in Violet, you’ll face these Pokémon in this order:

Iron Treads - Level 64 and a Ground and Steel-type

Iron Hands - Level 64 and a Fighting and Electric-type

Iron Jugulis - Level 64 and a Dark and Flying-type

After defeating your Pokémon, head into the lab. Don’t worry about backtracking if you need to heal your Pokémon - there’s a bed inside.

Once inside, talk to the Professor and then follow them into the elevator. It’s a good idea to pick up the Booster Energy along the way. When held, this item will boost the highest stat of a Pokémon with the ability Protosynthesis or Quark Drive.

The Professor will take you to the bottom of the lab, but, before you do as they ask, we recommend saving the game, healing your Pokémon if you haven’t done so already and buying some healing items, especially a couple of Max Potions.

When you’re ready, follow through the Professor’s instructions and enter a battle with either Professor Sada or Professor Turo depending on which version you’re playing.

With the Professor defeated, we can watch the credits roll -

You didn’t think it would be that easy, did you?

The Paradise Protection Protocol has been activated and, if you want to stop it, you must defeat the Professor’s last Pokémon - Koraidon in Scarlet and Miraidon in Violet. Yet, all of your Pokémon’s balls have been locked…

To proceed with this battle, you need to select 'Pokémon' and then scroll down to where either Koraidon or Miraidon has been hanging out for the entire game. This will finally call the Pokémon in battle!

Remember to help Koraidon / Miraidon when needed, ideally with Max Potion, as you technically only have one Pokémon available in your team during this fight.

To win this battle, you need to keep attacking the opposing legendary until you’re able to Terastallize Koraidon / Miraidon. Once this is available, Terastallize your legendary and select Tera Blast to bring this battle to a close.

With that the game will draw to a close, the credits will roll and you’ll find yourself in your dorm room. Still, this doesn’t mean you’ve done everything in Paldea…