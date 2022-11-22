Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to beat the final boss in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Spoilers ahead!
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

AI Sada and AI Turo are the robot versions of Professor Sada and Professor Turo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Both robots appear in the final main campaign storyline of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Way Home, though which one you face is version dependent. In Scarlet, you’ll be battling AI Sada and, in Violet, your opponent is AI Turo.

Below you’ll learn how to defeat AI Sada and AI Turo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with a look at their Pokémon teams.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - Scarlet & Violet Review

If you’d like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

AI Sada battle strategy in Pokémon Scarlet

AI Sada will have the following team in Pokémon Scarlet:

Pokémon LevelTypeWeaknesses
Slither Wing66Bug / FightingFairy, Fire, Flying and Psychic
Scream Tail66Fairy / PsychicPoison, Psychic and Steel
Brute Bonnet66Grass / DarkBug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison
Flutter Mane66Ghost / FairyDark and Ghost
Sandy Shocks66Electric / GroundGrass, Ground, Ice and Water
Roaring Moon67Dragon / DarkBug, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting and Ice

For the battle against AI Sada, you’ll want to ensure your team includes Pokémon with strong Bug, Fairy and Flying-type moves, because these attacks really be incredibly effective against three of her Pokémon. We also recommend including Poison and Dark-type Pokémons in your team.

Try to start the battle with your chosen Flying-type as your leading Pokémon, as AI Sada will send out her Slither Wing first. Once that Pokémon is defeated, switch to your Poison-type for Scream Tail and, when that falls, either your Bug or Fairy-type Pokémon.

Flutter Mane can then be defeated by your Ghost-type, while a strong Ground-type Pokémon can take care of Sandy Shocks. Though Sandy Shocks is itself part Ground-type, we do not recommend using a Water-type Pokémon due to its Electric-typing.

Finally, Roaring Moon can be easily defeated in one hit by a strong, Terastallized, Fairy-type Pokémon.

After defeating AI Sada, you’ll face your final challenge in The Way Home storyline.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, fire stone locations, how to rename Pokémon. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with where to find Ditto, how to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt, evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, evolve Capsakid into Scovillain, evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge.

AI Turo battle strategy in Pokémon Violet

AI Turo will have the following team in Pokémon Violet:

Pokémon LevelTypeWeaknesses
Iron Moth66Fire / PoisonGround, Psychic, Rock and Water
Iron Bundle66Ice / WaterElectric, Fighting, Grass and Rock
Iron Hands66Fighting / ElectricFairy, Ground and Psychic
Iron Jugulis66Dark / FlyingFairy, Electric, Ice and Rock
Iron Thorns66Rock / ElectricFighting, Grass, Ground and Water
Iron Valiant67Fairy / FightingFairy, Flying, Poison, Psychic and Steel

When fighting AI Turo, you’ll want to ensure your team includes a strong Ground, Fairy, Psychic and Rock-type Pokémon as, between these four types, you’ll be covering the weaknesses of all the robot’s Pokémon.

We recommend having your chosen Ground-type as your leading Pokémon, since AI Turo will begin the fight with Iron Moth, which is especially weak to this type. This will allow you to quickly knock out his first Pokémon!

You’ll then want to switch to another Pokémon and save your Ground-type for Iron Thorns, which is also especially weak to Ground-types. By doing this, the rest of your team can focus on defeating AI Turo’s other Pokémon - just make sure to switch between Pokémon, so you can take advantage of their type weaknesses.

Tinkaton is a good Fairy-type choice.

Once AI Turo is defeated, you’ll be confronted with The Way Home storyline’s final challenge.

Good luck defeating AI Sada or AI Turo!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Lottie Lynn avatar

Lottie Lynn

Guides Editor

Lottie Lynn is Eurogamer's Guides Editor. She likes exploring new games and still has nightmares about the moon from Majora's Mask.

Comments

More Guides

Latest Articles

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch