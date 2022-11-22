How to beat the final boss in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to beat the final boss in Pokémon Scarlet and VioletSpoilers ahead!
AI Sada and AI Turo are the robot versions of Professor Sada and Professor Turo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Both robots appear in the final main campaign storyline of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Way Home, though which one you face is version dependent. In Scarlet, you’ll be battling AI Sada and, in Violet, your opponent is AI Turo.
Below you’ll learn how to defeat AI Sada and AI Turo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with a look at their Pokémon teams.
AI Sada battle strategy in Pokémon Scarlet
AI Sada will have the following team in Pokémon Scarlet:
Slither Wing
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Slither Wing
|66
|Bug / Fighting
|Fairy, Fire, Flying and Psychic
|Scream Tail
|66
|Fairy / Psychic
|Poison, Psychic and Steel
|Brute Bonnet
|66
|Grass / Dark
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison
|Flutter Mane
|66
|Ghost / Fairy
|Dark and Ghost
|Sandy Shocks
|66
|Electric / Ground
|Grass, Ground, Ice and Water
|Roaring Moon
|67
|Dragon / Dark
|Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting and Ice
For the battle against AI Sada, you’ll want to ensure your team includes Pokémon with strong Bug, Fairy and Flying-type moves, because these attacks really be incredibly effective against three of her Pokémon. We also recommend including Poison and Dark-type Pokémons in your team.
Try to start the battle with your chosen Flying-type as your leading Pokémon, as AI Sada will send out her Slither Wing first. Once that Pokémon is defeated, switch to your Poison-type for Scream Tail and, when that falls, either your Bug or Fairy-type Pokémon.
Flutter Mane can then be defeated by your Ghost-type, while a strong Ground-type Pokémon can take care of Sandy Shocks. Though Sandy Shocks is itself part Ground-type, we do not recommend using a Water-type Pokémon due to its Electric-typing.
Finally, Roaring Moon can be easily defeated in one hit by a strong, Terastallized, Fairy-type Pokémon.
After defeating AI Sada, you’ll face your final challenge in The Way Home storyline.
AI Turo battle strategy in Pokémon Violet
AI Turo will have the following team in Pokémon Violet:
Iron Moth
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Iron Moth
|66
|Fire / Poison
|Ground, Psychic, Rock and Water
|Iron Bundle
|66
|Ice / Water
|Electric, Fighting, Grass and Rock
|Iron Hands
|66
|Fighting / Electric
|Fairy, Ground and Psychic
|Iron Jugulis
|66
|Dark / Flying
|Fairy, Electric, Ice and Rock
|Iron Thorns
|66
|Rock / Electric
|Fighting, Grass, Ground and Water
|Iron Valiant
|67
|Fairy / Fighting
|Fairy, Flying, Poison, Psychic and Steel
When fighting AI Turo, you’ll want to ensure your team includes a strong Ground, Fairy, Psychic and Rock-type Pokémon as, between these four types, you’ll be covering the weaknesses of all the robot’s Pokémon.
We recommend having your chosen Ground-type as your leading Pokémon, since AI Turo will begin the fight with Iron Moth, which is especially weak to this type. This will allow you to quickly knock out his first Pokémon!
You’ll then want to switch to another Pokémon and save your Ground-type for Iron Thorns, which is also especially weak to Ground-types. By doing this, the rest of your team can focus on defeating AI Turo’s other Pokémon - just make sure to switch between Pokémon, so you can take advantage of their type weaknesses.
Once AI Turo is defeated, you’ll be confronted with The Way Home storyline’s final challenge.
Good luck defeating AI Sada or AI Turo!