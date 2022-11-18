Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch merge the traditional Pokémon gameplay with the open world nature of Paldea.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’re a transfer student at the region’s Pokémon Academy and, during the school’s annual Treasure Hunt, you find yourself going on three adventures - Victory Road, Path of Legends and Starfall Street.

Thanks to the games’ open world nature, you’re free to tackle these storylines, along with many of the activities within them, in any order you like.

There is, however, a best path to take through these storylines which you can find below in our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough. We’ve also included a list of helpful tips for your Pokémon journey and links to our other Scarlet and Violet guides. Though, if you’re unsure whether the games’ are for you, check our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW