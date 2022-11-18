Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough, best starting path and tipsNot sure which storyline to do first? This can help.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch merge the traditional Pokémon gameplay with the open world nature of Paldea.
In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’re a transfer student at the region’s Pokémon Academy and, during the school’s annual Treasure Hunt, you find yourself going on three adventures - Victory Road, Path of Legends and Starfall Street.
Thanks to the games’ open world nature, you’re free to tackle these storylines, along with many of the activities within them, in any order you like.
There is, however, a best path to take through these storylines which you can find below in our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough. We’ve also included a list of helpful tips for your Pokémon journey and links to our other Scarlet and Violet guides. Though, if you’re unsure whether the games’ are for you, check our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough
Your first task in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to complete The First Day of School, which acts as the games’ opening chapter.
With this introduction complete, you’re free to complete the three storylines - Victory Road, Path of Legends and Starfall Street - at your own pace. This means you can jump between the three storylines, moving between defeating Gym Leaders to investigating the Titan Pokémon, whenever you like.
If you’d like to learn more about these storylines, then visit our pages on Victory Road, Path of Legends and Starfall Street.
You can complete them one at a time, but we recommend the following preferred path through Paldea, which we’ve outlined below. This is just our suggestion, so feel free to experiment, explore, and see what takes your fancy as you go.
Remember, as you go, it's always a good idea to take the time to level up your Pokémon before the next challenge.
Here's our recommended walkthrough through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:
- Complete The First Day of School
- Bug Gym Leader Kathy in Cortondo
- Klawf, the Stony Cliff Titan
- Grass Gym Leader Brassius in Artazon
- Bombirdier, the Open Sky Titan
- Dark Crew and Giacomo of Team Star
- Fire Crew and Mela of Team Star
- Third Nemona battle
- Electric Gym Leader Iono in Levincia
- Orthworm, the Lurking Steel Titan
- Water Gym Leader Kofu in Cascarrafa
- Poison Crew and Atticus of Team Star
- Normal Gym Leader Larry in Medali
- Fourth Nemona battle
- Ghost Gym Leader Ryme in Montenevera
- Fifth Nemona battle
- Psychic Gym Leader Tulip in Alfornada
- Great Tusk, the Quaking Earth Titan in Scarlet or the Iron Treads, the Quaking Earth Titan in Violet
- Ice Gym Leader Grusha in Glaseado
- Fairy Crew and Ortega of Team Star
- Fighting Crew and Eri of Team Star
- Dondozo, the False Dragon Titan
- Complete the Path of Legends storyline
- Complete the Starfall Street storyline - Battle outside the school and with the Big Boss of Team Star
- Elite Four
- Top Champion
- Sixth Nemona battle
At this point, you'll unlock a finale storyline - which we won't spoil here just yet...
Tips for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Here are some tips which will help you make the most out of your adventure across the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:
- Pay attention to which Province and Area number you’re in. Wild Pokémon and trainer levels are dictated by both the Province and Area number, with the idea being the further you go from Cabo Poco, the stronger the Pokémon will become. This means that the wild Pokémon in the northern Provinces of Paldea will typically have higher levels than those in the south.
- Visit the watchtowers! Not only do the watchtowers provide you with a great view of the surrounding area, but you can also fast travel to them. This makes it easier to reach certain parts of Paldea that don’t contain a Pokémon Center.
- Have your Pokémon explore Paldea using Let’s Go. This feature allows your leading Pokémon to escape its Poké Ball and explore the world alongside you. While doing so, they can fight Pokémon and gather items. Doing so, can help you level up your Pokémon quickly and gather crafting materials for TMs.
- Check your Pokédex regularly. Your Pokédex in Scarlet and Violet doesn’t just collect information on the Pokémon you’ve personally seen or caught, but ones you haven’t even encountered yet. These notes include the habitats of the unseen Pokémon, which is incredibly useful in tracking down a creature you might have missed in the vast wilds of Paldea.
- Always carry a couple of Pokémon Dolls. Due to the open world nature of Scarlet and Violet, there’s a chance you’ll find yourself battling a wild Pokémon far above the current levels of your party. It can be rather difficult to escape these fights, so it’s always a good idea to carry a number of Pokémon Dolls in your bag as these items will allow you to instantly escape the battle.
- Recharge your Tera Orb! Remember - you can only Terastallize your Pokémon once before you’ll need to visit a Pokémon Center and have your Tera Orb recharged. Due to this, it’s always a good idea to visit a Pokémon Center after using the Terastallizing a Pokémon - you never know when you’ll need it again!
- You can change your Pokémon’s Tera Types. While we’re on the subject of Tera Types, it’s important to mention that they can be changed. This can be done by collecting Tera Shards and then visiting the Treasure Eatery in Medali. There’s a different type of shard for each type and you’ll need 50 Shards to complete the change, so it’s quite the task but one worth doing for the right Pokémon.
- Look for the character with golden chat boxes above their heads. These characters are connected to a feature - be it checking the Friendship levels of your Pokémon or offering a trade - meaning they’re always worth chatting to.
- Eat a sandwich or a meal. All of the food in Scarlet and Violet, from icecream to the sandwiches you make, will provide you with a set of boosts. These can range from a specific type becoming more powerful in Tera Raids to increasing your chances of finding eggs during picnics. For this reason, it’s always a good idea to stop for a bite to eat.
- Attend classes at the Academy! It’s easy to forget you’re still a student when you’re out in the wilds of Paldea and, though the Academy may be far from your mind, it’s worth a visit. Taking classes at the Academy will allow you to develop friendships with your teachers and, in doing so, unlock useful rewards.
- Pick up the small, sparkling, items. There are two types of items you can gather in Scarlet and Violet - the ones represented by a Poké Ball (as is tradition) and the small sparkles you’ll see on the ground. It’s tempting to ignore these little sparkles, but they are definitely worth collecting. You never know - it might be an evolution stone!
