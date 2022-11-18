Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Artazon Gym, including how to beat Grass Gym Leader Brassius and Sunflora locations

You have to battle Brassius, the Grass-type Gym Leader of Artazon, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Before you battle him in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Hide-and-Seek challenge - also known as the Artazon Gym Test - by locating Sunflora around the town.

Below we cover where to find 10 Sunflora and how to beat Grass Gym Leader Brassius, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.

How to reach Artazon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet If you've not unlocked the two Pokémon Centers near the town yet, the easiest way to reach Artazon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to leave Mesagoza by its east gate and follow the road east until you reach the town. If you’re getting lost, set Artazon as the destination on your map to ensure it appears as a waypoint on your mini-map. Once you’re there, you’ll find the Gym to the right of the ranch marked with Sunflora statues outside it. You'll need to go to this ranch first to start your Artazon Gym challenge before taking on Brassius.