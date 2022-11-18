Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Artazon Gym, including how to beat Grass Gym Leader Brassius and Sunflora locations

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Artazon Gym, including how to beat Grass Gym Leader Brassius and Sunflora locationsHow to defeat the Artazon Grass Gym Leader.
You have to battle Brassius, the Grass-type Gym Leader of Artazon, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Before you battle him in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Hide-and-Seek challenge - also known as the Artazon Gym Test - by locating Sunflora around the town.
Below we cover where to find 10 Sunflora and how to beat Grass Gym Leader Brassius, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.
How to reach Artazon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
If you've not unlocked the two Pokémon Centers near the town yet, the easiest way to reach Artazon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to leave Mesagoza by its east gate and follow the road east until you reach the town.
If you’re getting lost, set Artazon as the destination on your map to ensure it appears as a waypoint on your mini-map. Once you’re there, you’ll find the Gym to the right of the ranch marked with Sunflora statues outside it. You'll need to go to this ranch first to start your Artazon Gym challenge before taking on Brassius.
Sunflora locations for Hide-and-Seek challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The first step in defeating Gym Leader Brassius in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to complete the Artazon Gym Test, which is the Sunflora Hide-and-Seek challenge.
To partake in this test, you need to talk with the staffer outside of the ranch, who has a gold speech bubble above them. You'll then be tasked with locating 10 Sunflora around Artazon, then bringing them back to the ranch.
The Artazon Gym Test doesn’t have a time limit, but to speed things along, we've got 10 Sunflora locations below:
Sunflora location 1, 2, and 3
The first three Sunflora are right behind you. Turn around after speaking with the Grass Gym staffer and interact with each of the Pokémon to get them to follow you.
Sunflora location 4
Take the path to the left of the Gym to spot the fourth Sunflora by a lampost. It will run away as you get close to it, so chase after it and then interact with the Sunflora to start a battle.
Here's how to beat the Sunflora:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Sunflora
|14
|Grass
|Bug, Fire, Flying, Poison and Ice
Sunflora location 5
Another Sunflora can be found by the pond next to the right-hand side of maze's entrance.
Sunflora location 6
The sixth Sunflora is located on the walkway behind the pond.
Sunflora location 7
The next Sunflora is in between four stone art pieces located to the right of the pond.
Sunflora location 8
This Sunflora is located on top of a plant pot right next to a fake Sunflora, which is next to a man sitting on a bench, down the path to the left of the maze's entrance.
Sunflora location 9
This Sunflora is on top of a plant pot outside a building on the west side of Artazon, in the shopping area near the Pokémon Center.
Sunflora location 10
The final Sunflora is under the children's playing area behind the swimming pool, which is located to the right of the ranch.
Once you’ve found all 10 Sunflora in Artazon for the Hide-and-Seek challenge, return them to the staffer at the ranch, taking the time to ready yourself for the oncoming battle with Gym Leader Brassius.
How to beat Grass Gym Leader Brassius in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Brassius - the Artazon Gym Leader - loves Grass-type Pokémon, and his team reflects that.
Grass-type Pokémon are weak to Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, and Ice-type Pokémon.
This means you’ll easily defeat Brassius if you picked Fuecoco as your starter Pokémon. If you didn’t, then it’s worth catching a Fletching - this fire and flying-type Pokémon can be easily found in the lands north and north-east of Cortondo in locations like the Grand Olive Orchard.
Remember, like all Gym Leaders, Brassius will Terastallize his last Pokémon, so, even though it’s not a Grass-type at first, it will become one.
Brassius’s Pokémon team is:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Petili
|16
|Grass
|Bug, Fire, Flying, Poison and Ice
|Smoliv
|16
|Grass
|Normal Bug, Fire, Fighting, Flying, Poison and Ice
|Sudowoodo
|17
|Rock
Terra Type: Grass
|Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water
Terra Type: Bug, Fire, Flying, Poison and Ice
For defeating Brassius, you’ll receive 3,060 prize money, TM020 Trailblaze and a Gym Badge - the level limit increase for having Pokémon listen to you and making them easier to catch will depend on where you are in the Victory Road storyline.
Also depending on where you are in Victory Road, you may have a battle with Nemona after beating Brassius.
