How to beat the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to beat the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and VioletHow to beat Rika, Poppy, Larry, and Hassel.
The Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, consisting of Rika, Poppy, Larry, and Hassel, are part of the final challenge you must complete to become the very best like no one ever was in Paldea.
Once you start the first battle with Rika, there's no turning back. You'll have to defeat all four members, and the Top Champion after them, before you can return to the open world.
We've got what Levels the Elite Four are and weaknesses and counters for those wondering how to beat the Elite Four below. This will help you take on Rika, Poppy, Larry, and Hassel to progress to the battle with the Top Champion and the final Nemona battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
On this page:
If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.
What Levels are the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Battling each member of the Elite Four gets harder the further you progress in the Champion Assessment, as the Levels of each of their Pokémon goes up.
Levels aren't too much of a problem during the beginning of the game, as you won't be at much of a disadvantage being a few below wild Pokémon and Gym leaders. The Elite Four and the Top Champion are a different story, however. Being underleveled, even with type advantages, can be deadly when battling them.
We have more details below, but to quickly help you prepare, here are the Levels of the Pokémon each member of the Elite Four use in Scarlet and Violet:
- Rika - Level 57 and 58
- Poppy - Level 58 and 59
- Larry - Level 59 and 60
- Hassel - Level 60 and 61
You'll also have to face the Top Champion after beating the Elite Four, who uses Level 61 and 62 Pokémon.
Tips for beating the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
We recommend stocking up on the best healing and status items before making your way to the Elite Four, and giving each of your Pokémon an item to hold that gives them a combat advantage in some way - like boosting the damage of a specific type of move.
So, take a trip to various shops and Pokémon Centers to get better held items if you need to, and stock up on Full Heals, Full Restores, Max Potions, Max Elixers, Max Ethers, and Max Revives to keep your team going until the end!
Additionally, to help you out a bit, you'll be able to Terastallize a Pokémon once per battle during the Elite Four and Top Champion fights. We recommend saving this for the last Pokémon during each battle, as that's when your opponent will Terastallize their Pokémon.
To make beating the Elite Four an easier task, we have exact weaknesses and strategies for each member below:
How to beat Rika of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Before taking on Rika in a battle, you'll be interviewed first. You can fail this if you pick the wrong responses, so to make sure you pass, here's the answers we provided for Rika's interview in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:
- I walked
- Narnja Academy (Scarlet) / Uva Academy (Violet)
- I came to become a champion
- I want to find treasure
- Medali Gym
- Larry
- Normal
- Choose your own starter Pokémon here!
- I want to find treasure
- Yes
Next up is the actual battle with Rika, so here's their team:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Whiscash
|57
|Water / Ground
|Grass
|Camerupt
|57
|Fire / Ground
|Ground and Water
|Donphan
|57
|Ground
|Grass, Ice and Water
|Dugtrio
|57
|Ground
|Grass, Ice and Water
|Clodsire
|58
|Poison / Ground
Terra Type: Ground
|Ground, Ice Psychic and Water
Terra Type: Grass, Ice and Water
Whiscash is a dual Water and Ground-type, so Grass moves will work well against it. We picked Sprigatito as our starter, so at Level 65 we were able to down Whiscash with one hit of Energy Ball.
Camerupt is a dual Fire and Ground-type, so Ground and water moves will do best here. Our Level 63 Clodsire beat Rika's Camerupt with one hit of Earthquake.
Donphan and Dugtrio are both Ground-types, so Grass, Ice, and Water moves will work well against both of them. Two hits of Energy Ball from our Level 65 Meowscarada downed Donphan, and another hit of Energy Ball dealt with Dugtrio.
Clodsire is a dual Poison and Ground-type, but will Terastallize into a sole Ground-type at the start, so use Grass, Ice and Water moves against it. We Terastallized our Level 65 Meowscarada and defeated Clodire in two hits of Energy Ball (with one getting blocked by Clodsire's Protect).
For defeating Rika, you’ll earn 12,296 prize money, and will be given some time to heal-up before taking on the next member of the Elite Four, Poppy.
How to beat Poppy of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Before taking on Poppy, take the time to heal up your Pokémon and restore the PP of their moves if needed. When you're ready for the next Elite Four fight, approach Poppy.
Here's Poppy's team:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Copperajah
|58
|Steel
|Fire, Fighting and Ground
|Bronzong
|58
|Steel / Psychic
|Dark, Fire, Ghost and Ground
|Corviknight
|58
|Flying / Steel
|Electric and Fire
|Magnezone
|58
|Electric / Steel
|Fire, Fighting and Ground
|Tinkaton
|59
|Fairy / Steel
Terra Type: Steel
|Poison, Fighting, Ground, Fire
Terra Type: Fighting, Ground, Fire
Copperajah, Bronzong, Corviknight, Magnezone, and Tinkaton all share Fire as a common weakness, so taking a high-levelled Pokémon with a Fire move is highly recommended. Our Level 63 Armarouge made short work of all of Poppy's lineup using the Flamethrower and Armor Canon moves.
Just remember that Tinkaton will Terastallize, so you should aim to Terastallize with your strong Fire-type here too.
For defeating Rika, you’ll earn 12,508 prize money, and will be given some time to heal-up before taking on the next member of the Elite Four, Larry.
How to beat Larry of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Before taking on Larry, remember to take the time to heal up your Pokémon and restore the PP of their moves if needed. When you're ready for the third Elite Four fight, approach Larry.
Here's Larry's team:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Tropius
|59
|Grass / Flying
|Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison and Rock
|Staraptor
|59
|Normal / Flying
|Electric, Ice and Rock
|Oricorio - Pom-Pom Style
|59
|Electric / Flying
|Ice and Rock
|Altaria
|59
|Dragon / Flying
|Dragon, Fairy, Ice and Rock
|Flamigo
|60
|Flying / Fighting
Terra Type: Flying
|Electric, Fairy, Flying, Ice and Psychic
Terra Type: Electric, Ice and Rock
Tropius, Staraptor, Oricorio, Alraria, and Flamigo all share a weakness to Ice and Rock-type moves, so we highly recommend bringing a Pokémon of this type (or one that has Ice and Rock moves) to fight Larry.
Just remember that Flamigo will Terastallize, so you should aim to Terastallize with your strong Ice or Rock-type here too.
For defeating Larry, you’ll earn 12,720 prize money, and will be given some time to heal-up before taking on the last member of the Elite Four, Hassel.
Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, fire stone locations, how to rename Pokémon. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with where to find Ditto, how to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt, evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, evolve Capsakid into Scovillain, evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge.
How to beat Hassel of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Before taking on Hassel, the final member of the Elite Four, remember to take the time to heal up your Pokémon and restore the PP of their moves once more. When you're ready, approach Hassel.
Here's Hassel's team:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Noviern
|60
|Flying / Dragon
|Dragon, Fairy, Rock and Ice
|Dragalge
|60
|Poison / Dragon
|Dragon, Ground, Psychic and Ice
|Haxorus
|60
|Dragon
|Dragon, Fairy and Ice
|Flapple
|60
|Grass / Dragon
|Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice and Poison
|Baxcalibur
|61
|Dragon / Ice
Terra Type: Dragon
|Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock and Steel
Terra Type: Dragon, Fairy and Ice
Ideally, you'll want to have a strong Ice or Dragon-type Pokémon to take on Hassel, as all of his lineup shares them as a vulnerability. That said, you will also be weak to his Dragon moves if you're using a Dragon yourself, so Ice-types are more suitable here, unless you have a Dragon move on a Pokémon who isn't vulnerable to Hassel's lineup.
Remember that Baxcalibur will Terastallize, so you should aim to Terastallize with your strong Ice or Dragon-type here too.
For defeating Hassel, you’ll earn 12,932 prize money, will have your Pokémon healed for free, and can now enter the next door to take on the Top Champion!
For more help across Paldea, we've got pages on the Path of Legends and Starfall Street stories as well.