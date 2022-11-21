How to beat the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, consisting of Rika, Poppy, Larry, and Hassel, are part of the final challenge you must complete to become the very best like no one ever was in Paldea.

Once you start the first battle with Rika, there's no turning back. You'll have to defeat all four members, and the Top Champion after them, before you can return to the open world.

We've got what Levels the Elite Four are and weaknesses and counters for those wondering how to beat the Elite Four below. This will help you take on Rika, Poppy, Larry, and Hassel to progress to the battle with the Top Champion and the final Nemona battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What Levels are the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Battling each member of the Elite Four gets harder the further you progress in the Champion Assessment, as the Levels of each of their Pokémon goes up. Levels aren't too much of a problem during the beginning of the game, as you won't be at much of a disadvantage being a few below wild Pokémon and Gym leaders. The Elite Four and the Top Champion are a different story, however. Being underleveled, even with type advantages, can be deadly when battling them. We have more details below, but to quickly help you prepare, here are the Levels of the Pokémon each member of the Elite Four use in Scarlet and Violet: Rika - Level 57 and 58

- Level 57 and 58 Poppy - Level 58 and 59

- Level 58 and 59 Larry - Level 59 and 60

- Level 59 and 60 Hassel - Level 60 and 61 You'll also have to face the Top Champion after beating the Elite Four, who uses Level 61 and 62 Pokémon. Tips for beating the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet We recommend stocking up on the best healing and status items before making your way to the Elite Four, and giving each of your Pokémon an item to hold that gives them a combat advantage in some way - like boosting the damage of a specific type of move. So, take a trip to various shops and Pokémon Centers to get better held items if you need to, and stock up on Full Heals, Full Restores, Max Potions, Max Elixers, Max Ethers, and Max Revives to keep your team going until the end! Additionally, to help you out a bit, you'll be able to Terastallize a Pokémon once per battle during the Elite Four and Top Champion fights. We recommend saving this for the last Pokémon during each battle, as that's when your opponent will Terastallize their Pokémon. To make beating the Elite Four an easier task, we have exact weaknesses and strategies for each member below: How to beat Rika of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Before taking on Rika in a battle, you'll be interviewed first. You can fail this if you pick the wrong responses, so to make sure you pass, here's the answers we provided for Rika's interview in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: I walked

Narnja Academy (Scarlet) / Uva Academy (Violet)

I came to become a champion

I want to find treasure

Medali Gym

Larry

Normal

Choose your own starter Pokémon here!

I want to find treasure

Yes Next up is the actual battle with Rika, so here's their team: Pokémon Level Type Weaknesses Whiscash 57 Water / Ground Grass Camerupt 57 Fire / Ground Ground and Water Donphan 57 Ground Grass, Ice and Water Dugtrio 57 Ground Grass, Ice and Water Clodsire 58 Poison / Ground

Terra Type: Ground Ground, Ice Psychic and Water

Terra Type: Grass, Ice and Water Whiscash is a dual Water and Ground-type, so Grass moves will work well against it. We picked Sprigatito as our starter, so at Level 65 we were able to down Whiscash with one hit of Energy Ball. Camerupt is a dual Fire and Ground-type, so Ground and water moves will do best here. Our Level 63 Clodsire beat Rika's Camerupt with one hit of Earthquake. Donphan and Dugtrio are both Ground-types, so Grass, Ice, and Water moves will work well against both of them. Two hits of Energy Ball from our Level 65 Meowscarada downed Donphan, and another hit of Energy Ball dealt with Dugtrio. Clodsire is a dual Poison and Ground-type, but will Terastallize into a sole Ground-type at the start, so use Grass, Ice and Water moves against it. We Terastallized our Level 65 Meowscarada and defeated Clodire in two hits of Energy Ball (with one getting blocked by Clodsire's Protect). For defeating Rika, you’ll earn 12,296 prize money, and will be given some time to heal-up before taking on the next member of the Elite Four, Poppy.