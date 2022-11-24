Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Glaseado Gym, including how to beat Ice Gym Leader Grusha and Snow Slope Run

You have to battle Grusha, the Ice-type Gym Leader of Glaseado, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Before you battle him in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Glaseado Gym Test by taking on the Snow Slope Run.

Below, we cover the Snow Slope Run location and how to beat Ice Gym Leader Grusha, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.

How to reach Glaseado in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet If you've not unlocked the Pokémon Center near Glaseado yet, the easiest way to reach it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to exit the southern gate of Montenevera and follow the path up and around the mountain, which leads southeast. If you've not reached Glaseado yet, then you can get to it by following the main path up the mountain northeast from Medali. If you’re getting lost, remember to set Glaseado as the destination on your map to ensure it appears as a waypoint on your mini-map. Once you're there, you'll find the Gym opposite the Pokémon Center, down a slope.