Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Glaseado Gym, including how to beat Ice Gym Leader Grusha and Snow Slope Run

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Glaseado Gym, including how to beat Ice Gym Leader Grusha and Snow Slope RunHow to defeat the Glaseado Ice Gym Leader.
You have to battle Grusha, the Ice-type Gym Leader of Glaseado, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Before you battle him in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Glaseado Gym Test by taking on the Snow Slope Run.
Below, we cover the Snow Slope Run location and how to beat Ice Gym Leader Grusha, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.
On this page:
If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.
How to reach Glaseado in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
If you've not unlocked the Pokémon Center near Glaseado yet, the easiest way to reach it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to exit the southern gate of Montenevera and follow the path up and around the mountain, which leads southeast.
If you've not reached Glaseado yet, then you can get to it by following the main path up the mountain northeast from Medali.
If you’re getting lost, remember to set Glaseado as the destination on your map to ensure it appears as a waypoint on your mini-map. Once you're there, you'll find the Gym opposite the Pokémon Center, down a slope.
Snow Slope Run location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for Glaseado Gym test
To start the Snow Slope Run you need to find the staffer opposite the Pokémon Center, by the snowman. Walk back up the slope and you'll see a person with a gold text box above him. Talk with this staffer to start the test.
The Glaseado Gym test sees you taking on a time trial race down the mountain. You'll have 90 seconds to complete the short descent, and must hit the checkpoints along the way.
You can hit one of the flags and it will count as going through the checkpoint, which helps with some of the tighter turns.
It's a short test, with no trainers to battle, so you can head back to the Gym to take on Grusha once you finish the Snow Slope Run.
Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, fire stone locations, how to rename Pokémon. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with where to find Ditto, how to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt, evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, evolve Capsakid into Scovillain, evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge.
How to beat Ice Gym Leader Grusha in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Grusha - the Glaseado Gym Leader - loves Ice-type Pokémon, and his team reflects that.
Ice-type Pokémon are weak to Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel.
This means you’ll easily defeat Grusha if you picked Fuecoco or Quaxly as your starter Pokémon, as Fuecoco is dual Ghost and Fire-type, and Quaxy is a dual Water and Fighting-type. If you picked Sprigatito instead, then go with strong Pokémon in your team who have strong Fire, Fighting, Rock or Steel moves.
Just make sure not to use a Flying, Ground, Grass, or Dragon-types, as they are vulnerable to Ice.
Remember, like all Gym Leaders, Grusha will Terastallize his last Pokémon, so, even though it’s not an Ice-type at first, it will become one.
Grusha’s Pokémon team is:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Frosmoth
|47
|Ice / Bug
|Fire, Flying, Rock and Steel
|Beartic
|47
|Ice
|Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel
|Cetitan
|47
|Ice
|Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel
|Altaria
|48
|Dragon / Flying
Terra Type: Ice
|Dragon, Fairy, Ice and Rock
Terra Type: Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel
For defeating Grusha, you’ll receive 8,640 prize money, TM124 Ice Spinner and a Gym Badge - the level limit increase for having Pokémon listen to you and making them easier to catch will depend on where you are in the Victory Road storyline.
Also depending on where you are in Victory Road, you may have a battle with Nemona after beating Grusha.
Who will you face next on Victory Road? Will it be Katy, Brassius, Kofu, Iono, Larry, Ryme, or Tulip? Or maybe you’re ready to battle the Elite Four and the Top Champion! If you want to take a break from Gyms, there's always the Path of Legends and Starfall Street stories to tackle as well.