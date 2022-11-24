Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Alfornada Gym, including how to beat Psychic Gym Leader Tulip and ESP battles

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Alfornada Gym, including how to beat Psychic Gym Leader Tulip and ESP battlesHow to defeat the Alfornada Psychic Gym Leader.
You have to battle Tulip, the Psychic-type Gym Leader of Alfornada, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Before you battle her in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Alfornada Gym Test by taking part in Emotional Spectrum Practice and battles.
Below, we cover how to beat ESP trainers and how to beat Psychic Gym Leader Tulip, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.
On this page:
If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.
How to reach Alfornada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Alfornada is one of the toughest Gyms to get to, as it's tucked away in the southwestern corner of the map above an underground cave entrance.
To make your way up this cave, however, you need to have unlocked an ability during the Path of Legends story. We did it by using high jump, but you might be able to use the climb ability as well.
We would usually recommend setting the Gym leader or Pokémon Centers in the town as a marker on the map if you're getting lost, but that's not going to help you in this cave, as the town is above you. Instead, keep heading up the cave, following the direction of any trainers you see, and you'll eventually find the light leading to Alfornada at the top.
When you get to Alfornada, you'll find the Psychic Gym on the eastern side of town.
How to beat ESP trainers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for Alfornada Gym test
The Alfornada Gym test tasks you with completing Emotional Spectrum Practice with your Academy teacher Dendra.
To pass this test, you have to press the correct button that corresponds with the emotion Dendra is telling you . The colour of the emotion will also displayed, so red equals angry, and so on.
Here's what colour and button each emotion represents:
- Angry (Red) - X
- Joyful (Yellow) - A
- Surprised (Blue) - B
- Excited (Green) - Y
Once you pass the first ESP test, you'll then start a battle with Trainer Emily.
Here's how to beat Emily:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Gothorita
|43
|Psychic
|Bug, Dark and Ghost
|Kirlia
|43
|Psychic / Fairy
|Ghost, Poison and Steel
After defeating Emily you'll get 6,020 prize money and will then take part in another ESP test. Once you pass that one, you can then battle Trainer Rafael.
Here's how to beat Rafael:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Grumpig
|43
|Psychic
|Bug, Dark and Ghost
|Medicham
|43
|Fighting / Psychic
|Fairy, Flying and Ghost
|Indeedee
|43
|Psychic / Normal
|Bug and Dark
You'll get 6,020 prize money for beating Rafael, and with that the Emotional Spectrum Practice is over, and the Psychic Gym Test has been passed.
You can now return to the Gym to take on Tulip, so make sure your Pokémon are all healed up.
Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, fire stone locations, how to rename Pokémon. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with where to find Ditto, how to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt, evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, evolve Capsakid into Scovillain, evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge.
How to beat Psychic Gym Leader Tulip in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Tulip - the Alfornada Gym Leader - loves Psychic-type Pokémon, and her team reflects that.
Psychic-type Pokémon are weak to Bug, Dark and Ghost.
If you picked Sprigatito as your starter, we recommend using it here, as it is a dual Grass and Dark-type. Otherwise, just make sure you're bringing a strong Pokémon with Dark, Bug, or Ghost-type moves.
Remember, like all Gym Leaders, Tulip will Terastallize her last Pokémon, so, even though it’s not a Psychic-type at first, it will become one.
Tulip’s full Pokémon team is:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Farigiraf
|44
|Normal / Psychic
|Bug and Dark
|Espathra
|44
|Psychic
|Bug, Dark and Ghost
|Gardevoir
|44
|Psychic / Fairy
|Ghost, Poison and Steel
|Florges
|45
|Fairy
Terra Type: Psychic
|Poison and Steel
Terra Type: Bug and Dark
For defeating Tulip, you’ll receive 8,100 prize money, TM120 Psychic and a Gym Badge - the level limit increase for having Pokémon listen to you and making them easier to catch will depend on where you are in the Victory Road storyline.
Also depending on where you are in Victory Road, you may have a battle with Nemona after beating Tulip.
Who will you face next on Victory Road? Will it be Katy, Brassius, Kofu, Iono, Larry, Ryme, or Grusha? Or maybe you’re ready to battle the Elite Four and the Top Champion! If you want to take a break from Gyms, there's always the Path of Legends and Starfall Street stories to tackle as well.