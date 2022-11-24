Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Alfornada Gym, including how to beat Psychic Gym Leader Tulip and ESP battles

How to defeat the Alfornada Psychic Gym Leader.
Guide by Jessica Orr
You have to battle Tulip, the Psychic-type Gym Leader of Alfornada, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Before you battle her in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Alfornada Gym Test by taking part in Emotional Spectrum Practice and battles.

Below, we cover how to beat ESP trainers and how to beat Psychic Gym Leader Tulip, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

How to reach Alfornada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Alfornada is one of the toughest Gyms to get to, as it's tucked away in the southwestern corner of the map above an underground cave entrance.

To make your way up this cave, however, you need to have unlocked an ability during the Path of Legends story. We did it by using high jump, but you might be able to use the climb ability as well.

You can't make your way through this without a special ability.

We would usually recommend setting the Gym leader or Pokémon Centers in the town as a marker on the map if you're getting lost, but that's not going to help you in this cave, as the town is above you. Instead, keep heading up the cave, following the direction of any trainers you see, and you'll eventually find the light leading to Alfornada at the top.

When you get to Alfornada, you'll find the Psychic Gym on the eastern side of town.

How to beat ESP trainers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for Alfornada Gym test

The Alfornada Gym test tasks you with completing Emotional Spectrum Practice with your Academy teacher Dendra.

To pass this test, you have to press the correct button that corresponds with the emotion Dendra is telling you . The colour of the emotion will also displayed, so red equals angry, and so on.

Here's what colour and button each emotion represents:

  • Angry (Red) - X
  • Joyful (Yellow) - A
  • Surprised (Blue) - B
  • Excited (Green) - Y

Once you pass the first ESP test, you'll then start a battle with Trainer Emily.

Here's how to beat Emily:

Pokémon LevelTypeWeaknesses
Gothorita43PsychicBug, Dark and Ghost
Kirlia43Psychic / FairyGhost, Poison and Steel

After defeating Emily you'll get 6,020 prize money and will then take part in another ESP test. Once you pass that one, you can then battle Trainer Rafael.

Here's how to beat Rafael:

Pokémon LevelTypeWeaknesses
Grumpig43PsychicBug, Dark and Ghost
Medicham43Fighting / PsychicFairy, Flying and Ghost
Indeedee43Psychic / NormalBug and Dark

You'll get 6,020 prize money for beating Rafael, and with that the Emotional Spectrum Practice is over, and the Psychic Gym Test has been passed.

You can now return to the Gym to take on Tulip, so make sure your Pokémon are all healed up.

How to beat Psychic Gym Leader Tulip in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tulip - the Alfornada Gym Leader - loves Psychic-type Pokémon, and her team reflects that.

Psychic-type Pokémon are weak to Bug, Dark and Ghost.

If you picked Sprigatito as your starter, we recommend using it here, as it is a dual Grass and Dark-type. Otherwise, just make sure you're bringing a strong Pokémon with Dark, Bug, or Ghost-type moves.

Having an evolved Sprigatito will help with battling Tulip.

Remember, like all Gym Leaders, Tulip will Terastallize her last Pokémon, so, even though it’s not a Psychic-type at first, it will become one.

Tulip’s full Pokémon team is:

Pokémon LevelTypeWeaknesses
Farigiraf44Normal / PsychicBug and Dark
Espathra44PsychicBug, Dark and Ghost
Gardevoir44Psychic / FairyGhost, Poison and Steel
Florges45Fairy
Terra Type: Psychic		Poison and Steel
Terra Type: Bug and Dark
Terastallized Florges.

For defeating Tulip, you’ll receive 8,100 prize money, TM120 Psychic and a Gym Badge - the level limit increase for having Pokémon listen to you and making them easier to catch will depend on where you are in the Victory Road storyline.

Also depending on where you are in Victory Road, you may have a battle with Nemona after beating Tulip.

Who will you face next on Victory Road? Will it be Katy, Brassius, Kofu, Iono, Larry, Ryme, or Grusha? Or maybe you’re ready to battle the Elite Four and the Top Champion! If you want to take a break from Gyms, there's always the Path of Legends and Starfall Street stories to tackle as well.

Jessica Orr

Guides Writer

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

