Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Alfornada Gym, including how to beat Psychic Gym Leader Tulip and ESP battles

You have to battle Tulip, the Psychic-type Gym Leader of Alfornada, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Before you battle her in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Alfornada Gym Test by taking part in Emotional Spectrum Practice and battles.

Below, we cover how to beat ESP trainers and how to beat Psychic Gym Leader Tulip, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

How to reach Alfornada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Alfornada is one of the toughest Gyms to get to, as it's tucked away in the southwestern corner of the map above an underground cave entrance. To make your way up this cave, however, you need to have unlocked an ability during the Path of Legends story. We did it by using high jump, but you might be able to use the climb ability as well. You can't make your way through this without a special ability. We would usually recommend setting the Gym leader or Pokémon Centers in the town as a marker on the map if you're getting lost, but that's not going to help you in this cave, as the town is above you. Instead, keep heading up the cave, following the direction of any trainers you see, and you'll eventually find the light leading to Alfornada at the top. When you get to Alfornada, you'll find the Psychic Gym on the eastern side of town.