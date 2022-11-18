Best Victory Road gym order in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Gym Badge levels explained

Victory Road is one of the three storylines you’ll unlock during Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s opening chapter, The First Day of School.

This storyline challenges you to defeat the eight Paldea Gym Leaders, before tackling the Elite Four and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Top Champion.

While you’re free to battle any Gym Leader you choose, there is a best Gym order in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which we’ve outlined below.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

Best Gym order: All Gym Leaders, the Elite Four and Top Champion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet listed While Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows you to tackle the Gym Leaders in any order, there is a preferred path to take through the Victory Road storyline based upon their Pokémon’s set levels. Here’s the path we recommend taking in the Victory Road storyline: Cortondo Gym - Bug Gym Leader Kathy Artazon Gym - Grass Gym Leader Brassius Levincia Gym - Electric Gym Leader Iono Cascarrafa Gym - Water Gym Leader Kofu Medali Gym - Normal Gym Leader Larry Montenevera Gym - Ghost Gym Leader Ryme Alfornada Gym - Psychic Gym Leader Tulip Glaseado Gym - Ice Gym Leader Grusha Elite Four Top Champion Remember - you’ll also find yourself battling Nemona regularly during this storyline! The Gym locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.