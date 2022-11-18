Best Victory Road gym order in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Gym Badge levels explained

Best Victory Road gym order in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Gym Badge levels explainedDo you have what it takes to become a Pokémon Champion?
Victory Road is one of the three storylines you’ll unlock during Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s opening chapter, The First Day of School.
This storyline challenges you to defeat the eight Paldea Gym Leaders, before tackling the Elite Four and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Top Champion.
While you’re free to battle any Gym Leader you choose, there is a best Gym order in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which we’ve outlined below.
If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.
Best Gym order: All Gym Leaders, the Elite Four and Top Champion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet listed
While Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows you to tackle the Gym Leaders in any order, there is a preferred path to take through the Victory Road storyline based upon their Pokémon’s set levels.
Here’s the path we recommend taking in the Victory Road storyline:
- Cortondo Gym - Bug Gym Leader Kathy
- Artazon Gym - Grass Gym Leader Brassius
- Levincia Gym - Electric Gym Leader Iono
- Cascarrafa Gym - Water Gym Leader Kofu
- Medali Gym - Normal Gym Leader Larry
- Montenevera Gym - Ghost Gym Leader Ryme
- Alfornada Gym - Psychic Gym Leader Tulip
- Glaseado Gym - Ice Gym Leader Grusha
- Elite Four
- Top Champion
Remember - you’ll also find yourself battling Nemona regularly during this storyline!
How the Victory Road storyline works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
To complete the Victory Road storyline in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to defeat the eight Gym Leaders of the Paldea region, so you can challenge the Elite Four and, finally, the Top Champion!
Scarlet and Violet’s open world nature means you can challenge the Gym Leaders in any order you like. It’s important to keep in mind, however, that their Pokémon’s levels are set and, due to this, there is a preferred path to take, which we’ve outlined in the section above.
You’ll experience a number of storybeats as you travel between the Gyms, such as meeting important characters and battles with Nemona. Remember - due to the non-linear nature of this storyline, these events are not tied to specific locations.
Finally, defeating a Gym Leader will earn you the customary Gym Badge and TM, along with unlocking more classes at the Academy and more craftable TMs.
Gym Badges in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet explained
You will receive a Gym Badge for every Gym Leader you defeat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with each one making Pokémon of a specific level both listen to you and easier to catch.
Yet, unlike past Pokémon games, this bonus is now tied to the number of badges you have, rather than a specific badge itself. This means you can’t defeat a specific Gym Leader and, in doing so, have every Pokémon obey you no matter their level. You’ve got to collect every Gym Badge to earn this bonus!
Below you’ll discover how many badges you need to increase the level cap in regards of having Pokémon listen to you and being easier to catch:
- 1 Badge - Up to Level 25
- 2 Badges - Up to Level 30
- 3 Badges - Up to Level 35
- 4 Badges - Up to Level 40
- 5 Badges - Up to Level 45
- 6 Badges - Up to Level 50
- 7 Badges - Up to Level 55
- 8 Badges - All Pokémon will obey your orders and are easier to catch
Good luck journeying down Victory Road and, once you’ve reached the end, make sure you explore the Starfall Street and Path of Legends storylines!