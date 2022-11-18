Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The First Day of School quest steps

The First Day of School is the introductory chapter for both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You must complete this introduction to unlock the other storylines - Victory Road, Path of Legends and Starfall Street - before you can start adventuring out into Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s also when you’ll make one of the most important decisions in any Pokémon game - choosing your starter Pokémon.

Below you’ll learn how to complete the First Day of School in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so you can truly begin your Pokémon journey.

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

How to complete the First Day of School in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet both begin in Cabo Poco - a small spot on the southern coastline in the Paldea region - and the first task you need to complete is walking down stairs to talk to your Mum.

Once Director Clavell arrives, head upstairs to collect your hat and bag before going back down stairs. After a cutscene, you’ll be left with Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. You can wonder about your garden with the Pokémon, but, to continue the storyline, you need to visit the mansion east of your house.

Upon arriving, you’ll meet Nemona and - finally - be able to choose your starter Pokémon.

You’re choices are:

Sprigatito - Grass-type

Fuecoco - Fire-type

Quaxly - Water-type

Nemona will then take the starter which is weak to your chosen starter’s type; so if you picked Sprigatito, for example, she will choose Quaxly. This choice works in your favour and will help you win your first Pokémon battle against Nemona on the beach behind the mansion.

Nemona will have the following team and you’ll earn 500 prize money for defeating her:

Pokémon Level Type Weaknesses Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly 5 Grass

Fire

Water Bug, Fire, Flying, Poison and Ice

Ground, Rock and Water

Grass and Electric

After defeating her, Nemona will add the Pokédex app to your Rotom phone. Now you can keep track of all the Pokémon you encounter in Paldea!

Now, head back to the front of the mansion where you’ll run into your Mum. She'll give you five Potions and a sandwich - all of which will be useful in the near future.

Next, you need to head north onto Poco Path, so you can learn how to catch Pokémon from Nemona. She’ll give you five Poké Balls to help with this task and you’ll soon find yourself catching a Lechonk - Level 3!

Afterwards, Nemona will give you an additional 10 Poké Balls and ask you to meet her at the lighthouse. This lighthouse sits on the end of Poco Path, so feel free to explore the area and catch some more Pokémon for your team! You’ll also find some useful items.

You’ll eventually hear a roar as you venture up Poco Path and, by walking through the gap in the fence, you’ll fall down to the beach below.

There you’ll find a mysterious Pokémon lying on the beach - Koraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokémon Violet. Walk up to whichever Pokémon is lying on the beach and offer it the sandwich your Mum gave you. This will give the Pokémon some of its energy back and you now need to follow it into Inlet Grotto.

Continue following Koradion / Miraidon through Inlet Grotto, catching a couple of Pokémon if you wish, until you’re confronted by a Houndoom. At this point, Koradion / Miraidon will fly you out of the cave where you’ll rejoin Nemona. She will also give you TM032 Swift.

Next, head to the lighthouse where you’ll meet Arven. He will challenge you to a Pokémon battle and will have the following team:

Pokémon Level Type Weaknesses Skwovet 5 Normal Fighting

You’ll receive 300 prize money and the Poké Ball for Koradion / Miraidon for defeating Arven.

Afterwards, climb to the top of the lighthouse where Nemona will ask you to meet her in Los Platos. This town lies north of your current location and, on the way, you’ll have the chance to catch more Pokémon, such as Paldean Wooper and Fidough. There are also a number of trainers for you to battle!

Remember, unlike past Pokémon games, you must talk to trainers to battle them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Nemona will be waiting for you at the Los Platos Pokémon Center and will give you 5,000 League Points. These can be used to craft TMs at Pokémon Centers and as payment at a variety of shops across the region.

Now you need to head to Mesagoza, which lies directly north of Los Platos. You really can’t miss the massive gates. A small field lies between Los Platos and your destination, which contains more trainers to battle and Pokémon, including Pichu.

Nemona will meet you at the Mesagoza gates and she’s itching for another battle. She will have the following team:

Pokémon Level Type Weaknesses Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly 8 Grass

Fire

Water Bug, Fire, Flying, Poison and Ice

Ground, Rock and Water

Grass and Electric Pawmi 9 Electric

Terra Type: Electric Ground

Upon defeating her, you’ll earn 530 prize money and three Revives.

After entering Mesagoza, you can either explore the city or head directly north to school. In Pokémon Scarlet, you’ll be attending Naranja Academy and, in Pokémon Violet, Uva Academy. It’s worth taking the time to look around Mesagoza, as it contains a hairdressers, a variety of restaurants and a selection of shops - selling items, sandwich ingredients and clothes.

When you’re ready, continue north up the stairs until you encounter a student being harassed by two Team Star Grunts. Annoyed at your interference, the grunts will challenge you to a battle.

The first Team Star Grunt will have the following team:

Pokémon Level Type Weaknesses Shroodle 8 Poison / Normal Psychic and Ground

You’ll earn 416 prize money from this battle.

Nemona will arrive after this battle and give you the Terra Orb. This will allow you to Terastallize a Pokémon; possibly altering its type, but always giving it a cool crystal look. Make sure you use the Terra Orb wisely, because it can only be used once before it needs charging at a Pokémon Center.

You’ll now be challenged by the second Team Star Grunt, who will have the following Team:

Pokémon Level Type Weaknesses Yungoos 9 Normal Fighting

You’ll receive 468 prize money for defeating this grunt.

With Team Star banished for now, you can continue north and finally reach your new school.

After being introduced to the rest of class, you’ll need to visit the Staff Room and Cafeteria.

In the Staff Room, you’ll find Nemona and unlock the Victory Road storyline. This is your traditional Gym Leader and Elite Four defeating challenge with the goal of becoming a Pokémon Champion.

In the Cafeteria, you’ll find Arven and unlock the Path of Legends storyline. With this story, you’ll help Arven find five Titan Pokémon and the mysterious herbs they guard.

Upon unlocking these storylines, you’ll find yourself in the school’s Lobby, but you’ll quickly be called to the Director’s Office.

Before heading there, however, it’s worth talking to the woman behind the Lobby desk, because she’ll let you take a number of lessons. At the moment, only Battle Studies, Biology and Maths will be available, but more will become available as you defeat the Paldea Gym Leaders. Some lessons may even lead to you unlocking more adventures…

It’s not good to leave the headmaster waiting though, so make sure you head to the Director’s Office!

There Clavell will introduce you to the Professor for your game - Professor Sudo in Pokémon Scarlet and Professor Turo in Pokémon Violet. No matter which Professor calls, they will ask you to care for Koraidon or Miraidon, depending on your version, and help it regain its lost power.

With that the meeting is over and Nemona will arrive to show you to your dorm. Now all you have to do is go to bed and, once the days have stopped flying by, leave for the Schoolyard.

Now simply head to the staircase and watch the final cutscene for this introduction in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. During this scene, you’ll be contacted by Cassiopeia again and unlock the Starfall Street storyline. For this quest, you will need to raid the five Team Star bases located across the Paldea region and defeat the bosses who rule them.

Congratulations - you’re now free to explore Paldea! The region is your Cloyster - will you journey down Victory Road, investigate the Path of Legends or battle through Starfall Street?