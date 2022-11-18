Best Team Star base order for Starfall Street in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Best Team Star base order for Starfall Street in Pokémon Scarlet and VioletCan you defeat Team Star?
Starfall Street is one of the three storylines you’ll unlock during Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s opening chapter, The First Day of School.
It challenges you to raid the Team Star bases scattered across Paldea and defeat the bosses inside, but there’s more to this storyline than meets the eye.
While you’re free to raid any Team Star base you choose, there is a best Team Star base order in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which we’ve outlined below.
If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.
Best Team Star base order: All Team Star crews and bosses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet listed
While Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows you to raid the Team Star bases if any order you choose, there is a preferred path to take through the Starfall Street storyline based upon their Pokémon’s set levels.
Here’s the path we recommend taking in the Starfall Street storyline:
- Dark Crew and Giacomo of Team Star
- Fire Crew and Mela of Team Star
- Poison Crew and Atticus of Team Star
- Fairy Crew and Ortega of Team Star
- Fighting Crew and Eri of Team Star
- Battle outside the Academy
- Battle against the Big Boss of Team Star
Once you’ve defeated the Big Boss of Team Star, take the time to visit Director Clavell in his office and, after a short chat, leave the school. This will lead to a quick phone call and a small request, which, when fulfilled, will bring the Starfall Street storyline to a close!
Remember - it’s a good idea to take the time to train your Pokémon as you complete this storyline to ensure you’re not overpowered.
How the Starfall Street storyline works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
To complete the Starfall Street storyline in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you first need to raid the five Team Star bases and defeat the bosses inside. After you’ve disbanded all five Team Star crew, it’s time to return to the Academy where two more Pokémon battles await you - one in front of the school and one against the Big Boss of Team Star!
It’s important to note that, while the Big Boss requests you meet at night, time will automatically change when you reach their location, so there’s no need to wait around.
Scarlet and Violet’s open world nature does mean you can challenge the Team Star Crews in any order you like. Just remember that their Pokémon’s levels are set and, due to this, there is a preferred path to take, which we’ve outlined in the section above. It’s also a good idea to train your Pokémon to ensure you’re not overpowered by the might of Team Star.
Finally, you’ll be rewarded with a TM from the boss, League Points, new TM crafting recipes and a selection of materials for every Team Star base you defeat. The amount of League Points you receive, however, is tied to how many Team Star crews you’ve defeated, rather than a specific Crew.
Below you’ll find how many Team Star base you need to defeat for each League Point reward:
- 1 Base - 5,000 LP
- 2 Bases - 6,000 LP
- 3 Bases - 7,000 LP
- 4 Bases - 10,000 LP
- 5 Bases - 20,000 LP
Good luck defeating Team Star and, once you’ve finished this storyline, make sure you complete both Victory Road and Path of Legends!