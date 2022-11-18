Best Team Star base order for Starfall Street in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Starfall Street is one of the three storylines you’ll unlock during Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s opening chapter, The First Day of School.

It challenges you to raid the Team Star bases scattered across Paldea and defeat the bosses inside, but there’s more to this storyline than meets the eye.

While you’re free to raid any Team Star base you choose, there is a best Team Star base order in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which we’ve outlined below.

On this page:

