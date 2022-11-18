How to beat Ortega in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Team Star Fairy Crew's base location

Ortega is the leader of the Ruchbah Squad in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, who are the Fairy Crew of the evil Team Star.

To get Ortega' Star Badge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you'll have to clear the Fairy Star Barrage inside the base first, then defeat Ortega himself.

To help you earn that badge and progress with the Starfall Street storyline, we've detailed where to find Team Star's Fairy Crew base below, along with what Pokémon you have to face outside the base, and how to clear the Star Barrage and beat the Team Star Fairy Leader, Ortega.

On this page:

7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW.

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

Team Star's Fairy Crew base location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find the Team Star Fairy Crew's base in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just north of Glaseado Mountain in the North Province (Area Three) location. The entrance with the Grunt guarding it is marked by a pink Fairy icon on your map.

To quickly find the Fairy Base, fly to the Pokémon Center in the north of the snowy part of North Province (Area Three), then follow the river down the mountain. If you haven't unlocked this Pokémon Center yet, then follow the river running through Glaseado Mountain and you'll eventually come across Team Star's Fairy Crew base on the northside.

When you get close enough to the entrance of Ruchbah Squad's base a cutscene will play out. After that, you can head towards the flags to battle a trainer outside before going in, so it's a good idea to make sure your Pokémon are healed up before heading to the base.

How to beat Trainer Harrington outside Team Star's Fairy Crew base in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Instead of a Grunt, you'll battle Trainer Harrington instead. Harrington fights with a Level 48 Morgrem and a Level 49 Hattrem.

Morgrem is a dual Dark and Fairy-type, so you'll need to use a high-levelled Poison, Steel, or Fairy-type to take it out quickly - a Level 57 Clodsire did the trick for us. Harrington's second Pokémon is Hattrem, which is actually a Psychic-type. You should use a Bug, Dark, or Ghost-type to deal with it.

Once you defeat Trainer Harrington, you'll get 2,548 prize money, and gain entry to the Fairy Crew's base.

Before you ring the bell to enter Team Star's Fairy base, however, make sure the first three Pokémon in your team are fully healed, as you'll only be able to use them in the upcoming challenge.

How to complete Star Barrage at Team Star's Fairy Crew base in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To clear Team Star's Fairy base, you need to defeat 30 of their Pokémon within 10 minutes during a 'Star Barrage', then battle the Fairy Crew's leader, Ortega.

You'll be using the Let's Go feature to take on the Star Barrage, so press 'R' to send out your Pokémon when you come across clusters of enemies. You can continue to press 'R' to call out more of your Pokémon, and to move them between areas when you come across more enemies.

During the Fairy Crew's Star Barrage challenge, you'll face the following Pokémon:

Jigglypuff

Tinkatink

Tinkatuff

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Wigglytuff

Mimikyu

Florges

Marill

Azumarill

Grimmsnarl

Morgrem

Impidimp

Although we recommend using Poison, Steel, or Fire-types - as Fairy-types are weak against them - to prepare for the boss fight ahead, pretty much any Pokémon at a high enough Level will be able to defeat 30 of these Pokémon within a few minutes.

Just make sure you're not using Fighting, Dragon, or Dark-types, as they're vulnerable to Fairy moves.

We used a line-up of Clodsire, Tinkaton, and Armarouge - all at Level 56 - and were able to clear the Fairy Crew's Star Barrage challenge in three minutes.

If you notice your Pokémon are low on health during a Star Barrage, you can return to Clive and he'll heal your party for you. If one of them faints, however, you can help it recover HP by using one of the vending machines in the base.

If you find yourself too low-levelled, or have accidentally picked the wrong types for your party, you can press 'Y' to give up for now, and can come back later to try the Star Barrage again whenever you want.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, and how to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge.

How to beat Ortega in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you complete the Star Barrage at the Fairy Crew's base, you'll have to face their leader, Ortega, in a battle.

Ortega will use four Pokémon:

Azumarill - Level 50

Wigglytuff - Level 50

Dachsbun - Level 51

Revavroom (Ruchbah) - Level 50

Azumarill is a dual Water and Fairy-type, so using Electric, Grass, and Poison moves will be your best option here. We used a Level 56 Pawmo who was pretty evenly matched with the Azumarill.

Wigglytuff is a dual Normal and Fairy-type, so ideally,use Poison and Steel moves against it.

Dachsbun's type is just Fairy, so Poison and Steel Pokémon will also work best here. Our Level 56 Clodsire worked well against Dachsbun.

The Ruchbah Revavroom shares the same weaknesses as Fairy, as its type is specific to this Fairy Crew's base. So Poison and Steel-types will be effective in beating Ortega's Ruchbah Starmobile Revavroom. Clodsire is works very well here again, if you have one.

We also recommend bringing lots of Potions and items to cure confusion with you for taking on Ortega, as the Ruchbah Revavroom uses Confusion, and all of Ortega's Pokémon can be surprisingly strong at times.

Once you've defeated Azumarill, Wigglytuff, Dachsbun, and the Ruchbah Starmobile, you'll have successfully beaten Ortega and cleared Team Star's Fairy Crew base.

As well as receiving Ortega's Team Star Badge and progressing with the Starfall Street story, you'll get the following rewards:

TM079 Dazzling Gleam

LP (amount depends on what order you did Team Star's bases in)

New TM recipes and materials

That’s another Team Star Crew base down, so why not take on Giacomo, Mela, Atticus, or Eri next? Or maybe you want to continue with Victory Road or Path of Legends? The world is your Cloyster!