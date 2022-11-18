How to beat Atticus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Team Star Poison Crew's base location

Atticus is the leader of the Navi Squad in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, who are the Poison Crew of the evil Team Star.

To get Atticus' Star Badge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you'll have to clear the Poison Star Barrage inside the base first, then defeat Atticus himself.

To help you earn that badge and progress with the Starfall Street storyline, we've detailed where to find Team Star's Poison Crew base below, along with what Pokémon you have to face outside the base, and how to clear the Star Barrage and beat the Team Star Poison Leader, Atticus.

On this page:

Team Star's Poison Crew base location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find the Team Star Poison Crew's base in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet north of Zapapico in the Tagtree Thicket location. The entrance with the Grunt guarding it is marked by a purple Poison icon on your map.

To quickly find the Poison Base, fly to the Pokémon Center in the northwest of East Province (Area Tree), the center on the border with the Tagtree Thicket area, then follow the main path towards the thicket.

When you get close enough to the entrance of Navi Squad's base a cutscene will play out. After that, you can head towards the flags to battle a trainer outside before going in, so it's a good idea to make sure your Pokémon are healed up before heading to the base.

Trainer Youssef Pokémon outside Team Star's Poison Crew base in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Grunt outside the Star Poison Crew's base in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will run into the base to alert the rest of Team Star you're here, so you'll battle Trainer Youssef instead. Youssef fights with a Level 30 Gulpin and Level 31 Shroodle.

Both Gulpin and Shroodle are Poison-types, so make sure you have a Psychic or Ground-Type in the first slot of your team, as Poison is vulnerable to these moves. If you don't have any good Psychic or Ground Pokémon, then you can use Poison, Rock, or Steel-types, but they won't be as effective.

We used the Charcadet evolution Armarouge at Level 47 - who is a dual Fire and Psychic-type - to beat their Gulpin and Shroodle quickly. Armarouge is only available in Pokémon Scarlet, however, so those playing Violet should select another strong Psychic or Ground-type.

Once you defeat Trainer Youssef, you'll get 1,612 prize money, and gain entry to the Poison Crew's base.

Before you ring the bell to enter Team Star's Poison base, however, make sure the first three Pokémon in your team are fully healed, as you'll only be able to use them in the upcoming challenge.

How to complete Star Barrage at Team Star's Poison Crew base in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To clear Team Star's Poison base, you need to defeat 30 of their Pokémon within 10 minutes during a 'Star Barrage', then battle the Poison Crew's leader, Atticus.

You'll be using the Let's Go feature to take on the Star Barrage, so press 'R' to send out your Pokémon when you come across clusters of enemies. You can continue to press 'R' to call out more of your Pokémon, and to move them between areas when you come across more enemies.

During the Poison Crew's Star Barrage challenge, you'll face the following Pokémon:

Foongus

Amoonguss

Gulpin

Swalot

Varoom

Venonat

Grafaiai

Shroodle

Paldean Wooper

Clodsire

Grimer

Seviper

Gastly

Although we recommend using Psychic, or Ground-types - as Poison-types are weak against them - to prepare for the boss fight ahead, pretty much any Pokémon at a high enough Level will be able to defeat 30 of these Pokémon within a few minutes.

Just make sure you're not using Grass or Fairy-types, as they're vulnerable to Poison moves.

We used a line-up of Armarouge, Clodsire, and Pawmo - all at Level 48 - and were able to clear the Poison Crew's Star Barrage challenge in under three minutes.

If you notice your Pokémon are low on health during a Star Barrage, you can return to Clive and he'll heal your party for you. If one of them faints, however, you can help it recover HP by using one of the vending machines in the base.

If you find yourself too low-levelled, or have accidentally picked the wrong types for your party, you can press 'Y' to give up for now, and can come back later to try the Star Barrage again whenever you want.

How to beat Atticus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you complete the Star Barrage at the Poison Crew's base, you'll have to face their leader, Atticus, in a battle.

Atticus will use four Pokémon:

Skuntank - Level 32

Revavroom - Level 32

Muk - Level 32

Revavroom (Navi Starmobile) - Level 32

Skuntank is a dual Poison and Dark-type, so you can't use Psychic moves on it. However, Ground is resistant to Poison and Super Effective against it too, so we suggest using a Ground-type on Skunktank, like Clodsire, Paldean Wooper's evolution.

Revavroom is a dual Poison and Steel-type, so sticking with a Ground Pokémon is still Super Effective against it. Just be careful if using Clodsire, as Revavroom's Bulldoze will be Super Effective, as Clodsire is both a Ground and Poison-type. Fire-types could work against Revavroom too.

Muk's type is just Poison, so Ground and Psychic Pokémon will work best against it. Just keep in mind that Muk can also use Ground moves, so if you have a dual Poison-type, they'll be vulnerable here as well.

The second Revavroom is the Navi Starmobile variant, so shares the same weaknesses as Poison, as its type is specific to this Poison Crew's base. So Psychic and Ground-types will be effective in beating Atticus's Navi Starmobile Revavroom. Armarouge is a good pick, as it's also resistant to the Navi Starmobile's Spin Out attack.

We also recommend bringing lots of Potions and Antidotes with you for taking on Atticus, as you're probably going to be Poisoned at least a couple of times.

Once you've defeated Skuntank, Revavroom, Muk, and the Navi Starmobile, you'll have successfully beaten Atticus and cleared Team Star's Poison Crew base.

As well as receiving Atticus's Team Star Badge and progressing with the Starfall Street story, you'll get the following rewards:

TM102 Gunk Shot

LP (amount depends on what order you did Team Star's bases in)

New TM recipes and materials

That’s another Team Star Crew base down, so why not take on Giacomo, Mela, Ortega, or Eri next? Or maybe you want to continue with Victory Road or Path of Legends? The world is your Cloyster!