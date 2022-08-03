Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Paldean Pokémon Form list, including Paldean Wooper

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduces Paldean Pokémon Form into the Pokémon universe. These redesigned classic Pokémon will appear alongside the new Gen 9 Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

First revealed during the Pokémon Presents livestream in August 2022, with their new types and movesets, Paldean Form Pokémon help you create a team that uses the new options that Gen 9 offers, while also celebrating the previous Pokémon generations.

We've included everything we know about the new Paldea Pokémon Forms below so far, and will continue to update the page as new information is revealed for Scarlet and Violet.

What are Paldean Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Paldean Pokémon are regional variants of Pokémon from previous generations that can only be found in the Paldea region. Paldean Wooper. Regional variant Pokémon made their first appearance in Pokémon Sun and Moon, with the Alola Form Pokémon. This was a collection of 18 Pokémon from the original 151 whose designs had been changed to suit the new Hawaii inspired Alola region. Each regional variant Pokémon has both a different type and appearance from its original version. Alolan Vulpix, for example, has white fur instead of red, because it's an ice type Pokémon, rather than a fire type. These changes can be inspired by the history of the real world location the in-game region is based upon or the animals found there. Each Paldean Pokémon have their own lore reasons for their change in appearance and type. Paldean Wooper, for example, lived underwater in the Paldea region during 'ancient times'. After losing in a struggle for territory, they began living in bogs on land, so to keep from drying out, they began to cover their bodies with a poisonous film - hence their brown appearance, not Wooper's traditional blue hues. It's not been stated officially so far, but if it's anything like the previous Galarian Forms found in Gen 8, there might be Paldean Pokémon exclusive to whichever version of the game, Scarlet or Violet, you decide to buy. What we do know is that you can actually get Pokemon you can't find in your own game by playing co-op in somebody else's game state. A first for the mainline Pokémon games! Team up with a friend to fill your Pokédex!

Confirmed Paldean Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so far Below you'll find a list of all the Paldean Pokémon that will appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For now, we'll list them alphabetically when new Paldea Pokémon are revealed, and we'll also add the new Gen 9 evolutions of these Paldea variant Pokémon when we know for sure what they are. No. Paldean Pokémon Type Unknown Wooper Poison / Ground

