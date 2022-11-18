How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet, including Auspicious Armor location

Armarouge is a new dual Fire and Psychic-type who debuted in the Pladea region of Gen 9 that is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, with Pokémon Violet getting Ceruledge instead.

To evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet, you need to complete a special collection challenge first.

Below, we’ve detailed exactly how to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge, along with where to find Charcadet in the first place.

On this page:

7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW.

Where to find Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet

While the Pokédex entry says it can be found in 'many parts of Paldea', Charcadet is actually a very rare find.

You might be able to locate it somewhere else, but the earliest we were able to find Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet was in the West Province (Area One) location, just north of Cortondo.

Follow the main path northwest from Cortondo and you’ll see its black-and-red icon pop up on your mini-map when you get close enough to a Charcadet.

The exact location might differ for you, but we found a Charcadet in a dead end corner near the river running through the middle of West Province (Area One).

So if you’re struggling to spot one even though you can see it on the mini-map, you might want to search for Charcadet around this area.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends and when you're ready, The Way Home and the final boss. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter and learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with Gimmighoul, Ditto, Bellibolt, Pawmot, Scovillain, Frigibax, Sinistea, Brambleghast, Farigiraf, Dudunsparce, Lycanrock forms, Armarouge and Ceruledge.

How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet and Auspicious Armor location

To evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet, you need to collect 10 Bronzor Fragments then take them to the town of Zapapico to trade for an 'auspicious curio'.

Once you have 10 Bronzor Fragments - our Bronzor locations can help if you need to find them first - take them to the man wearing a pink shirt by a fountain in Zapapico, who will then give you the curio, which is actually a set of 'Auspicious Armor'.

Once you have the Auspicious Armor, go to the 'Others' tab in your inventory and use it on Charcadet, who will then evolve into Armarouge.

You have to use the Auspicious Armor item on Charcadet to get Armarouge.

Remember, as Armarouge is a Scarlet-exclusive Pokémon, you can’t get it in Pokémon Violet, but you can evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge instead.