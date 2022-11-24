Where to find Bronzor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bronzor is a returning Steel and Psychic type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

It appears in both games, though will be of particular interest for those playing Scarlet, as it's required you find Bronzor Fragments to help evolve Charcadet into Armarouge.

This page explains how to find Bronzor locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet whether you're after those Fragments, or simply want to fill out your Pokédex.

Where to find Bronzor locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Bronzor spawning among ruins. Here is a map of Broznor locations to help narrow this down:

As shown, this is mostly in the southern half of the map. If you are after easy to find, low level Bronzors, then we recommended the ruins north-east of Cortondo - the town where you'll find the bug gym.

To get there, make sure you go clockwise round the mountain, then up the slope. You'll also find some Tinkatink (a new Gen 9 Pokémon) spawns here too, if you fancy a strong Steel Fairy type with two evolutions to grow into.

How to get Bronzor Fragments in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have found Bronzor locations, getting Bronzor Fragments is simple - just defeat them in battle.

You can either fight manually in the wild, or use the 'Let's Go' feature to auto battle them.

Again, we recommend the ruins north-west of Cortondo, where they will be around Level 10 - and easy to take down as a result. If you are struggling, then using fire type moves is recommended.

If you have Scarlet and are here to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge, then 10 Bronzor Fragments is all you need.

Best of luck with your Bronzor hunt!