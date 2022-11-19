Auto Battle is a mechanic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that lets you explore while your Pokémon do all the work.

The 'Let's Go' feature that lets you Auto Battle and walk with your Pokémon is also required to evolve certain Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, including Pawmi's evolution, Pawmo.

We've explained how to Auto Battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below so you can complete your Paldean Pokédex, defeat Team Star bases, and waste less time while exploring.

How to Auto Battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you reach the first Pokémon Center by Los Platos and meet Nemona again as part of the First Day of School quest, she'll teach you about the 'Let's Go' feature.

'Let's Go' allows you to press 'R' to send out your Pokémon to Auto Battle in Scarlet and Violet. This will always send the first member of your party out, so make sure you've switched the Pokémon you want to Auto Battle with to the top of your team.

These Auto Battles use the type and strength to determine a fight's outcome. So if you're rocking up to an area with Level 50 enemies and send your Level 10 Quaxly out to Auto Battle, it's going to lose HP almost as soon as its fabulous quiff leaves the Poké Ball - even if it has a type advantage.

If you're Auto Battling in Scarlet and Violet to level-up a specific Pokémon, then we recommend doing it in an area where your Pokémon is of the same level, or higher, than the wild Pokémon. Having a type advantage is also great for winning Auto Battles quicker, as long as you're not underleveled.

Poor Fletching.

You'll also need to Auto Battle during the Star Barrage challenge at each Team Star base. You'll actually have to Auto Battle with the first three Pokémon in your party at each base.

How to evolve Pokémon using Auto Battle in Scarlet and Violet

Although the tutorials only mention Auto Battling and picking up items as part of its 'Let Go' description, you can actually use the mechanic to walk with your buddies too.

Walking with your Pokémon not only looks adorable, but is needed to evolve some of them, like Pawmi's evolution, Pawmo.

To walk with your Pokémon and evolve them using Auto Battle in Scarlet and Violet, press 'R' to send out the first party member of your team, then walk very slowly alongside them. Try to do this in an area away from large clusters of enemies, sticking to the main paths.

Walking Pawmi with Auto Battle.

We haven't been able to see anywhere that tracks the number of footsteps taken by you or your Pokémon, so if you need to walk a certain number of steps to evolve a Pokémon, you're going to have to count them yourself. We suggest walking more than you actually need, just to make sure.

Once you've reached the required number of steps by walking with that Pokémon, it will evolve the next time it levels up. You can do this by battling with it, or giving it a Rare Candy.

