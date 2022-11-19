How to beat Nemona in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Nemona is your rival and you’ll regularly battle her throughout the Victory Road storyline of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Nemona is a talented trainer when it comes to Pokémon battle, but, don’t worry, she will go easy on you. For a while. Due to this, you can expect her to change and train her team, along with Terastallizing her Pokémon.

Below you’ll learn how to defeat Nemona when she challenges you to a battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

On this page:

First Nemona battle strategy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Your first battle with Nemona will occur shortly after choosing your starter Pokémon during the opening chapter of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - The First Day of School. Nemona will ask you to battle her on the beach behind her house and her team is the following: Pokémon Level Type Weaknesses Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly 5 Grass

Fire

Water Bug, Fire, Flying, Poison and Ice

Ground, Rock and Water

Grass and Electric For defeating Nemona, you’ll earn 500 prize money. This is a very easy battle win, because Nemona only has one Pokémon and will have selected the starter which is weak to yours. She will have the Water-type Quaxly, for example, if you choose the Grass-type Sprigatto.

Second Nemona battle strategy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Your second battle with Nemona occurs when you reach the Mesagoza gates during The First Day of School - the opening chapter of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Nemona will now have two Pokémon in her team: Pokémon Level Type Weaknesses Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly 8 Grass

Fire

Water Bug, Fire, Flying, Poison and Ice

Ground, Rock and Water

Grass and Electric Pawmi 9 Electric

Terra Type: Electric Ground You will earn 530 prize money for defeating Nemona. We recommend starting this battle with your starter Pokémon, because by now it should know a move which will be super effective against Nemona’s first Pokémon. Remember - her starter Pokémon will always be weak to yours, so, if it’s still in your party, make sure you use it against this Pokémon. Nemona will Terastallize this Pokémon, increasing the power of its Electric-type moves, but, sadly, you don’t have the ability to do so yourself yet. For Pawmi, you can catch a Poison and Ground-type Paldean Wooper at the pond which lies between the Poco Path Lighthouse and Los Platos. If this Paldea Wooper knows Mud Shot, then you’ll make short work of Pawmi. If you don’t have a Paldean Wooper, you can use your most powerful Pokémon as long as it’s not a Water or Flying-type Pokémon - sorry Quaxly! Paldea Wooper locations.

Third Nemona battle strategy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Before you can battle Nemona for a third time, you must first defeat two Gym Leaders. She will then appear the next time you enter any Gym and challenge you to battle. For this fight, Nemona will have the following team: Pokémon Level Type Weaknesses Rockruff 21 Rock Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water Pawmi 21 Electric Ground Floragato

Crocalor

Quaxwell 22 Grass - Terra Type: Grass

Fire - Terra Type: Fire

Water - Terra Type: Water Bug, Fire, Flying, Poison and Ice - Terra Type: Same

Ground, Rock and Water - Terra Type: Same

Grass and Electric - Terra Type: Same You will earn 1,320 and 3 Full Heals for defeating Nemona. Nemona will begin the battle with Rockruff, which is weak to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water-type Pokémon. If you choose Sprigatito or Quaxly as your starter Pokémon, you’ll be able to easily defeat Rockruff using them. If you didn’t, however, then you can still use a strong Water or Grass Pokémon, such as Gyarados or Dolliv - the evolved form of Smoliv. For Pawmi, you can once again use a Ground-type Pokémon. If you’ve been training a Paldea Wooper, it will have most likely evolved into a Clodsire by now, which will work wonderfully. If this isn’t the case, then another Ground-type like Dugtrio is a good choice. Finally, Nemona will use, and Terastallize her starter Pokémon, which has now reached its second evolution. We recommend you copy both of these actions, because, as always, her starter is weak to yours. If you’ve decided to abandon your starter Pokémon, however, use a Pokémon which is aligned with the weaknesses listed above.

Fourth Nemona battle strategy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nemona’s next challenge will come immediately after you’ve earned your fourth Gym Badge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For this fight, Nemona will have the following team: Pokémon Level Type Weaknesses Lycanroc 36 Rock Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water Goomy 36 Dragon Dragon, Fairy and Ice Pawmo 36 Electric / Fighting Fairy, Ground and Psychic Meowscarada

Skeledirge

Quaquaval 37 Grass / Dark - Terra Type: Grass

Fire / Ghost - Terra Type: Fire

Water / Fighting - Terra Type: Water Bug, Fairy Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison - Terra Type: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison

Dark Ghost, Ground, Rock and Water - Terra Type: Ground, Rock and Water

Bug, Electric, Fairy Fighting and Grass - Terra Type: Electric and Grass None You will earn 4,440 prize money and x5 TM0171 Tera Blast for defeating Nemona this time. Nemona’s Rockruff is now a Lycanroc, but it still has the same weaknesses. This means it can be easily defeated by any Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water-type Pokémon. Once again, we recommend using your starter Pokémon if you choose Quaxly or Sprigatito and, if not, a Pokémon which exploits these weaknesses. Nemona has also added a Goomy to her team, which is weak to Dragon, Fairy and Ice-types. We recommend using a Fairy-type Pokémon, because it also has an advantage over Nemona’s next Pokémon. Tinkatink, and its evolutions, are good choices there since they’re Fairy and Steel-type Pokémon, with Tinkatink being found in a couple of locations across Paldea. If you’d prefer an Ice or Dragon-type, then we recommend visiting the northern regions of Paldea; you can find Dratinis swimming in Casseroya Lake and a range of Ice-type on Glaseado Mountain. Tinkatink and Tinkatuff locations. Another evolved Pokémon is up next in the form of Pawmo. It’s weak to Fairy, Ground and Psychic-type Pokémon, which means the Ground-type Pokémon may have previously used for Pawmi is still a good choice. A Fairy-type, like Tinkatink or its evolutions, will also be super effective against Pawmo. Nemona will, once again, end the battle by using, and Terastallizing, her starter Pokémon, which is still in its second evolution. As always, we recommend using your own starter Pokémon, because, say it with me, her starter Pokémon is weak to yours. Just remember to Terastallize your Pokémon to increase the power of its moves!

Fifth Nemona battle strategy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet To battle Nemona for the fifth time, you first need to collect six Gym Badges. She will then appear at the next Gym you enter and you will have to defeat her before challenging the Gym Leader. For this battle Nemona’s team consists of: Pokémon Level Type Weaknesses Lycanroc 42 Rock Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water Sliggoo 42 Dragon Dragon, Fairy and Ice Pawmot 42 Electric / Fighting Fairy, Ground and Psychic Meowscarada

Skeledirge

Quaquaval 43 Grass / Dark - Terra Type: Grass

Fire / Ghost - Terra Type: Fire

Water / Fighting - Terra Type: Water Bug, Fairy Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison - Terra Type: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison

Dark Ghost, Ground, Rock and Water - Terra Type: Ground, Rock and Water

Bug, Electric, Fairy Fighting and Grass - Terra Type: Electric and Grass You will earn 7,740 prize money and x3 Max Potion for defeating Nemona. The only changes to Nemona’s team this time is that both Goomy and her starter have evolved. For this reason, we recommend sending out the same Pokémon you used in the previous battle - if they’re still in your team, of course! If you have changed your team, make sure your choices align with the weaknesses listed above. Nemoan’s starter Pokémon has now reached its third and final evolution. She will once again send it out last and will Terastallize it, so, for the fifth time, we recommend using your starter Pokémon and Terastallizing it. With the increased power Terastallizing brings, you’ll easily defeat her final Pokémon. If you’re not using your starter Pokémon, keep in mind that Nemona’s starter Pokémon will now be a dual type. For this reason the Pokémon you’ve been using previously may no longer have an advantage over hers, so you may need to make some changes to your team lineup.