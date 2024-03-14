Pokémon Scarlet and Violet hide a Pokémon Legends Z-A tease

Pokémon fans have found a small tease for upcoming Legends game Z-A in Scarlet and Violet.

As picked up by reddit user KyleLaverre, there are signs in Scarlet and Violet that use the same cryptic lettering seen written in the Pokémon Legends: Z-A announcement trailer. Meanwhile, a character in this area will explain that the five buildings by this sign are all "owned by a real estate firm called Paldea Realty".

Fans believe the Paldea Realty group could therefore be the same company undertaking the urban redevelopment plan for Lumiose City, as teased in Z-A's announcement trailer (which you can see below).

If you want to find this little teaser for yourself, this sign can be found in Levincia in Eastern Paldea, on the foot of one of the tall buildings there.

It is a small, but rather charming little Easter egg for Pokémon fans as they wait for the next game in the series.

As for that next game, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is all taking place in Lumiose City in the Kalos region. This is the same region which we first explored in Pokémon X and Y over 10 years ago, back in 2013.

The debut trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A shows old architectural sketches morphing into a futuristic world of glowing wireframe buildings and holographic Pokémon, which all gamble around the Tron-like setting alongside humans.

We still don't have an exact release date for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but it is expected to arrive some time in 2025.