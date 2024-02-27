Pokémon Legends Z-A announced, goes futuristic in 2025

The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon Legends: Z-A, a new Nintendo Switch (and Switch 2?) game to launch in 2025.

The announcement was made at the end of today's Pokémon Presents stream, in celebration of Pokémon Day 2024.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A looks to be a follow-up to 2022's Pokémon Legends: Arceus but set in a futuristic version of Kalos from Pokémon X and Y - the opposite of Arceus, which transported players to a historical version of Sinnoh. A trailer showed a futuristic version of Lumiose City from Pokémon X and Y, which looked a bit like the Grid in Tron.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A releases simultaneously worldwide in 2025!​ Announcement trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

The trailer also reveals an urban redevelopment plan for Lumiose City, which aims to create "a vision of beautiful coexistence between people and Pokémon". Mega Evolutions look to be back, which were introduced in Pokémon X/Y with Gen 6.

Concrete details on the game are sparse still, though it's slated for a release "simultaneously worldwide" in 2025, presumably both on Switch and its still unofficially-confirmed successor. That'd put the release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A to at least March 2025, based on recent reports.

Are you excited for another instalment in the Pokémon Legends series?