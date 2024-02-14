Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon Center pop-up store returns to London in April

Buyer Bewear.

A photo showing shelves lined with Pokémon merchandise at a Pokémon Center.
Image credit: Eurogamer
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on
2 comments

The Pokémon Company is bringing its hugely popular Pokémon Center pop-up store back to London for four days this April, with promise of more exclusive Pokémon merchandise.

The Pokémon Center's return to the UK coincides with this year's Pokémon Europe International Championships, which take place at ExCeL London from 4th to 7th April. The store will be open at the venue from 10am to 8pm every day except Sunday, when it's set to close at 4pm.

Previous Pokémon Center pop-ups in the UK have attracted huge crowds, and The Pokémon Company is clearly expecting similar attention this time around. It notes that while entry to the store is open to the general public and won't require a competitor or spectator badge, reservations are mandatory - even for badged attendees. More information on the reservation process is set to be shared "closer to the event".

Cover image for YouTube video11 Things You Need To Know About Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - NEW POKEMON SCARLET & VIOLET GAMEPLAY
11 things you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Once through the doors, Pokémon Center visitors can purchase "International Championships-exclusive products" and a "curated selection of products from Pokémon Center UK", with a "sneak peek" due to hit official Pokémon social media channels in the "next few weeks".

Pokémon Center UK exclusives in previous years have included a Beefeater Pikachu and Roserade in 2022, and a besuited and bowler-hatted Pikachu in 2019. The latter proved so popular The Pokémon Company was forced to limit store opening hours and purchases - and it's warned that purchases "may" also be limited for its 2024 ExCeL London event, to "make products available to as many customers as possible".

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Go

Android, iOS

Related topics
Action Adventure Android Anime Free-to-play Game Freak iOS Kids & Family Niantic Nintendo Nintendo Switch
See 6 more Open World RPG Simulation Strategy Strategy: Turn-Based Strategy The Pokemon Company
About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments