Pokémon Center pop-up store returns to London in April

The Pokémon Company is bringing its hugely popular Pokémon Center pop-up store back to London for four days this April, with promise of more exclusive Pokémon merchandise.

The Pokémon Center's return to the UK coincides with this year's Pokémon Europe International Championships, which take place at ExCeL London from 4th to 7th April. The store will be open at the venue from 10am to 8pm every day except Sunday, when it's set to close at 4pm.

Previous Pokémon Center pop-ups in the UK have attracted huge crowds, and The Pokémon Company is clearly expecting similar attention this time around. It notes that while entry to the store is open to the general public and won't require a competitor or spectator badge, reservations are mandatory - even for badged attendees. More information on the reservation process is set to be shared "closer to the event".

Once through the doors, Pokémon Center visitors can purchase "International Championships-exclusive products" and a "curated selection of products from Pokémon Center UK", with a "sneak peek" due to hit official Pokémon social media channels in the "next few weeks".

Pokémon Center UK exclusives in previous years have included a Beefeater Pikachu and Roserade in 2022, and a besuited and bowler-hatted Pikachu in 2019. The latter proved so popular The Pokémon Company was forced to limit store opening hours and purchases - and it's warned that purchases "may" also be limited for its 2024 ExCeL London event, to "make products available to as many customers as possible".