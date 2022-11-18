Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Cortondo Gym, including how to beat Bug Gym Leader Kathy and the Olive Roll

Kathy, the bug-type Gym Leader of Cortondo, will most likely be the first Gym Leader you face in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Though, before you battle her in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you must collect the Olive Roll challenge - also known as the Cortondo Gym Test!

Below we cover how to complete the Olive Roll challenge and how to beat Bug Gym Leader Kathy, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.

How to reach Cortondo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The easiest way to reach Cortondo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to leave Mesagoza by its west gate and follow the road until you reach the town. It can also be reached by heading directly north-west from Cabo Poco - though you will have a lot of terrain to cover - or by taking the south-west road out of Cascarrafa, following it until you reach the West Province (Area One) - Central Pokémon Center and, from there, heading south-east. If you’re getting lost, set Cortondo as the destination on your map to ensure it appears as a waypoint on your mini-map. Once you’re there, you’ll find the Gym in the middle of the town’s only street.