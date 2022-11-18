Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Cortondo Gym, including how to beat Bug Gym Leader Kathy and the Olive Roll

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Cortondo Gym, including how to beat Bug Gym Leader Kathy and the Olive RollHow to defeat the bug loving Cortondo Gym Leader.
Kathy, the bug-type Gym Leader of Cortondo, will most likely be the first Gym Leader you face in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Though, before you battle her in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you must collect the Olive Roll challenge - also known as the Cortondo Gym Test!
Below we cover how to complete the Olive Roll challenge and how to beat Bug Gym Leader Kathy, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.
How to reach Cortondo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The easiest way to reach Cortondo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to leave Mesagoza by its west gate and follow the road until you reach the town.
It can also be reached by heading directly north-west from Cabo Poco - though you will have a lot of terrain to cover - or by taking the south-west road out of Cascarrafa, following it until you reach the West Province (Area One) - Central Pokémon Center and, from there, heading south-east.
If you’re getting lost, set Cortondo as the destination on your map to ensure it appears as a waypoint on your mini-map. Once you’re there, you’ll find the Gym in the middle of the town’s only street.
How to complete the Olive Roll challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The first step in defeating Gym Leader Kathy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to complete the Cortondo Gym Test, which is the Olive Roll challenge.
To partake in this test, you must first visit the Cortonder Gym and talk to the staffer. Leave the gym after doing so and head north-west - following the main road left and then heading up after passing the sandwich shop - until you reach the Olive Roll maze.
For the test itself, you simply need to push the giant olive around the maze until you reach the big basket at the end. The olive is moved by walking into it, but it’s very bouncy so it might not always go in the direction you intend.
This Gym Test doesn’t have a time limit and you can make it easier by unlocking two shortcuts, but you’ll have to defeat a Gym Trainer first.
The first trainer you’ll encounter is Gym Trainer Esmeralda. You’ll receive 1,820 prize money for defeating her and her team is the following:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Kricketune
|13
|Bug
|Fire, Flying and Rock
The second is Gym Trainer Antonio; you’ll earn 1,820 prize money for defeating him and his team is the following:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Venonat
|13
|Bug / Poison
|Fire, Flying, Rock and Psychic
Once you’ve completed the Olive Roll, return to the Gym, taking the time to ready yourself for the oncoming battle, and challenge Gym Leader Kathy.
How to beat Bug Gym Leader Kathy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Kathy - the Cortondo Gym Leader - loves bug-type Pokémon and her team reflects that.
Bug-type Pokémon are weak to Fire, Flying and Rock-type Pokémon.
This means you’ll easily defeat Kathy if you picked Fuecoco as your starter Pokémon. If you didn’t, then it’s worth catching a Fletching - this fire and flying-type Pokémon can be easily found in the lands north and north-east of Cortondo in locations like the Grand Olive Orchard.
Remember, like all Gym Leaders, she will Terastallize her last Pokémon, so, even though it’s not a bug-type at first, it will become one.
Kathy’s Pokémon team is:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Nymble
|14
|Bug
|Fire, Flying and Rock
|Tarountula
|14
|Bug
|Fire, Flying and Rock
|Teddiursa
|15
|Normal
Terra Type: Bug
|Fighting
Terra Type: Fire, Flying and Rock
For defeating Kathy, you’ll receive 2,700 prize money, TM021 Pounce and a Gym Badge - the level limit increase for having Pokémon listen to you and making them easier to catch will depend on where you are in the Victory Road storyline.
Depending on where you are in the Victory Road storyline, you may have a battle with Nemona after defeating Kathy.
Who will you face next on Victory Road? Will it be Brassius, Kofu, Iono, Larry, Ryme, Tulip or Grusha? Or maybe you’re ready to battle the Elite Four!