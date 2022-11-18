Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Cascarrafa Gym, including how to beat Water Gym Leader Kofu and reach Port Marinada

You have to battle Kofu, the Water-type Gym Leader of Cascarrafa, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Before you battle him in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Cascarrafa Gym Test by travelling to Port Marinada to return Kofu's wallet to him.

Below, we cover how to reach Cascarrafa and how to beat Water Gym Leader Kofu, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.

How to reach Cascarrafa in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet If you've not unlocked any Pokémon Centers near the town yet, the easiest way to reach Cascarrafa in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to travel the path north of Cortondo, past the river through West Province (Area One). It's best to fly to a Pokémon Center here if you can. If you head towards the Team Star Dark Crew's base, you'll only have to go north a little from here to reach the water-themed town of Cascarrafa. If you’re getting lost, remember to set Cascarrafa as the destination on your map to ensure it appears as a waypoint on your mini-map. Once you’re there, you’ll find the Gym in the southern part of the town, but must take a lift up to its location.