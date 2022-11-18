Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Cascarrafa Gym, including how to beat Water Gym Leader Kofu and reach Port Marinada

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Cascarrafa Gym, including how to beat Water Gym Leader Kofu and reach Port MarinadaHow to defeat the Cascarrafa Water Gym Leader.
You have to battle Kofu, the Water-type Gym Leader of Cascarrafa, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Before you battle him in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Cascarrafa Gym Test by travelling to Port Marinada to return Kofu's wallet to him.
Below, we cover how to reach Cascarrafa and how to beat Water Gym Leader Kofu, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.
On this page:
If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.
How to reach Cascarrafa in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
If you've not unlocked any Pokémon Centers near the town yet, the easiest way to reach Cascarrafa in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to travel the path north of Cortondo, past the river through West Province (Area One). It's best to fly to a Pokémon Center here if you can.
If you head towards the Team Star Dark Crew's base, you'll only have to go north a little from here to reach the water-themed town of Cascarrafa.
If you’re getting lost, remember to set Cascarrafa as the destination on your map to ensure it appears as a waypoint on your mini-map. Once you’re there, you’ll find the Gym in the southern part of the town, but must take a lift up to its location.
How to reach Port Marinada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for Cascarrafa Gym challenge
The Cascarrafa Gym challenge tasks you with returning Kofu's wallet to him by reaching the town of Port Marinada.
To get to Port Marinada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you have to go through the Asado Desert first. The easiest way across the desert is to leave from the northern entrance of Cascarrafa, then head north-west through the sand until you reach the exit on the other side.
We recommend setting it as your destination, so you can navigate to it easily. You can of, course, go do something else and visit the port at another time if you wish.
When you get close enough to the port, you'll actually see Kofu. He won’t wait to talk to you, but will instead run off to the market, so keep heading towards Port Marinada to continue with this Water Gym challenge.
Kofu is located inside the main market on the western side of the port. When you to speak to him, however, Gym Trainer Hugo will stop you and initiate a battle.
Here's how to beat Trainer Hugo:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Floatzel
|28
|Water
|Electric and Grass
|Clauncher
|28
|Water
|Electric and Grass
You'll get 3,920 prize money for defeating Hugo, and can now give Kofu his wallet back. He'll then ask you to bid on some seaweed for him and gives you 50,000 prize money. We had to bid the whole 50,000 to win it, but if you manage to do it in less, you get to keep what remains of his money.
With Kofu's wallet returned and the auction over, you have to return to Cascarrafa to take on Kofu at the Water Gym!
Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, and how to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge.
How to beat Water Gym Leader Kofu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Kofu - the Cascarrafa Gym Leader - loves Water-type Pokémon, and his team reflects that.
Water-type Pokémon are weak to Grass and Electric-type Pokémon.
This means you’ll easily defeat Kofu if you picked Sprigatito as your starter Pokémon. If you didn’t, then it’s worth catching a Pawmi - this Electric-type Pokémon can be found near the beginning of the game, in southern Paldea.
Remember, like all Gym Leaders, Kofu will Terastallize his last Pokémon, so, even though it’s not a Water-type at first, it will become one.
Kofu’s Pokémon team is:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Veluza
|29
|Water / Psychic
|Bug, Dark, Electric, Grass and Ghost
|Wugtrio
|29
|Water
|Electric and Grass
|Crabominable
|30
|Fighting / Ice
Terra Type: Water
|Fairy, Flying, Fighting, Fire, Psychic and Steel
Terra Type: Electric and Grass
For defeating Kofu, you’ll receive 5,400 prize money, TM022 Chilling Water and a Gym Badge - the level limit increase for having Pokémon listen to you and making them easier to catch will depend on where you are in the Victory Road storyline.
Also depending on where you are in Victory Road, you may have a battle with Nemona after beating Kofu.
Who will you face next on Victory Road? Will it be Kathy, Brassius, Iono, Larry, Ryme, Tulip or Grusha? Or maybe you’re ready to battle the Elite Four! If you want to take a break from Gyms, there's always the Path of Legends and Starfall Street stories to tackle as well.