Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Montenevera Gym, including how to beat Ghost Gym Leader Ryme and double battles

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Montenevera Gym, including how to beat Ghost Gym Leader Ryme and double battlesHow to defeat the Montenevera Ghost Gym Leader.
You have to battle Ryme, the Ghost-type Gym Leader of Montenevera, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Before you battle her in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Montenevera Gym Test by winning three double battles in a row.
Below, we cover how to beat the double battle trainers and how to beat Ghost Gym Leader Ryme, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.
How to reach Montenevera in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
If you've not unlocked any Pokémon Centers near the town yet, the easiest way to reach Montenevera in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to travel the path northeast of Medali, following the trail up the snowy mountain.
We recommend setting the Pokémon Centers as your destinations from the map on your way, which makes the right path up the mountain appear clearer. Once you've reached Montenevera, you’ll find the Gym up the main steps on the eastern side of the town.
How to beat double battle trainers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for Montenevera Gym test
The Montenevera Gym test tasks you with taking to the stage and winning three double battles in a row. This means you and your opponents will be using the first two Pokémon in your party to begin with, so choose wisely!
To help you out during the continuous battles, your Pokemon will be healed in-between each match-up, and you'll receive attack, special attack, and speed boosts from the cheering crowd.
First up is Trainer Tas, so here's how to beat him during the double battle:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Shuppet
|40
|Ghost
|Dark and Ghost
|Greavard
|40
|Ghost
|Dark and Ghost
You'll get 5,600 prize money for defeating Tas, and can now move on to the next fight.
It's Trainer Lani next, and here's how to beat her:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Haunter
|40
|Ghost
|Dark and Ghost
|Misdreavus
|40
|Ghost
|Dark and Ghost
You'll get 5,600 prize money for defeating Lani, and can move on to the final battle.
The last double battle is against MC Sledge himself, and here's how to beat him:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Sableye
|40
|Dark / Ghost
|Fairy
|Drifblim
|40
|Ghost / Flying
|Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice and Rock
You'll get another 5,600 prize money, and can now return to the staffer at the Gym to start your battle with Ryme, so make sure you heal all your Pokémon again.
How to beat Ghost Gym Leader Ryme in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Ryme - the Montenevera Gym Leader - loves Ghost-type Pokémon, and her team reflects that.
Ghost-type Pokémon are weak to Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon.
Dark-type Pokémon will do best here, as they aren't vulnerable to Ryme's Ghost moves. If you picked Sprigatito as your starter, we recommend using it here, as it is a dual Grass and Dark-type. Kingambit, Lokix, and Maschiff (and evolution Mabosstif) are also great against Ryme. If you don't have any of these, then just make sure you're bringing at least two strong Pokémon with Dark or Ghost-type moves.
The battle against Ryme will be a little different than other Gym leaders, as it continues with the double Pokémon fights. So there will always be two of Ryme's Pokémon on the stage until you get down to her last one.
Ryme will still Terastallize her last Pokémon like normal, so, even though it’s not a Ghost-type at first, it will become one. So, you'll have to battle this Terastallized Toxtricity at the same time as Houndstone.
Ryme’s full Pokémon team is:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Mimikyu
|41
|Ghost / Fairy
|Bug, Dark, Electric, Grass and Ghost
|Banette
|41
|Ghost
|Electric and Grass
|Houndstone
|41
|Ghost
|Electric and Grass
|Toxtricity
|42
|Electric / Poison
Terra Type: Ghost
|Ground and Psychic
Terra Type: Dark and Ghost
For defeating Ryme, you’ll receive 7,560 prize money, TM114 Shadow Ball and a Gym Badge - the level limit increase for having Pokémon listen to you and making them easier to catch will depend on where you are in the Victory Road storyline.
Also depending on where you are in Victory Road, you may have a battle with Nemona after beating Ryme.
Who will you face next on Victory Road? Will it be Katy, Brassius, Kofu, Iono, Larry, Tulip or Grusha? Or maybe you’re ready to battle the Elite Four and the Top Champion! If you want to take a break from Gyms, there's always the Path of Legends and Starfall Street stories to tackle as well.