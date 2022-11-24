Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Montenevera Gym, including how to beat Ghost Gym Leader Ryme and double battles

How to defeat the Montenevera Ghost Gym Leader.
Guide by Jessica Orr Guides Writer
You have to battle Ryme, the Ghost-type Gym Leader of Montenevera, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Before you battle her in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Montenevera Gym Test by winning three double battles in a row.

Below, we cover how to beat the double battle trainers and how to beat Ghost Gym Leader Ryme, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

How to reach Montenevera in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you've not unlocked any Pokémon Centers near the town yet, the easiest way to reach Montenevera in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to travel the path northeast of Medali, following the trail up the snowy mountain.

We recommend setting the Pokémon Centers as your destinations from the map on your way, which makes the right path up the mountain appear clearer. Once you've reached Montenevera, you’ll find the Gym up the main steps on the eastern side of the town.

How to beat double battle trainers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for Montenevera Gym test

The Montenevera Gym test tasks you with taking to the stage and winning three double battles in a row. This means you and your opponents will be using the first two Pokémon in your party to begin with, so choose wisely!

To help you out during the continuous battles, your Pokemon will be healed in-between each match-up, and you'll receive attack, special attack, and speed boosts from the cheering crowd.

First up is Trainer Tas, so here's how to beat him during the double battle:

Pokémon LevelTypeWeaknesses
Shuppet40GhostDark and Ghost
Greavard40GhostDark and Ghost

You'll get 5,600 prize money for defeating Tas, and can now move on to the next fight.

It's Trainer Lani next, and here's how to beat her:

Pokémon LevelTypeWeaknesses
Haunter40GhostDark and Ghost
Misdreavus40GhostDark and Ghost

You'll get 5,600 prize money for defeating Lani, and can move on to the final battle.

The last double battle is against MC Sledge himself, and here's how to beat him:

Pokémon LevelTypeWeaknesses
Sableye40Dark / GhostFairy
Drifblim40Ghost / FlyingDark, Electric, Ghost, Ice and Rock

You'll get another 5,600 prize money, and can now return to the staffer at the Gym to start your battle with Ryme, so make sure you heal all your Pokémon again.

How to beat Ghost Gym Leader Ryme in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ryme - the Montenevera Gym Leader - loves Ghost-type Pokémon, and her team reflects that.

Ghost-type Pokémon are weak to Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon.

Dark-type Pokémon will do best here, as they aren't vulnerable to Ryme's Ghost moves. If you picked Sprigatito as your starter, we recommend using it here, as it is a dual Grass and Dark-type. Kingambit, Lokix, and Maschiff (and evolution Mabosstif) are also great against Ryme. If you don't have any of these, then just make sure you're bringing at least two strong Pokémon with Dark or Ghost-type moves.

Having an evolved Sprigatito will help with battling Ryme.

The battle against Ryme will be a little different than other Gym leaders, as it continues with the double Pokémon fights. So there will always be two of Ryme's Pokémon on the stage until you get down to her last one.

Ryme will still Terastallize her last Pokémon like normal, so, even though it’s not a Ghost-type at first, it will become one. So, you'll have to battle this Terastallized Toxtricity at the same time as Houndstone.

Ryme’s full Pokémon team is:

Pokémon LevelTypeWeaknesses
Mimikyu41Ghost / FairyBug, Dark, Electric, Grass and Ghost
Banette41GhostElectric and Grass
Houndstone41GhostElectric and Grass
Toxtricity42Electric / Poison
Terra Type: Ghost		Ground and Psychic
Terra Type: Dark and Ghost
A double battle with Ryme.

For defeating Ryme, you’ll receive 7,560 prize money, TM114 Shadow Ball and a Gym Badge - the level limit increase for having Pokémon listen to you and making them easier to catch will depend on where you are in the Victory Road storyline.

Also depending on where you are in Victory Road, you may have a battle with Nemona after beating Ryme.

Who will you face next on Victory Road? Will it be Katy, Brassius, Kofu, Iono, Larry, Tulip or Grusha? Or maybe you're ready to battle the Elite Four and the Top Champion! If you want to take a break from Gyms, there's always the Path of Legends and Starfall Street stories to tackle as well.

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

