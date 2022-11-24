Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Montenevera Gym, including how to beat Ghost Gym Leader Ryme and double battles

You have to battle Ryme, the Ghost-type Gym Leader of Montenevera, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Before you battle her in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Montenevera Gym Test by winning three double battles in a row.

Below, we cover how to beat the double battle trainers and how to beat Ghost Gym Leader Ryme, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.

How to reach Montenevera in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet If you've not unlocked any Pokémon Centers near the town yet, the easiest way to reach Montenevera in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to travel the path northeast of Medali, following the trail up the snowy mountain. We recommend setting the Pokémon Centers as your destinations from the map on your way, which makes the right path up the mountain appear clearer. Once you've reached Montenevera, you’ll find the Gym up the main steps on the eastern side of the town.