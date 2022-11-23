You can evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but doing so requires a lot of work. You could even say that lining up all of the pieces here is like winning a masterful game of chess.

Ihis is one of the new Special Evolutions found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and makes use of a cool feature only possible in the Switch games, where you can see Pokémon walking around.

Here’s where to find a Bisharp if you haven't caught one already, and then how to evolve it into Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Bisharp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bisharp carries on the longstanding tradition of adding new evolutions to old Pokémon, and this one is majestic.

Bisharp, the Sword Blade Pokémon, is the evolved form of Pawniard, the Sharp Blade Pokémon. While you can evolve a Pawniard to get your Bisharp, we absolutely do not recommend this, because you will need to catch a specific Bisharp in order to evolve one.

According to its Pokédex, Bisharp live in bamboo groves - presumably doing ronin stuff - meaning you want to go to the north-west of the world - see the below screen for the exact areas.

You’ll then catch a Bisharp that is leading a pack of Pawniard. If you don't have a Pawniard, you can catch one of those here, too.

Bisharp habitat and location.

How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Evolving Bisharp into Kingambit is a multi-step process. Here’s a step-by step summary, and then we'll go through it more detail with tips below:

Catch a Bisharp that is leading a pack of Pawniard Make sure it is holding a ‘Leader’s Crest’ item Beat three other Bisharp that are leading a pack of Pawniard Level up Bisharp to at least Level 52

Anyone with an appreciation of Japanese history and/or the game of Chess can appreciate what is going on here. Let’s go through this point by point, so you can minimise the time spent trying to evolve your Bisharp.

Catch a Bisharp that is leading a pack of Pawniard

Head to North Province Area 2 (by the Fighting Team Star base) and run around the bamboo grove until you find a Bisharp that is surrounded by Pawniard.

This is a pack of Pawniard.

Ensure it's holding 'Leader's Crest'

This Bisharp will probably be around Level 52. Catch it and check it is holding the item Leader’s Crest. It should be, if it was leading a pack of Pawniard. If not, keep looking. If you already have a Leader’s Crest, you can equip it to the Bisharp you want to evolve.

This item is essential to the evolution.

Defeat three other Bisharp

Now you need to find and beat three other packs of Pawniard and beat the Bisharp leading them, in order to prove to the whole clan who is the most worthy of being kinged. It’s feudal stuff mixed with chess stuff.

However, the Bisharp mirror match is painful if you don't do any ground work, so our advice is teach the Bisharp you want to evolve the move Brick Break to make this easier.

It's a super-effective fighting type move that can one-shot any Bisharp you come across. If you don't have it, the TM is found on the small desert island just north of you (North Province Area 1). Alternatively, you check which TMs you can craft and teach it any other fighting-type move you can.

How to go from trading blows to one-shotting your opponent.

Level to 52 and evolve

Once that's done, simply level up your Bisharp to Level 52 or higher (you should be around Level 54 or 55 if you followed this guide), and you'll unlock the mighty Kingambit.

Kingambit has taken Movember to the extreme

Pawniard, Bisharp and Kingambit Pokédex entries

If you're keen for a preview of what the Pokédex entries for the Sharp Blade, Sword Blade and Big Blade Pokémon look like, we’ve included them for you below:

Pawniard Pokédex entry.

Bisharp Pokédex entry.

Kingambit Pokédex entry.

