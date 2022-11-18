Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Medali Normal Gym test, secret menu item solution and how to beat Leader Larry

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Medali Normal Gym test, secret menu item solution and how to beat Leader LarryHow to defeat the Medali Normal Gym Leader.
You have to battle Larry, the Normal-type Gym Leader of Medali, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Before you battle him in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Medali Gym Test by finding all the secret menu item clue locations to solve the puzzle and order the correct dish.
Below, we cover how to reach Medali, the secret menu item clue locations and puzzle solution, and how to beat Normal Gym Leader Larry, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.
How to reach Medali in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
If you've not unlocked any Pokémon Centers near the town yet, the easiest way to reach Medali in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to travel the main path northeast of Cascarrafa. It'll take you through the Asado Desert and past Port Marinada. It's best to fly to a Pokémon Center as close as possible to here if you can.
If you’re getting lost, remember to set Medali as the destination on your map to ensure it appears as a waypoint on your mini-map. Once you’re there, you’ll find the Normal Gym in the middle of the town on the northern edge.
Secret menu item clue locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for Medali Gym test
For the Medali Gym test, you need to find and battle three trainers in the town to get their secret menu item clues needed to order the correct dish at the Treasure Eatery.
Here's where to find all three trainers to get their secret menu item clues:
Secret menu item trainer and clue location 1
The first trainer with a secret menu item clue is located opposite the Gym itself, in the middle of the food stall area.
Here's how to beat Adara the Student:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Gumshoos
|34
|Normal
|Fighting
|Greedent
|34
|Normal
|Fighting
You'll get 4,760 prize money for defeating Adara, and she'll give you the the clue to look for the odd one out at the ice cream stand.
The ice cream stand is to the right of Adara, and you'll see that the odd one out is the grilled rice balls.
Secret menu item trainer and clue location 2
The second trainer with a secret menu item clue is located across from the western Pokémon Center, by the gated stairs.
Here's how to beat Gisela the Student:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Ursaring
|34
|Normal
|Fighting
You'll get 4,760 prize money for defeating Gisela, and she'll give you the clue to look for a dark spot surrounded by stairs.
Go down the gated stairs by Gisela and interact with the dark gate to see there is some faint writing that says 'Fire Blast'.
Secret menu item trainer and clue location 3
The last trainer with a secret menu item clue is located in the southern part of town, outside the Deli Cioso, Sure Cans, and Artisan Bakery shops.
Here's how to beat Santiago the Student:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Dunsparce
|34
|Normal
|Fighting
You'll get 4,760 prize money for defeating Santiago, and he'll give you the clue to listen really closely to the blue bird Pokémon.
This blue bird is a Squawkabilly, and it's on top of somebody's head just down from Santiago, opposite the vending machines. It shouts out 'Meedyum! Meedyum!', which is the final clue.
Secret menu item solution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for Medali Gym test
You've now got all you need to solve the secret menu item puzzle and pass the Medali Gym test!
Head to the Treasure Eatery restaurant, which is located to the right of the Normal Gym, near the eastern Pokémon Center.
You'll want to talk to the office worker at the back first, who will tell you the solution to your own secret menu item clue. Turns out it's lemon that regulars season their dishes with in Medali.
With all four clues in hand, go back to the entrance of the restaurant and speak with the waiter in the green apron.
Here's the solution to ordering the secret menu item for the Normal Gym test:
- Grilled rice balls
- Medium serving
- Extra crispy, Fire Blast style
- Lemon
With the Gym test passed, you can now talk to the waiter again when you're ready to take on Larry.
How to beat Normal Gym Leader Larry in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Larry - the Medali Gym Leader - loves Normal-type Pokémon, and his team reflects that.
Normal-type Pokémon are only weak to Fighting-type Pokémon.
If you've not got a Fighting-type yet, then it’s worth returning to southern Paldea to catch a Pawmi, as its evolution Pawmo turns into a dual Electric and Fighting-type.
You can find a Pawmo in other areas of Paldea, but it's easier to catch a Pawmi if you're not a high enough Level to go exploring these locations yet.
Remember, like all Gym Leaders, Larry will Terastallize his last Pokémon. So, even though it’s a dual type to begin with, it will become a sole Normal-type after Terastallizing.
Larry’s Pokémon team is:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Komala
|29
|Normal / Psychic
|Bug, Dark, Electric, Grass and Ghost
|Dudunsparce
|29
|Normal
|Electric and Grass
|Staraptor
|30
|Normal / Flying
Terra Type: Normal
|Electric, Ice and Rock
Terra Type: Fighting
For defeating Larry, you’ll receive 6,480 prize money, TM025 Facade and a Gym Badge - the level limit increase for having Pokémon listen to you and making them easier to catch will depend on where you are in the Victory Road storyline.
Also depending on where you are in Victory Road, you may have a battle with Nemona after beating Larry.
Who will you face next on Victory Road? Will it be Kathy, Brassius, Kofu, Iono, Ryme, Tulip or Grusha? Or maybe you're ready to battle the Elite Four!