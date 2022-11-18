Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Medali Normal Gym test, secret menu item solution and how to beat Leader Larry

You have to battle Larry, the Normal-type Gym Leader of Medali, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Before you battle him in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Medali Gym Test by finding all the secret menu item clue locations to solve the puzzle and order the correct dish.

Below, we cover how to reach Medali, the secret menu item clue locations and puzzle solution, and how to beat Normal Gym Leader Larry, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

How to reach Medali in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet If you've not unlocked any Pokémon Centers near the town yet, the easiest way to reach Medali in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to travel the main path northeast of Cascarrafa. It'll take you through the Asado Desert and past Port Marinada. It's best to fly to a Pokémon Center as close as possible to here if you can. If you’re getting lost, remember to set Medali as the destination on your map to ensure it appears as a waypoint on your mini-map. Once you’re there, you’ll find the Normal Gym in the middle of the town on the northern edge.