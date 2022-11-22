Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Levincia Gym, including how to beat Electric Gym Leader Iono and Mister Walksabout locations

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Levincia Gym, including how to beat Electric Gym Leader Iono and Mister Walksabout locationsHow to defeat the Levincia Electric Gym Leader.
You have to battle Iono, the Electric-type Gym Leader of Levincia, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Before you battle her in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Levincia Gym Test by locating Mister Walksabouts three times (AKA Director Clavell).
Below, we cover how to reach Levincia, where to find Mister Walksabouts and how to beat Electric Gym Leader Iono, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.
How to reach Levincia in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
If you've not unlocked any Pokémon Centers near the town yet, the easiest way to reach Levincia in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to travel the main path east of Zapapico, then up to the northern coast where Levincia resides.
You'll have to either clear the Team Star Fire Crew base or unlock an ability for Koraidon or Miraidon to make your way to Levincia, however.
If you’re getting lost, remember to set Levincia as the destination on your map to ensure it appears as a waypoint on your mini-map.
Where to find Mister Walksabouts in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for Levincia Gym test
For the Levincia Gym test, you have to find Mister Walksabouts (AKA Director Clavell) three times by searching for him with the help of cameras. You'll also have to fight a trainer after locating each Mister Walksabout position, so make sure all your Pokémon are healed and ready to battle!
Here's where to find Mister Walksabout for the Levincia Gym test:
Mister Walksabout location 1 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
You'll find Director Clavell sitting by the round table with a parasol, to the right. Move the cursor over to his position and press 'A' to officially find him and start the first trainer battle.
Here's how to beat Trainer Marti:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Luxio
|22
|Electric
|Ground
You'll get 3,080 prize money for defeating Marti, and can move on to the next Mister Walksabout Hide-and-Seek challenge.
Mister Walksabout location 2 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
For the second Mister Walsabout Hide-and-Seek challenge, you'll see a different camera perspective near a Pokémon Center. You'll find Director Clavell inside the center itself.
Here's how to beat Trainer Michael:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Tynamo
|22
|Electric
|Ground
|Flaaffy
|22
|Electric
|Ground
You'll get 3,080 prize money for defeating Michael, and can move on to the last Mister Walksabout Hide-and-Seek challenge.
Mister Walksabout location 3 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
For the last Mister Walksabout Hide-and-Seek challenge, you'll change to yet another camera, this time above the Gym's battle court. It's a little trickier to find Director Clavell here, as the people look smaller, but you can spot him to the right, on a boat.
There won't be a trainer battle after, and now that you've completed the Mister Walksabout challenge you can go back to the Gym and challenge Iono.
How to beat Electric Gym Leader Iono in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Iono - the Levincia Gym Leader - loves Electric-type Pokémon, and her team reflects that.
Electric-type Pokémon are weak to Ground-type Pokémon.
One of the best options to use then is Paldean Wooper or its evolution, Clodsire. Paldean Wooper is a common Pokémon that can be found in southern Paldea near ponds and wetlands, and likes to sleep in mud.
Its evolution, Clodsire, is rarer, but can be found in a few different areas around Paldea, including the south. They're also found near ponds and wetlands.
Remember, like all Gym Leaders, Iono will Terastallize her last Pokémon, so, even though it’s not an Electric-type at first, it will become one.
Iono’s Pokémon team is:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Wattrel
|23
|Electric / Flying
|Bug, Dark, Electric, Grass and Ghost
|Bellibolt
|23
|Electric
|Electric and Grass
|Luxio
|23
|Electric
|Electric and Grass
|Mismagius
|24
|Ghost
Terra Type: Electric
|Dark and Ghost
Terra Type: Ground
For defeating Iono, you’ll receive 4,320 prize money, TM048 Volt Switch and a Gym Badge - the level limit increase for having Pokémon listen to you and making them easier to catch will depend on where you are in the Victory Road storyline.
Also depending on where you are in Victory Road, you may have a battle with Nemona after beating Iono.
