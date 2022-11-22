Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Levincia Gym, including how to beat Electric Gym Leader Iono and Mister Walksabout locations

You have to battle Iono, the Electric-type Gym Leader of Levincia, during Victory Road in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Before you battle her in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you must complete the Levincia Gym Test by locating Mister Walksabouts three times (AKA Director Clavell).

Below, we cover how to reach Levincia, where to find Mister Walksabouts and how to beat Electric Gym Leader Iono, so you can add another Gym Badge to your collection.

Watch on YouTube 7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

How to reach Levincia in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet If you've not unlocked any Pokémon Centers near the town yet, the easiest way to reach Levincia in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to travel the main path east of Zapapico, then up to the northern coast where Levincia resides. You'll have to either clear the Team Star Fire Crew base or unlock an ability for Koraidon or Miraidon to make your way to Levincia, however. If you’re getting lost, remember to set Levincia as the destination on your map to ensure it appears as a waypoint on your mini-map.