How to beat Mela in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Team Star Fire Crew's base location

Mela is the leader of the Schedar Squad in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, who are the Fire Crew of the evil Team Star.

To get Mela's Star Badge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you'll have to clear the Fire Star Barrage inside the base first, then defeat Mela herself.

To help you earn that badge and progress with the Starfall Street storyline, we've detailed where to find Team Star's Fire Crew base below, along with what Pokémon you have to face outside the base, and how to clear the Star Barrage and beat the Team Star Fire Leader, Mela.

On this page:

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

Team Star's Fire Crew base location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find the Team Star Fire Crew's base in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just north of Artazon in the East Province (Area 1) location. The entrance with the Grunts guarding it is marked by a red fire icon on your map.

To quickly find the Fire Base, fly to the Pokémon Center to the northeast of Artazon and then follow the main path towards, which will lead to the base.

When you get close enough to the entrance of Schedar Squad's base after a cutscene plays out, you'll automatically speak with a Grunts outside and enter a battle with them, so it's a good idea to make sure your Pokémon are healed up before heading to the base.

Schedar Squad Grunt Pokémon outside Team Star's Fire Crew base in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Grunt outside the Star Fire Crew's base in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will fight with a Level 25 Houndour, who is a dual Fire and Dark-type, so make sure you have a Water, Ground, Rock or Fighting-Type in the first slot of your team.

We used the Paldean Wooper evolution Clodsire at Level 28 to beat their Houndour quickly.

Once you defeat the Schedar Squad Grunt's Houndour, you'll get 1,300 prize money, and gain entry to the Fire Crew's base.

Before you ring the bell to enter Team Star's Fire base, however, make sure the first three Pokémon in your team are fully healed, as you'll only be able to use them in the upcoming challenge.

How to complete Star Barrage at Team Star's Fire Crew base in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To clear Team Star's Fire base, you need to defeat 30 of their Pokémon within 10 minutes during a 'Star Barrage', then battle the Fire Crew's leader, Mela.

You'll be using the Let's Go feature to take on the Star Barrage, so press 'R' to send out your Pokémon when you come across clusters of enemies. You can continue to press 'R' to call out more of your Pokémon, and to move them between areas when you come across more enemies.

During the Fire Crew's Star Barrage challenge, you'll face the following Pokémon:

Houndoor

Numel

Growlithe

Litleo

Torkoal

Charcadet

Although we recommend using Water, Ground, or Rock-types - as Fire-types are weak against them - to prepare for the boss fight ahead, pretty much any Pokémon at a high enough Level will be able to defeat 30 of these Pokémon within a few minutes.

Just make sure you're not using Bug, Steel, Grass, or Ice-types, as they're vulnerable to Fire moves.

We used a line-up of Clodsire, Pawmo, and Flittle - all at Level 28 - and were able to clear the Fire Crew's Star Barrage challenge in three minutes.

If you notice your Pokémon are low on health during a Star Barrage, you can return to Clive and he'll heal your party for you. If one of them faints, however, you can help it recover HP by using one of the vending machines in the base.

If you find yourself too low-levelled, or have accidentally picked the wrong types for your party, you can press 'Y' to give up for now, and can come back later to try the Star Barrage again whenever you want.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, and how to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge.

How to beat Mela in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you complete the Star Barrage at the Fire Crew's base, you'll have to face their leader, Mela, in a battle.

Mela will use two Pokémon:

Torkoal - Level 27

Revavroom (Schedar Starmobile) - Level 26

Paldean Wooper and its evolutions are effective against Torkoal, Mela's first Pokémon, as its a dual Poison and Ground-type, so can use Super Effective Ground moves like Mud Shot. Other good Ground, Water or Rock-type Pokémon can also be effective against Torkoal.

Although Revavroom is usually a dual Steel and Poison-type, the Schedar Starmobile Revavroom variant shares the same weaknesses at Torkoal, as its type is specific to this Fire Crew's base. So, Paldean Wooper and its evolutions, and other Water, Ground and Rock-types, will also be effective in beating Mela's Schedar Starmobile Revavroom.

We also recommend bringing lots of Potions and Burn Heals with you for taking on the Schedar Starmobile Revavroom, as its Blazing Torque move is very powerful.

Once you've defeated Torkoal and the Schedar Starmobile, you'll have successfully beaten Mela and cleared Team Star's Fire Crew base.

As well as receiving Mela's Team Star Badge and progressing with the Starfall Street story, you'll get the following rewards:

TM038 Flame Charge

LP (amount depends on what order you did Team Star's bases in)

New TM recipes and materials

