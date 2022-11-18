How to beat Eri in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Team Star Fighting Crew's base location

Eri is the leader of the Caph Squad in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, who are the Fighting Crew of the evil Team Star.

To get Eri's Star Badge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you'll have to clear the Fighting Star Barrage inside the base first, then defeat Eri herself.

To help you earn that badge and progress with the Starfall Street storyline, we've detailed where to find Team Star's Fighting Crew base below, along with what Pokémon you have to face outside the base, and how to clear the Star Barrage and beat the Team Star Fighting Leader, Eri.

On this page:

Team Star's Fighting Crew base location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find the Team Star Fighting Crew's base in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in North Province (Area Two), just southeast from the Pokémon Centre near the curve at the end of the map. The entrance with the Grunt guarding it is marked by an orange Fighting icon on your map.

If you can't fly to this center yet, the best way to find the Fighting Crew's base is to go to the Glaseado Ice Gym, which is south of Montenevera.

From the Ice Gym, head northeast until you reach the grass edge of Glaseado Mountain, where you go down into North Province (Area One).

Then, head south to the North Province (Area One) Pokémon Center and continue following the path, going south and then northeast until you finally reach the North Province (Area Two) Pokémon Center. The Team Star Fighting base is just past this center.

Head towards the yellow flags to battle a trainer outside before going in. It's a good idea to make sure your Pokémon are healed up before heading to the base.

How to beat Carmen outside Team Star's Fighting Crew base in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After a small conversation, you'll battle Carmen, who fights with a Level 54 Croagunk and Level 55 Primeape.

Croagunk is a dual Poison and Fighting-type, so you'll need to use a high-levelled Flying, Ground, or Psychic-types to take it out. Carmen's second Pokémon is Primeape, which is just a Fright-type, so you should use a Fairy, Flying, or Psychic-types to deal with it. Our Level 51 Armarouge dealt with both Pokémon quickly.

Once you defeat Carmen, you'll get 2,860 prize money, and gain entry to the Fighting Crew's base.

Before you ring the bell to enter Team Star's Fighting base, however, make sure the first three Pokémon in your team are fully healed, as you'll only be able to use them in the upcoming challenge.

How to complete Star Barrage at Team Star's Fighting Crew base in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To clear Team Star's Fighting base, you need to defeat 30 of their Pokémon within 10 minutes during a 'Star Barrage', then battle the Fighting Crew's leader, Eri.

You'll be using the Let's Go feature to take on the Star Barrage, so press 'R' to send out your Pokémon when you come across clusters of enemies. You can continue to press 'R' to call out more of your Pokémon, and to move them between areas when you come across more enemies.

During the Fighting Crew's Star Barrage challenge, you'll face the following Pokémon:

Mankey

Primeape

Heracross

Toxicroak

Passimian

Hariyama

Medicham

Crabominable

Falinks

Flamigo

Hawlucha

Gallade

Breloom

Although we recommend using Flying, Psychic, and Fairy-types - as Fighting-types are weak against them - to prepare for the boss fight ahead, pretty much any Pokémon at a high enough Level will be able to defeat 30 of these Pokémon within a few minutes.

Just make sure you're not using Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, or Dark-types, as they're vulnerable to Fighting moves.

We used a line-up of Armarouge, Tinkaton, and Meowscarada - at Level 56 and 57 - and were able to clear the Fighting Crew's Star Barrage challenge in less than three minutes.

If you notice your Pokémon are low on health during a Star Barrage, you can return to Clive and he'll heal your party for you. If one of them faints, however, you can help it recover HP by using one of the vending machines in the base.

If you find yourself too low-levelled, or have accidentally picked the wrong types for your party, you can press 'Y' to give up for now, and can come back later to try the Star Barrage again whenever you want.

How to beat Eri in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you complete the Star Barrage at the Fighting Crew's base, you'll have to face their leader, Eri, in a battle.

Eri will use five Pokémon:

Toxicroak - Level 55

Lucario - Level 55

Passimian - Level 55

Annihilape - Level 56

Revavroom (Caph Starmobile) - Level 56

Toxicroak is a dual Water and Fighting-type, so using Electric, Grass, and Poison moves will be your best option here.

Lucario is a dual Steel and Fighting-type, so ideally, use Fighting, Fire and Ground moves against it.

Passimian's type is just Fighting, so Fairy, Flying and Psychic Pokémon will work best here, whereas Annihilape is a dual Ghost and Fighting-type, so use Fairy, Flying, Ghost and Psychic-type moves on it.

Our Level 56 Armarouge managed to take out Toxicroak, Lucario, Passimian, and Annihilape quickly - with the help of a few potions - as it's a dual Fire and Psychic-type.

The Caph Starmobile will be your biggest challenge, as the longer the fight goes on, the higher it will raise its Attack and Speed, leading to one-hit shots when it finally does land a blow.

The Caph Revavroom shares the same weaknesses as Fighting, as its type is specific to this Fighting Crew's base. So Fairy, Flying and Psychic-types will be effective in beating Eri's Caph Starmobile Revavroom. We also recommend Terastallizing a Pokémon here, or during the previous Annihilape fight to prepare.

We also recommend bringing lots of Potions and Revives with you for taking on Eri, as the Caph Revavroom can be particularly deadly.

Once you've defeated Toxicroak, Lucario, Passimian, Annihilape, and the Caph Starmobile, you'll have successfully beaten Eri and cleared Team Star's Fighting Crew base.

As well as receiving Eri's Team Star Badge and progressing with the Starfall Street story, you'll get the following rewards:

TM167 Close Combat

LP (amount depends on what order you did Team Star's bases in)

New TM recipes and materials

