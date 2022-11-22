How to beat Top Champion Geeta in Pokémon Scarlet and VioletAnd become a Champion of Paldea.
Geeta is the Top Champion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which means you have to beat her after the Elite Four to earn the title of Champion yourself.
Below, we've got Geeta's Pokémon lineup with their Levels and weaknesses for those wondering how to beat Geeta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You'll then have your final battle with Nemona after, but you can change your lineup and rest up before doing so.
If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.
How to beat Top Champion Geeta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Before taking on Geeta, take the time to heal up your Pokémon and restore the PP of their moves. When you're ready take on the Top Champion, go through the door.
Here's Geeta's team:
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Weaknesses
|Espathra
|61
|Psychic
|Bug, Dark and Ghost
|Gogoat
|61
|Grass
|Bug, Fire, Flying, Poison and Ice
|Avalugg
|61
|Ice
|Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel
|Kingambit
|61
|Dark / Steel
|Fire, Fighting and Ground
|Veluza
|61
|Water / Psychic
|Bug, Dark, Electric, Grass and Ghost
|Glimmora
|62
|Rock / Poison
Terra Type: Rock
|Ground, Psychic, Steel and Water
Terra Type: Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water
Espathra, Gogoat, and Veluza all share Bug, Dark, and Ghost vulnerabilities so we recommend bringing at least one high-levelled Pokémon who is one of these types, or has a Bug, Dark, or Ghost move.
Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, fire stone locations, how to rename Pokémon. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with where to find Ditto, how to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt, evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, evolve Capsakid into Scovillain, evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge.
Avalugg, Kingambit, and Glimmora also share a common weakness, and that's to Fighting-type moves. So it's best to have a high-levelled Fighting-type for taking on Geeta. Alternatively, bringing a Fire-type will help you defeat Avalugg and Kingambit (and Gogoat), then a Grass, Ground, Steel or Water-type Pokémon will help beat Glimmora.
Just keep in mind that Glimmora will Terastallize for its first move, so you should aim to Terastallize your own Pokémon here as well. Preferably, one with a Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel or Water Tera type.
For defeating Geeta, you’ll earn 14,880 prize money, but more importantly, you'll earn the title of Champion! Rest up and stock up on some more items before heading into the final Nemona battle, which will complete the Victory Road storyline.
For more help across Paldea, we've got pages on the Path of Legends and Starfall Street stories as well.