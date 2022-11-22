How to beat Top Champion Geeta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Geeta is the Top Champion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which means you have to beat her after the Elite Four to earn the title of Champion yourself.

Below, we've got Geeta's Pokémon lineup with their Levels and weaknesses for those wondering how to beat Geeta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You'll then have your final battle with Nemona after, but you can change your lineup and rest up before doing so.

