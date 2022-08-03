Pokémon Scarlet and Violet new Pokémon list, including every confirmed Gen 9 Pokémon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's new Pokémon collection is one of the main draws for the new entries in the mainline Pokémon series.

The game was surprise announced earlier this year, showing players a glimpse of the new world, and the Gen 9 Pokémon that live there. So far, we've seen a handful of new Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, ranging from towering legendaries to humble starters.

This Pokémon Scarlet and Violet new Pokemon list collects every confirmed Pokémon announced for the game. We won't be covering leaks, so this information is up to date with the latest announcements from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

Watch on YouTube Welcome to the Paldea region! | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet new Pokémon list

Below you'll find every new Pokémon that has been officially announced for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We'll add more as new annoucements are made, so you get the best idea of what new Gen 9 Pokémon are awaiting you in the Paldea region.

Sprigatito

Type - Grass

Category - Grass Cat Pokémon

Height - 1'4"

Weight - 9 lbs

Ability - Overgrow

Sprigatito is the grass-type starter for Pokémon Scarlet and Voilet and, thanks to the Overgrow ability, its grass-type moves will become more powerful when it has low HP.

The official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet website describes Sprigatito as, 'The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.'

Fuecoco

Type - Fire

Category - Fire Croc Pokémon

Height - 1'4"

Weight - 21.6 lbs

Ability - Blaze

Fuecoco is the fire-type starter for Gen 9 and the Blaze ability will increase the power of its fire-type moves when this Pokémon has low HP.

Fuecoco is described as 'The laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace' on the official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet website.

Quaxly

Type - Water

Category - Duckling Pokémon

Height - 1'8"

Weight - 13.4 lbs

Ability - Torrent

Quaxly is the water-type starter Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Due to the Torrent ability, the power of Quaxly's water-type moves will be increased when it's HP is low.

On the official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet website, Quaxly is described as 'The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.'

Lechonk

Type - Normal

Category - Hog Pokémon

Height - 1'8"

Weight - 22.5 lbs

Ability - Glutton/Aroma Veil

On the official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet website, Lechonk is described as follows 'Lechonk uses its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest Berries. As a result of its dining habits, it has come to radiate an aroma resembling herbs that bug Pokémon dislike.'

Smoliv

Type - Normal/Grass

Category - Olive Pokémon

Height - 1'

Weight - 14.3 lbs

Ability - Early Bird

On the official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet website, Smoliv is described as follows 'The oil that comes out of its head has a very strong bitter taste, and it is not suitable for consumption. When startled or attacked, Smoliv will shoot this oil out, slowing its opponent down. It will then seize that moment to run away.'

Pawmi

Type - Electric

Category - Mouse Pokémon

Height - 1'

Weight - 5.5 lbs

Ability - Static/Natural Cure

On the official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet website, Pawmi is described as follows 'Not only is the fur that covers its body good insulation against the cold, but it also serves the purpose of storing electricity. When it feels uneasy, this cautious Pokémon will begin rubbing its cheeks, preparing itself to discharge an electric shock.'

Cetitan

Type - Ice

Category - Terra Whale Pokémon

Height - 14'9"

Weight - 1,543.2 lbs

Ability - Thick Fat / Slush Rush

The official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet website describes Cetitan as needing to have tough muscles to 'support their immense bodies, and physical attacks using their bodies have incredible power.' It also migrates around the snowy regions of Paldea and is 'protected by a thick layer of subcutaneous fat.'

Cetitan also has five horns, with the official website noting that 'the horn on the upper jaw is able to gather ice energy, making the surrounding temperature extremely low and freezing the area around the Pokémon.'

Fidough

Type - Fairy

Category - Puppy Pokémon

Height - 1'

Weight - 24 lbs

Ability - Own Tempo

On the offical Pokémon Scarlet and Violet website, Fidough is described as having 'moist, smooth skin' which has 'elastic qualities and is both firm and soft at the same time.' This skin allows Fidough to intimidate its enemies by 'puffing up their bodies to appear bigger.'

The website continues to explain that 'Fidough ferments things in its vicinity using the yeast in its breath. Said yeast is useful for cooking, so this Pokémon has been protected by people since long ago.'

Really sounds like we've got a dough dog on our hands...

Koraidon and Miraidon

Koraidon and Miradion are the two main Legendary Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with being the mascot Pokémon for the games - Koraidon for Scarlet and Miraidon for Violet.

When first revealed, The Pokémon Company stated that, 'These two Pokémon are said to have powers that far surpass those of other Pokémon, but details about Koraidon and Miraidon are still shrouded in mystery.'

While we don't know the typing for either Pokémon, we do know that either Koraidon or Miradion will be present in your journey from early on and act as a form of transporation. (Yes - if you chose to play Pokémon Violet, you will be using a legendary Pokémon as a motorcycle.)

At the time of writing, three different forms of legendary transportation have been revealed - with Koraidon's version being referred to as 'Build' and Miradion's as 'Mode':

Sprinting Build or Drive Mode - allows you to travel across Paldea at a faster speed. (Goodbye bicyle!)

- allows you to travel across Paldea at a faster speed. (Goodbye bicyle!) Swimming Build or Aquatic Mode - traverse any body of water you encounter.

- traverse any body of water you encounter. Gliding Build or Glide Mode - fly through the sky on the back of a legend!

At the time of writing, we don't know if there will be any requirement tied to these forms of transporation.

That's every new Pokémon currently announced for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet! For more on the game be sure to check out our deep dive on the three new starter Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon and, finally, Paldean Pokémon, including Paldean Wooper.